ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Bryson Barnes leads Utah to 21-17 win over Washington State

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gmi1d_0ipi5nFv00

PULLMAN, Wash. (ABC4 Sports) – In his first career start, backup quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for 175 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for another 51 yards as No. 14 Utah beat Washington State 21-17 on Thursday night to stay in the hunt for the Pac-12 championship game.

Barnes, who started in place of injured Cam Rising, completed 17 of 27 passes for Utah (6-2, 4-1), which was off last week after edging Southern California in a 43-42 shootout Oct. 15.

“Gutsy performance by our guys,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Found a way to win, which is obviously the bottom line.”

Rising had practiced all week, and Whittingham said that Barnes didn’t find out he was starting until pre-game warmups.

“There’s always a possibility with things like that,” Barnes said. “You have to be prepared either way, so when that time comes, you have to be able to step up to the plate and be ready to go.”

“Proud of Bryson Barnes,” Whittingham said. “Bryson Barnes came in in a pretty tough situation and performed well. He did a good job running the offense. We weren’t as prolific offensively as we were in some games this year, did have one turnover, but other than that, we did a pretty good job moving the chains.”

The Utes were also without starting running back Tavion Thomas, who did not make the trip to Pullman, while Micah Bernard was severely limited with just three carries.

Jaylon Glover and Ja’Quendin Jackson carried the bulk of the load on the ground. Glover rushed for 76 yards on 20 carries, while Jackson had 43 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown.

Utes look to reverse fortunes on the road

After a scoreless first quarter, Washington State scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Ward to De’Zhaun Stribling early in the second quarter. Ward completed his first 12 passes.

Utah replied with a 65-yard drive that ended when Jackson plowed over from the 6-yard line for his second touchdown of the season.

Utah was forced to punt late in the second quarter, but the ball hit receiver Robert Ferrel in the leg and was recovered by the Utes at the Washington State 25. Jaylon Glover drove in from the 1-yard line with 20 seconds left in the half to give Utah a 14-7 lead.

Dalton Kincaid caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Barnes late in the third quarter to lift Utah to a 21-7 lead. Kincaid left the game after that touchdown with an apparent shoulder injury.

Washington State replied immediately, with Ward running 7 yards up the middle early in the fourth to cut Utah’s lead to 21-14.

Jackson fumbled midway through the fourth and the ball was recovered by Washington State’s Tanner Moku deep in Utah territory. Dean Janikowski kicked a 42-yard field goal to cut Utah’s lead to 21-17 with less than five minutes left in the game. But Utah was able to run out the clock.

Utes back from the bye week, ready for Wazzu

Rising’s absence came as a surprise, as he took pregame warmup snaps with the first team offense. Rising has thrown for 1,855 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, but suffered an apparent leg injury after throwing for 415 yards and accounting for five touchdowns last week against USC, and was held out for precautionary reasons.

“If Cam says he can’t play, he can’t play,” Whittingham said. “There’s no questioning him whatsoever, no doubting him whatsoever. He’s the last guy that wants to miss a game.”

“We feel confident in Bryson, we see him every day in practice,” linebacker Mohamoud Diabate said. “He’s just as good as anybody in the country. When we saw him step out there, I didn’t lose one bit of confidence in winning this game. We just knew we had to do our jobs the same as any other week.”

Cameron Ward completed 27 of 31 passes for 222 yards for Washington State (4-4, 1-4), which has lost four of its past five games and was also off a week ago. The Cougars were without rushing leader Nakia Watson and top receiver Renard Bell because of injuries.

The Utes out-gained the Cougars in total yards, 344-264.

Utah, the defending Pac-12 champion, needed a victory to stay in range of Oregon, UCLA and USC for a berth in the league title game.

Utah next hosts Arizona on Nov. 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Big 12 Conference reaches $2.3 billion media rights deal

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – While the current state of the BYU football program may be down, the future looks very bright — at least financially. The Big 12 Conference has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth $2.3 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

BYU’s struggles continue with 27-24 loss to East Carolina

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – A season that started out so promising has turned into a full-fledged nightmare for BYU. Andrew Conrad kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, Keaton Mitchell ran for 176 yards and East Carolina beat BYU 27-24 on Friday night. The loss is BYU’s fourth straight, its longest losing streak since 2017. But […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Weber State bounces back with 24-21 win over Montana

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Coming off its first loss of the season, a heartbreaking 43-38 defeat at Montana State, the 7th-ranked Weber State football team rebounded nicely with an impressive 24-21 win over #10 Montana Saturday at Stewart Stadium. Bronson Barron threw two touchdown passes, while Dontae McMillan rushed for 100 yards as the […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Jazz hold off Memphis in a thriller, 124-123

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Whether the Utah Jazz keep winning at this pace is debatable, but what is not up for argument is how fun this team is to watch right now. Led by Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk with 23 points apiece, six Jazz players scored in double figures, as Utah held […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utes look to reverse fortunes on the road

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The #14 Utah football team has been really good at home this season, winning all four games at Rice-Eccles Stadium, including a 43-42 thriller over USC ten days ago. But the road has been a different story, losing two of three games away from Utah. That makes this Thursday’s […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utes back from the bye week, ready for Wazzu

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It has been over a week since Utah’s thrilling 43-42 win over USC, and the Utes are eager to get back on the field. Coming off a bye week, the #14 Utah football team is preparing to face Washington State Thursday night in Pullman. Head coach Kyle Whittingham is […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Denver avenges loss to Jazz with 117-101 victory

DENVER (ABC4 Sports) – Bones Hyland made seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points, DeAndre Jordan hit a rare 3, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 117-101 on Friday night. Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points and 13 rebounds and Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while shooting just 3 of 10 from the field for the Nuggets, who […]
DENVER, CO
ABC4

Jazz hold off Rockets to improve to 4-1

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The season is only five games old, but the Utah Jazz are tied for the top of the Western Conference. Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and nine rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. The Jazz are now 4-1 to start the season, tied with Portland atop […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UVU announces plans for $20 million soccer stadium

OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Valley University announced plans today for a new $20 million soccer stadium on the Orem Campus. The future 22,000-square-foot stadium will include locker rooms, a team lounge for both programs, additional locker rooms for visiting teams and officials, 400 additional chairback seats, covered plaza seating, an MLS-style press box […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

Houston hands Jazz first loss of the season, 114-108

HOUSTON (ABC4 Sports) – Not many people thought the Utah Jazz would suffer its first loss in its fourth game of the season, but an undefeated run has come to an end. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jalen Green added 25 to lead the previously winless Houston Rockets to a 114-108 victory over Utah on Monday night, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy