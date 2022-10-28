Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
statepress.com
ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected
After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
KOLD-TV
Country music superstar Shania Twain coming to Arizona next year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to Arizona in 2023. Twain revealed Friday that her Queen of Me Tour will roll into Phoenix next year. She will perform at the Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, May 30. Tickets can be purchased HERE. The tour...
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
BREAKING: ASUA Administrative Vice President resigns
Associated Students of the University of Arizona Administrative Vice President Kaleb Nichols will be resigning from his role due to personal reasons. Nichols's resignation letter was received on Oct. 20 and Nichols's resignation will be official on Nov. 1. Current AVP Chief of Staff Lauryn White will temporarily take on...
azbex.com
New Mixed-use Master Plan Proposed in Pinal
A new mixed-residential and commercial master plan could soon come to Pinal County if a proposal by El Dorado Holdings is allowed to proceed. El Dorado Holdings is the company behind several major planned and in-process developments around the state. Their projects include the REV-branded Build-to-Rent communities in San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Maricopa, and they are co-developers of the Douglas Ranch and Trillium Village master plans in Buckeye.
Arrest made in Hobbs Campaign office break-in, candidates react
An arrest was announced Thursday in a break-in at Katie Hobbs' campaign office in Phoenix.
'There are things that they could do': Neighbors upset over City of Phoenix's lack of enforcement regarding visitors on Cholla Trail
PHOENIX — Neighbors along Camelback Mountain's Cholla Trail say the City of Phoenix isn’t policing the trail, and hikers who start up the mountain early in the morning. Cholla Trail is supposed to be open from sunrise to sunset. But neighbors have filmed hikers making their way up the trail in the dark, with flashlights.
East Valley Tribune
Tempers flare during Council NDO debates
A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona election: Former President Barack Obama to campaign in Phoenix for Democrats
PHOENIX - Former President Barack Obama is headed to Phoenix to campaign for Democratic governor nominee Katie Hobbs and Democratic incumbent Senator Mark Kelly. He'll make a stop at an unspecified location on Wednesday, Nov. 2. "Arizona elected and community leaders will also participate in the program. At the event,...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting in north Amarillo Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of NW 18 on a report of multiple gunshot victims on Saturday night. According to an APD press release, at around 10:28 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers arrived at the home and found two male victims […]
