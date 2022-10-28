ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30.

The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume.

The event takes place October 30 from 9am – 11am at all middle Tennessee Chuck E. Cheese locations.

Chuck E. Cheese locations include:

5312 Hickory Hollow Lane
Antioch, TN 37013

2070 Gallatin Rd. North
Madison, TN 37115

60 Belinda Parkway
Mt Juliet, TN 37122

3073 Mallory Lane
Franklin, TN 37067

1720 Old Fort Pkwy.
Murfreesboro, TN 37129

2821 B. Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
Clarksville, TN 37040

The post Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Tips on Trick-or-Treating Safely This Halloween

Jasmine Terrell is a nurse practitioner at Vanderbilt Integrated Pediatrics in Tullahoma. By Jasmine Terrell, DNP, APRN, CPNP-PC Happy Halloween! As children get excited to don their costumes and trick-or-treat for candy, remember these important health and safety tips. Be Prepared Holidays are known for reckless drivers, and Halloween is no exception. More than twice […] The post Tips on Trick-or-Treating Safely This Halloween appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TULLAHOMA, TN
murfreesboro.com

Whiskey Dix Set to Open November 3

The new Whiskey Dix location on the Downtown Square in Murfreesboro is set to open on Thursday, November 3. They were nice enough to let me go in and give you all a tour. Enjoy!
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival to Bring Together Hearty Food & Distilled Spirits

Go Hog Wild at Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival on November 3 at the Loveless Barn to celebrate two commonly appreciated southern traditions: hearty food & distilled spirits. Local restaurants will compete with samples of their best bacon dishes. Attendees will taste and vote on these unique and delicious bacon dishes while listening to […] The post Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival to Bring Together Hearty Food & Distilled Spirits appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Papa C Pies Raises Money and Grows a Mustache

Chad Collier, the owner of Papa C Pies, is raising money for Barefoot Republic, a Kentucky-based retreat for at-risk kids. Collier is collaborating with Mustaches for Kids and growing out his mustache to raise awareness for the retreat and what they do. In exchange for donations to the campaign, Collier is offering free pies at […] The post Papa C Pies Raises Money and Grows a Mustache appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- October 31, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 31 -November 6, 2022. Butch Walker photo courtesy of Pilgrimage Festival credit – Erika Goldring/Getty Images Tuesday, […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- October 31, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

"Evening On College Street" to benefit Main Street program

Tue. (Nov. 15, 2022) 5-7PM "EVENING ON COLLEGE ST." a fun social evening to support the Main Street Murfreesboro program at 320 E. College St. It will be at the recently renovated home of Steve and Molly Poleskey (circa 1912). Guests are invited to attend and make a donation to help non-profit Main Street Murfreesboro reach their end of the year budget. Please RSVP by phoning 615-895-1887 or emailing kathy@downtownmurfreesboro.com.
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Child hit by car in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital

A young girl was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Saturday night in Clarksville. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road, according to Clarksville police, who say the 12-year old girl was hit by an automobile on the northbound side when she ran into the roadway.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee

Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch and middle Tennessee has some fantastic pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? We’ve compiled some of our favorite, local pumpkin patches. Many of these pumpkin patches also offer other fall activities […] The post 8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Pride Publishing

‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 113)

Rev. Enoch Fuzz was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer a little over two years ago. He remains the pastor of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church and an avid community leader. With all of the varied complications that derive from such a health challenge as cancer, it is usually difficult for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Mt Juliet Police Will Patrol Neighborhoods on Halloween

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Halloween is always a busy evening in Mt. Juliet, and safety will be a top priority as officers deploy to neighborhoods. Many officers will be out serving on Monday, October 31, 2022, with the goal of ensuring neighborhoods are safe while trick-or-treaters are out and about. This effort is quite the […] The post Mt Juliet Police Will Patrol Neighborhoods on Halloween appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
visitcookevilletn.com

2022 Car Show @ The Cookeville Food Truck Festival & Fall Market

2022 Car Show @ The Cookeville Food Truck Festival & Fall Market. Join us for the 1st Annual Cookeville Food Truck Festival & Fall Market on October 29th @ the Putnam County Fairgrounds. Food Trucks, Local Craft Vendors, Live Music, Kids Zone, and NOW A CAR SHOW! This will take place in the Main Area with up to $1000.00 in CASH PRIZES.
COOKEVILLE, TN
US105

Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee

Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy