ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

ASU hosts UCLA in late window this coming Saturday

The Pac-12 on Sunday released several kickoff times for Saturday that remained to be decided a week prior to their scheduling. The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) at 7:30 p.m. MST on Saturday. The game will air on FS1. UCLA was...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye

The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
BUCKEYE, AZ
Mother Jones

How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
ARIZONA STATE
statepress.com

ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected

After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Country music superstar Shania Twain coming to Arizona next year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to Arizona in 2023. Twain revealed Friday that her Queen of Me Tour will roll into Phoenix next year. She will perform at the Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, May 30. Tickets can be purchased HERE. The tour...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects

PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Daily Wildcat

BREAKING: ASUA Administrative Vice President resigns

Associated Students of the University of Arizona Administrative Vice President Kaleb Nichols will be resigning from his role due to personal reasons. Nichols's resignation letter was received on Oct. 20 and Nichols's resignation will be official on Nov. 1. Current AVP Chief of Staff Lauryn White will temporarily take on...
TUCSON, AZ
azbex.com

New Mixed-use Master Plan Proposed in Pinal

A new mixed-residential and commercial master plan could soon come to Pinal County if a proposal by El Dorado Holdings is allowed to proceed. El Dorado Holdings is the company behind several major planned and in-process developments around the state. Their projects include the REV-branded Build-to-Rent communities in San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Maricopa, and they are co-developers of the Douglas Ranch and Trillium Village master plans in Buckeye.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Tempers flare during Council NDO debates

A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy