‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Diddy’s Joker Costume Leads To Heated Exchange With ‘Power’ Actor
Sean “Diddy” Combs really got into character this Halloween, as he dressed as Batman’s archenemy, The Joker. However, his Oscar-worthy performance almost landed him in a fight with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson, who may not have recognized him on Saturday night (Oct. 29). In a viral clip that has surfaced, an unrecognizable Diddy is dressed as the Heath-Ledger character, donning a purple trench coat, green hair and “Joker” makeup. He even toted a toy machine gun and fake grenade launcher, all while portraying the maniacal supervillain. As the Bad Boy CEO taunted the streets of Los Angeles in his costume, his dramatics...
What Time Will ‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 4 Be on Hulu and Crunchyroll?
The beginning of the week is the perfect time to watch some anime. New episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War premiere Mondays on Hulu and Disney+, while new episodes of the popular series Chainsaw Man debut Tuesdays on Hulu and Crunchyroll! The fourth episode of Chainsaw Man is on the way, but what exactly happened during the previous installment? Per Hulu, the third episode of the series (“Meowy’s Whereabouts”) follows Denji as he decides that his new dream is to “fondle some boobs.” Per Hulu, “his partner, Power the Blood Fiend, offers to let him feel her boobs only if he...
