BREAKING: Fresno State's Haener, Williams, Kelly all in uniform vs SDSU
The Fresno State Bulldogs could have some big-time players return to the field Saturday. With about an hour until kickoff, star quarterback Jake Haener, starting wide receiver Josh Kelly and star safety Evan Williams all took the field in uniform for warm-ups. Starting nickelback Justin Houston is also suited up after being ineligible for the first seven games.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs complete epic comeback against SDSU
FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno State completed the epic fourth quarter comeback against San Diego State, scoring 15 points in the final quarter with two touchdowns in a 13 second span within the final 70 seconds. Fresno State keeps possession of the Old Oil Can with a 32-28 win over the Aztecs on Saturday night at Valley Children's Stadium.
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Boyfriend proposes to Bulldog Blitz skydiver during Fresno State game halftime
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The boyfriend of a Bulldog Blitz skydiver proposed to her Saturday night as she flew into Valley Children’s Stadium during the Fresno State game halftime. Bulldog Blitz skydiver Brandy Robertson floated down into the Valley Children’s Stadium during Fresno State’s game against San Diego,...
thecrcconnection.com
Men’s soccer team comes back in the second half to upset Clovis
The Cosumnes River College men’s soccer team turned around their first-half struggles and won 4-2 against Clovis Community College on Tuesday. Throughout the first half, opportunities to put up points were present for CRC, but rhythm and urgency was lacking. Clovis Community College took advantage of the stalling offense and at the end of the first half, the score was 0-1 Clovis.
Lemoore, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hanford High School football team will have a game with Lemoore High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00.
Sanger principal to join BMX Hall of Fame this weekend
Sanger private Christian school principal Randy Stumpfhauser will be entering the BMX hall of fame in Tulsa, Oklahoma alongside his family.
Friday Night Football 2022: Week 11
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
$614K jackpot: Madera man wins big on $7 bet at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera man had a major payoff on a $7 bet at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said Johnathan A. hit a $614,407.50 jackpot after making a $7 bet on the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine, located inside the Casa de Fuego gaming area. “Every […]
thesungazette.com
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California
VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
KMPH.com
Central Valley Veterans Day Parade to be aired on CW59
FOX26 News is proud to bring you this year's Central Valley Veterans Day Parade. The parade is happening on Friday, Nov. 11th from 9:30 a.m.to 2:00 p.m. in downtown Fresno. You're invited to line the parade route with friends and family and show your support to our Valley veterans. If...
IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
Hundreds of Visalia students can be automatically admitted to UC Merced, here's how
A partnership between Visalia Unified School District and UC Merced will allow hundreds of students to be automatically admitted if they meet specific criteria by graduation.
Clovis native donates birthday gifts to Valley Children’s
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October 28th marks a special and generous birthday for a Manteca teen. Landon Wolfe was born in Clovis and for the past seven years, he’s donated his birthday gifts to Valley Children’s Hospital. He tells Eyewitness News that when he was 3 months old he was admitted to Valley Children’s Hospital […]
KMPH.com
Zoo animals join in on fall festivities, chomping on pumpkins
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Elephants, lions, monkeys, tortoises, and other ground animals will be enjoying a healthy serving of a pumpkin. The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has started its Fall Enrichment Festivities. This includes various methods by which an animal is stimulated. The Stomp and Chomp event will kick start...
Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
KMPH.com
Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater. “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno Fishing Report by Brian Olson 10.28.22
Fresno is 45% full, inflow is 103 cfs and out flow is 42 cfs. Fishing is good. For walleyes and northern fish the rock and gravel edges in about 15’. Perch fishing is improving on crawler rigs in 25’ to 30’ of water. A few crappie are being caught in the deep basins on jigging raps.
3 abandoned babies to be laid to rest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning. The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue. The ceremonies are held twice […]
KMPH.com
Car crashes into building and another crashes into tree
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a building and another car crashed into a tree in Southeast Fresno Monday morning. Fresno Police say a car was traveling Eastbound near the area of Clovis and Kings Canyon when it ran a red light and hit another car going southbound.
