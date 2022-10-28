Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Benzinga
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps Over 800 Points
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones recording its biggest weekly percentage surge since May. The S&P and the Nasdaq recorded their second consecutive weekly gains, while the blue-chip Dow notched gains for fourth consecutive week. Apple Inc. AAPL shares jumped around 7.6% on Friday after...
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures On Backseat As Fresh Trading Week Starts With Spotlight On Fed Decision — Apple, Tesla, Brazilian Stocks In Focus
Trading in the major U.S. index futures is pointing to a negative opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as rate fears return. Whatever Monday’s session brings, the three major averages are on track to end October with strong gains. U.S. Indices' Performance In Week Ended Oct. 28. Index...
geekwire.com
Amazon CFO says tech giant is preparing for ‘what could be a slower growth period’
Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos last week issued a warning sign of sorts, tweeting that “the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches.”. It seems Amazon is following that mantra to some extent with ongoing inflation and recessionary fears. Speaking to reporters following Amazon’s...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Looking for Overvalued Stocks to Short? Here's a Hot List According to Michael '"Big Short” Burry
With bearishness taking markets back in a big way, Michael Burry sees many stocks with "silly" valuations. Here's a list of companies to short, according to Burry's criteria.
financemagnates.com
24 Exchange Sees Record Forex NDF Trade Volumes in October
24 Exchange, a Bermuda-based multi-asset trading platform launched in 2019, saw record daily and weekly records in forex non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) in October 2022. The platform posted a record daily forex NDF trade volume of $1.476 billion on October 21 and a record weekly FX NDF trade volume of $1.175 billion between October 17-21, 2022, the company disclosed on Friday.
financemagnates.com
Argo Blockchain Cancels £24 Million Funding, Shares Plunge 46%
On Monday, Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) announced the crypto mining company could not honor the previously agreed non-binding terms to approximately £24 million ($27 million) funding, which was raised with the subscription of ordinary shares. “The Company no longer believes that this subscription will be consummated under...
7 Stocks, 4 Funds to Profit from a Strong Dollar
A rising dollar is a tailwind for many U.S. stocks. but you have to choose carefully.
daystech.org
Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped shares elbow their well beyond per week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced greater than 800 factors, or 2.6%, to a two-month excessive, because it additionally notched a fourth-straight week of beneficial properties and its finest week of the 12 months. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The strikes got here at the same time as Treasury yields climbed again above 4%.
Amazon Plans To 'Tighten Belt' In Q4 With Hiring Freeze After Revenue Miss
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, which had a revenue miss in its third-quarter earnings, is preparing to tighten its belt in the fourth quarter. What Happened: The company’s CFO Brian Olsavsky said the company encountered “moderating sales” and saw foreign currency headwinds in the third period and expects these impacts to remain in place during the fourth quarter.
2 Risky Stocks to Avoid During Q3 Earnings Season
Since various headwinds, including high inflation and interest rate hikes, are expected to impact technology earnings in the third quarter significantly, investors are advised to steer clear of shares of...
Recap: MVB Financial Q3 Earnings
MVB Financial MVBF reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MVB Financial missed estimated earnings by 56.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was down $3.01 million from the same...
freightwaves.com
Schneider beats in Q3, echoes slowing demand trends
Schneider National said it was seeing steady contractual demand but that recently awarded freight from shippers isn’t being fulfilled at the same rate as it has in past years. On a Thursday call with analysts, management said the lower fulfillment numbers reflect post-peak conditions. Shippers are also dealing with...
rigzone.com
Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise
Shell Plc gained the most since July as it raised its dividend after posting its second-highest profit on record, even as some parts of its business showed signs of slowing. The run of historically high earnings is boosting rewards for shareholders, while also keeping the oil industry in the cross-hairs of governments grappling with the high cost of energy. Still, profit came in slightly below estimates and a measure of the company’s debt levels rose unexpectedly.
XPO Logistics Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings
XPO Logistics Inc XPO reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7% year-on-year, to $3.04 billion, missing the consensus of $3.10 billion. Excluding Q3 FY21 revenue from the company's intermodal operation, which was sold in March 2022, Q3 FY22 revenue increased year-over-year by 3%. Segment Revenue: North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment...
Yahoo!
FTSE 100: Shell raises dividend as profits double to $9.5bn amid energy crisis
Shell (SHEL.L) announced a $4bn (£3.4bn) share buyback programme and higher dividend payments for shareholders after posting bumper profits amid the energy crisis. The FTSE 100 (^FTSE) firm reported a "robust performance in a turbulent economic environment" despite lower crude prices and higher gas prices compared with the second quarter this year.
Recap: Sterling Bancorp Q3 Earnings
Sterling Bancorp SBT reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sterling Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was down $5.51 million from the same...
emsnow.com
Monthly Semiconductor Sales Decrease 0.5% Globally in September, Reports SIA
Global sales in third quarter 3.0% lower than Q3 2021 and 6.3% less than Q2 2022. WASHINGTON—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor sales for the month of September 2022 were down 0.5% compared to August 2022 and 3.0% less than September 2021. Worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $141 billion during the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 3.0% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 6.3% less than the second quarter of 2022. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
