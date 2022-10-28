ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Duarte and Adam Gray face off for a seat in Congress ahead of Election Day

By Ashley Sharp
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago
SACRAMENTO -- Election Day is less than two weeks away, and a race for a seat in Congress in the Central Valley is considered a toss-up.

A Republican win could help the party win back control in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The 13th Congressional District includes Merced County and parts of Madera, Fresno, Stanislaus, and San Joaquin counties.

President Biden largely carried the district in the 2020 election, securing an 80% point margin of victory. However, that was before redistricting that now includes larger portions of Stanislaus and Fresno counties, where data shows many voters trend more conservative.

Democrat Assemblyman Adam Gray and Republican farmer and businessman John Duarte are battling for the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Candidates for 13th Congressional District Adam Gray (D) and John Duarte (R)

Both label themselves as moderates who grew up in farming families in the Central Valley.

"I feel like there is a necessity that I run for Congress right now. We have to redirect America," said Duarte.

"I can deliver for this district, and I have," said Gray.

Gray was elected to the California State Assembly in 2012 and hopes to take nearly ten years of state service to the nation's capital.

"The top three issues in our community are water, water, and water. I've opposed and actively fought the State Water Board on their plans to try to take 50% of the water out of our local communities."

Duarte, a fourth-generation farmer in Stanislaus County, runs his family's Duarte Nursery. They also farm walnuts, almonds, and pistachios.

"Ask anyone around. Are we better off now than we were ten years ago when Adam Gray started serving in the capital? I don't think anyone would say yes," said Duarte.

Central Valley voters care deeply about what these candidates call "real-world issues."

"One of the number one drivers of why it is not affordable to live here is extraordinarily expensive housing," said Gray.

"I want to get water onto farms, I want to drill American oil, and I want to fight the high cost of living," said Duarte.

If Republicans gain six seats in the midterm election on Nov. 8, they will retake majority control from the Democrats.

"Working families across America are siding with Republicans right now and rejecting the Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Adam Gray agenda because they understand abundance is affordability," said Duarte.

Gray says he's the most moderate Democrat in California.

"I've stood up to both parties when I need to when it's in the interest of this district," said Gray.

In the nonpartisan primary election, out of 5 candidates, Duarte narrowly topped Gray, winning 34.2% of the votes to Gray's 31.1%.

"What I'm talking about is a proven track record of working with everyone, Democrat, Republican, and Independent," said Gray.

On abortion, the candidates differ.

Gray says he voted in the state assembly to put Prop 1 on the ballot to protect a woman's right to choose

"I'm absolutely gonna be pro-choice, have been pro-choice, and will be pro-choice when I'm elected to Congress," said Gray.

Duarte said he is glad the right to regulate abortion law is back in the hands of the states. He supports abortion in the early stages of pregnancy but believes restrictions should be in place after the first three months.

"I will vote against any effort to nationalize abortion policy," said Duarte.

Both candidates give strong pitches to voters as to why they should choose them on election day.

"We've seen what career politicians have done to America. We've seen what career politicians like Adam Gray have done to California over the last ten years. The Democrat agenda is failing working families, and the democrats are going to pay a price. Nancy Pelosi and Adam Gray are going to pay a price at the ballot box this year," said Duarte.

Gray calls out his opponent for going on the record, saying he would vote for any Republican for office.

"If you want a partisan, right-wing Republican who only wants to work with Republicans, then John Duarte is obviously your choice. If you are looking for somebody who will work with everybody, Democrat, Republican, and Independent, and has a demonstrated track record of getting something done, then I think I'm the right choice in this election," said Gray.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

