ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By Taylor Means
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County!

MJ 4 Hope Halloween 4 Hope 5K and Parkinson’s Fun Walk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44scug_0ipi5o8e00
Photo courtesy of MJ4Hope Facebook page

1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN

Charlie Daniels Park

Come out and help benefit: MJ 4 Hope to help those in need in the Mt. Juliet Community. The 5K is a chip-timed event, with the chip timing provided by: A Matter of Timing. There will be a Trick or Treat provided by sponsors after the 5K and Fun walk. Trick or Treat is for children 12 and under who participated in either the 5K or fun walk. Registration opens at 8:30 am.  5K begins at 10:00 am and Parkinson Fun Walk begins at 10:15 am.

For more information and to register, click here .

First Annual Providence Witches Ride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nB9jV_0ipi5o8e00
Photo courtesy of Providence Swim Club Facebook page

Saturday, October 29, 11:00am-2:00pm

555 Providence Trail, Mt. Juliet, TN

Providence Swim Club

Let’s Get “Witchy with It” For the Sweet Children of Haiti! All the spooky women of Mount Juliet are welcome to participate in the First Annual Providence Witches’ Ride, in support of Grace & Glory Academy in Lanzac, Haiti. Grace & Glory Academy feeds, clothes and educates over 300 children (pre-K through 8th grade). Tanna Clark, a MJ mom, started the Grace & Glory non-profit to take a stand against poverty through education, nutrition and leadership training. 100% of the donations for The First Annual Witches’ Ride will go directly to sponsoring the students for this upcoming school year. Grab your best witchy wardrobe and your fastest “broomstick” and meet us at the Providence Neighborhood Pool parking lot this Saturday! From there, participants will set out on a short parade route from the Providence Neighborhood pool parking lot, showering candy, trinkets and joy to children!

For more information and to buy tickets, click here .

Music City Multi Con

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIajT_0ipi5o8e00
Photo courtesy of Music City Multi Con Facebook page

Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30, various times

945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN

Farm Bureau Exposition Center

Music City Multi Con is Nashville’s largest annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay, and Pop Culture Convention. The three day event is taking place this weekend in the 79,000 sq ft Farm Bureau Expo Center. Music City Multi Con will feature over 100 arcade and pinball machines, over 100 video game consoles, and the largest Pinball tournament in the state. They also have tabletop gaming, a cosplay competition with cash prizes, and a kids costume contest. Don’t forget the large vendor room selling games, toys, and all the cool geek stuff you love. They will have food vendors on site so you do not have to miss out on any of the convention activities and events!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

Candy Palooza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqFpz_0ipi5o8e00
Photo courtesy of The Bridge Fellowship (Lebanon Campus)Facebook page

Sunday, October 30, 5:00pm

5066 Lebanon Rd, Lebanon, TN

The Bridge Fellowship

Candy Palooza is a free event for all children! This event will take place inside of The Bridge Fellowship on Sunday 5:00pm-7:00pm. Children will be able to walk from booth to booth collecting candy from each table. Wear your costumes and bring something to carry your candy in! Registration is not required and this is a free event. You and your family can also reserve a table booth to decorate and distribute candy!

For more information and to stay up to date, click here .

Halloween Party at Nido

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkPoE_0ipi5o8e00
Photo courtesy of Nido Facebook page

Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29, various times

13260 Lebanon Rd Ste. A, Mt. Juliet, TN

Nido Indoor Playground

Nido Indoor Playground always has such a spooktacular Halloween Party for their littles, ages 5 and under. This year is no different! They will have two dates to choose from. October 28th from 5:00pm-7:00pm and October 29th from 1:00pm-3:00pm. Tickets are live! For one child it is $40 and an additional $5 for a sibling. Parents are free of charge. Do not wait, this party books out quickly.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 24, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 24 to October 28, 2022. Cheatham County Source The Haunted City of Pegram Recently celebrating 50 years as a city, it is now believed to be a rest stop for those visiting from the other side. In fact, there are those who think it […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 24, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- October 31, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 31 -November 6, 2022. Butch Walker photo courtesy of Pilgrimage Festival credit – Erika Goldring/Getty Images Tuesday, […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- October 31, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

"Evening On College Street" to benefit Main Street program

Tue. (Nov. 15, 2022) 5-7PM "EVENING ON COLLEGE ST." a fun social evening to support the Main Street Murfreesboro program at 320 E. College St. It will be at the recently renovated home of Steve and Molly Poleskey (circa 1912). Guests are invited to attend and make a donation to help non-profit Main Street Murfreesboro reach their end of the year budget. Please RSVP by phoning 615-895-1887 or emailing kathy@downtownmurfreesboro.com.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival to Bring Together Hearty Food & Distilled Spirits

Go Hog Wild at Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival on November 3 at the Loveless Barn to celebrate two commonly appreciated southern traditions: hearty food & distilled spirits. Local restaurants will compete with samples of their best bacon dishes. Attendees will taste and vote on these unique and delicious bacon dishes while listening to […] The post Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival to Bring Together Hearty Food & Distilled Spirits appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Customers support Sweet 16th Bakery as shop prepares to close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This weekend the Sweet 16th Bakery in East Nashville will close its doors after nearly two decades. Many are not ready to say goodbye just yet. “This is probably our last chance to get the wonderful breakfast sandwich and that good coffee,” local customer LaChetis said.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery

They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
MURFREESBORO, TN
visitcookevilletn.com

2022 Car Show @ The Cookeville Food Truck Festival & Fall Market

2022 Car Show @ The Cookeville Food Truck Festival & Fall Market. Join us for the 1st Annual Cookeville Food Truck Festival & Fall Market on October 29th @ the Putnam County Fairgrounds. Food Trucks, Local Craft Vendors, Live Music, Kids Zone, and NOW A CAR SHOW! This will take place in the Main Area with up to $1000.00 in CASH PRIZES.
COOKEVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Child hit by car in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital

A young girl was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Saturday night in Clarksville. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road, according to Clarksville police, who say the 12-year old girl was hit by an automobile on the northbound side when she ran into the roadway.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Tips on Trick-or-Treating Safely This Halloween

Jasmine Terrell is a nurse practitioner at Vanderbilt Integrated Pediatrics in Tullahoma. By Jasmine Terrell, DNP, APRN, CPNP-PC Happy Halloween! As children get excited to don their costumes and trick-or-treat for candy, remember these important health and safety tips. Be Prepared Holidays are known for reckless drivers, and Halloween is no exception. More than twice […] The post Tips on Trick-or-Treating Safely This Halloween appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Largest Annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay & Pop Culture Convention Takes Place This Weekend

Music City Multi Con is Nashville’s largest annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay, and Pop Culture Convention. The three-day event is taking place October 28-30, 2022 in the 79,000 square foot Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN. Music City Multi Con is the perfect event for the video game, comic, and pop culture […] The post Nashville’s Largest Annual Gaming, Comic, Cosplay & Pop Culture Convention Takes Place This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an […] The post A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy