ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Crypto Whales Abruptly Moves $412M in Ethereum, Bitcoin, And Dogecoin In A Single Day

According to the Whale Alert report, various cryptocurrency whales have moved Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and XRP XRP/USD in a 24-hour period, amounting to $412,300,000. Whales send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange...
u.today

Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum

David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Benzinga

Ethereum Whale Just Transferred $32M Worth of ETH Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $32,347,357 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x5b990c664ae7e759763acfec76e11c289c53be77. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
dailycoin.com

Solana NFT Ecosystem Soars, Competing with Rivals, Mushe and Ethereum

While the NFT space was once thought of as only successful on Ethereum, with other blockchains struggling to attract NFT enthusiasts, this has steadily changed in recent years. But as of October 3rd, 2022, Solana’s share of total NFT trading volume had risen from 7% to 24% in the preceding six weeks, and NFT sales had nearly doubled in the previous month.
astaga.com

Cardano Becomes a Top 3 NFT Protocol by Trading Volume

Regardless of the overall non-fungible token (NFT) hunch in 2021 and even 2022, Cardano’s NFT house is increasing shortly. Actually, Cardano turned the third largest NFT protocol on account of a rise in NFT commerce quantity. They’re instantly behind Ethereum and Solana, the 2 titans. One of many...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin, not blockchain: Synonym launches mobile BTC wallet

Bitcoin and Lightning Network service provider Synonym has launched a new BTC-focused mobile wallet it says could enhance the user experience for holders of the flagship digital currency — and broaden Web3 adoption without relying on convoluted blockchain applications. Synonym unveiled its mobile Bitcoin (BTC) wallet, dubbed Bitkit, at...
cryptonewsz.com

Revolutionary cryptocurrencies changing the crypto space: Big Eyes Coin, Cosmos, & Chainlink

The emergence of cryptocurrencies has enabled the growth and development of the financial market today. The benefits that certain cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos (ATOM) and Chainlink (LINK) provide have ensured that decentralization is also achieved. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new revolutionary cryptocurrency with several characteristic benefits that will enable it to contribute to the growth of the financial market.
PYMNTS

Bitcoin White Paper Turns 14 Today With 23% of Consumers Owning Crypto

Fourteen years ago today, a still unidentified person or group using the pseudonym “Satoshi Nakamoto” sent out an email about a nine-page white paper outlining principles for a blockchain-based digital currency that became bitcoin. Sent to a cryptography enthusiast group’s mailing list called Cyperpunk on Oct. 31, 2008,...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum’s Buterin finds the bright side of the delays in ETF approvals

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that the cryptocurrency industry should not enthusiastically pursue huge institutional capital at full speed as it would bar the industry from operating independently. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Ethereum [ETH] for 2023-24 According to the exec, even though regulation in the cryptocurrency industry...
PYMNTS

Race to the Bottom as NFT Marketplaces Refuse to Pay Artist Royalties

One of the most potentially powerful tools to attract artists, musicians and other creators to embrace blockchain-based NFTs as a way of distributing their work is in jeopardy. Royalties are a big draw for artists, who value the ability of most non-fungible tokens to allow the creator to add a...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...

Comments / 0

Community Policy