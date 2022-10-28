Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

MJ 4 Hope Halloween 4 Hope 5K and Parkinson’s Fun Walk

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County!

1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN

Charlie Daniels Park

Come out and help benefit: MJ 4 Hope to help those in need in the Mt. Juliet Community. The 5K is a chip-timed event, with the chip timing provided by: A Matter of Timing. There will be a Trick or Treat provided by sponsors after the 5K and Fun walk. Trick or Treat is for children 12 and under who participated in either the 5K or fun walk. Registration opens at 8:30 am. 5K begins at 10:00 am and Parkinson Fun Walk begins at 10:15 am.

For more information and to register, click here .

First Annual Providence Witches Ride

Saturday, October 29, 11:00am-2:00pm

555 Providence Trail, Mt. Juliet, TN

Providence Swim Club

Let’s Get “Witchy with It” For the Sweet Children of Haiti! All the spooky women of Mount Juliet are welcome to participate in the First Annual Providence Witches’ Ride, in support of Grace & Glory Academy in Lanzac, Haiti. Grace & Glory Academy feeds, clothes and educates over 300 children (pre-K through 8th grade). Tanna Clark, a MJ mom, started the Grace & Glory non-profit to take a stand against poverty through education, nutrition and leadership training. 100% of the donations for The First Annual Witches’ Ride will go directly to sponsoring the students for this upcoming school year. Grab your best witchy wardrobe and your fastest “broomstick” and meet us at the Providence Neighborhood Pool parking lot this Saturday! From there, participants will set out on a short parade route from the Providence Neighborhood pool parking lot, showering candy, trinkets and joy to children!

For more information and to buy tickets, click here .

Music City Multi Con

Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30, various times

945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN

Farm Bureau Exposition Center

Music City Multi Con is Nashville’s largest annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay, and Pop Culture Convention. The three day event is taking place this weekend in the 79,000 sq ft Farm Bureau Expo Center. Music City Multi Con will feature over 100 arcade and pinball machines, over 100 video game consoles, and the largest Pinball tournament in the state. They also have tabletop gaming, a cosplay competition with cash prizes, and a kids costume contest. Don’t forget the large vendor room selling games, toys, and all the cool geek stuff you love. They will have food vendors on site so you do not have to miss out on any of the convention activities and events!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

Candy Palooza

Sunday, October 30, 5:00pm

5066 Lebanon Rd, Lebanon, TN

The Bridge Fellowship

Candy Palooza is a free event for all children! This event will take place inside of The Bridge Fellowship on Sunday 5:00pm-7:00pm. Children will be able to walk from booth to booth collecting candy from each table. Wear your costumes and bring something to carry your candy in! Registration is not required and this is a free event. You and your family can also reserve a table booth to decorate and distribute candy!

For more information and to stay up to date, click here .

Halloween Party at Nido

Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29, various times

13260 Lebanon Rd Ste. A, Mt. Juliet, TN

Nido Indoor Playground

Nido Indoor Playground always has such a spooktacular Halloween Party for their littles, ages 5 and under. This year is no different! They will have two dates to choose from. October 28th from 5:00pm-7:00pm and October 29th from 1:00pm-3:00pm. Tickets are live! For one child it is $40 and an additional $5 for a sibling. Parents are free of charge. Do not wait, this party books out quickly.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

