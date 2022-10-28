Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto Whales Abruptly Moves $412M in Ethereum, Bitcoin, And Dogecoin In A Single Day
According to the Whale Alert report, various cryptocurrency whales have moved Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and XRP XRP/USD in a 24-hour period, amounting to $412,300,000. Whales send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange...
u.today
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Insights Firm Says Shiba Inu Could Abruptly Follow Dogecoin Rally As SHIB Gains Steam Against Bitcoin
A leading crypto analytics firm says dog-themed coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be playing a game of follow the leader with fellow meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). Santiment says that Shiba Inu is starting to gather some momentum after displaying strength in its Bitcoin pair (SHIB/BTC). “Whatever side of the fence...
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Ethereum Whale Just Transferred $32M Worth of ETH Onto Binance
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $32,347,357 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x5b990c664ae7e759763acfec76e11c289c53be77. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
dailycoin.com
Solana NFT Ecosystem Soars, Competing with Rivals, Mushe and Ethereum
While the NFT space was once thought of as only successful on Ethereum, with other blockchains struggling to attract NFT enthusiasts, this has steadily changed in recent years. But as of October 3rd, 2022, Solana’s share of total NFT trading volume had risen from 7% to 24% in the preceding six weeks, and NFT sales had nearly doubled in the previous month.
astaga.com
Cardano Becomes a Top 3 NFT Protocol by Trading Volume
Regardless of the overall non-fungible token (NFT) hunch in 2021 and even 2022, Cardano’s NFT house is increasing shortly. Actually, Cardano turned the third largest NFT protocol on account of a rise in NFT commerce quantity. They’re instantly behind Ethereum and Solana, the 2 titans. One of many...
forkast.news
South Korea’s Wemade to remedy WEMIX token after ‘investment warning’ by crypto exchanges
South Korea-based blockchain game developer Wemade is working on a fix for its cryptocurrency WEMIX after four major crypto exchanges in the country added the token to an “investment warning” list for inaccurately reporting circulation numbers. Fast facts. South Korea’s Digital Asset eXchange Association (DAXA) on Oct. 27...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, not blockchain: Synonym launches mobile BTC wallet
Bitcoin and Lightning Network service provider Synonym has launched a new BTC-focused mobile wallet it says could enhance the user experience for holders of the flagship digital currency — and broaden Web3 adoption without relying on convoluted blockchain applications. Synonym unveiled its mobile Bitcoin (BTC) wallet, dubbed Bitkit, at...
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
cryptogazette.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reveals Crypto Adoption Prediction; Bitcoin (BTC) To Be New Gold
It’s been just reported that Coinbase CEO just made a crypto adoption prediciton. Check out what Brian Armstrong had to reveal below. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has just addressed a timeline for global crypto adoption, saying that the industry is still in its very early days. In a new...
cryptonewsz.com
Revolutionary cryptocurrencies changing the crypto space: Big Eyes Coin, Cosmos, & Chainlink
The emergence of cryptocurrencies has enabled the growth and development of the financial market today. The benefits that certain cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos (ATOM) and Chainlink (LINK) provide have ensured that decentralization is also achieved. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new revolutionary cryptocurrency with several characteristic benefits that will enable it to contribute to the growth of the financial market.
Bitcoin White Paper Turns 14 Today With 23% of Consumers Owning Crypto
Fourteen years ago today, a still unidentified person or group using the pseudonym “Satoshi Nakamoto” sent out an email about a nine-page white paper outlining principles for a blockchain-based digital currency that became bitcoin. Sent to a cryptography enthusiast group’s mailing list called Cyperpunk on Oct. 31, 2008,...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Industry Doesn’t Need Institutional Adoption Yet – Here’s Why
Contrary to popular belief, Ethereum (ETH) inventor Vitalik Buterin says that crypto doesn’t necessarily need institutional adoption just yet. With many in the space hoping for institutional adoption, the crypto pioneer tells his 4.6 million Twitter followers that it may be better to let the industry mature more first.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s Buterin finds the bright side of the delays in ETF approvals
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that the cryptocurrency industry should not enthusiastically pursue huge institutional capital at full speed as it would bar the industry from operating independently. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Ethereum [ETH] for 2023-24 According to the exec, even though regulation in the cryptocurrency industry...
Race to the Bottom as NFT Marketplaces Refuse to Pay Artist Royalties
One of the most potentially powerful tools to attract artists, musicians and other creators to embrace blockchain-based NFTs as a way of distributing their work is in jeopardy. Royalties are a big draw for artists, who value the ability of most non-fungible tokens to allow the creator to add a...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
Comments / 0