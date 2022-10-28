Read full article on original website
Kimberly volleyball wins first-ever state championship
AMMON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly volleyball team finished off an undefeated season with a sweep over Fruitland in the 3A state championship Saturday afternoon at Hillcrest High School. (1) Kimberly 3, (2) Fruitland 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-16) Kelsy Stanger had 14 kills and Eliza Anderson had 10 kills.
Terry, Kenneth Earl
EDEN—Kenneth Earl Terry, 82, of Eden, Idaho passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Sunday Yellow Brick Café hosted a drag brunch and bingo, an all-ages event with drag queen performances accompanied by bingo and a bite. Events like these have been under the spotlight across the country, and here in Idaho, there is even some talk of legislation seeking to limit or eliminate performances like these altogether.
Jump Time Idaho hosts Halloween event this Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s Halloween weekend, and that means there are a lot activities happening around the Magic Valley. Jump time Idaho hosted their annual Halloween carnival today. The event featured numerous booths, pumpkin painting, and of course lots of costumes from both kids and workers, and discounts were available for those who did wear costumes.
Short-term lane closures impacting Interstate 84 near Declo Exit
CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Motorists driving eastbound Friday on interstate 84 may have noticed some orange barrels just east of the state highway 77 exit. The lane closure lasts for three miles between miles 217 and 220 and is required to place barriers along the shoulder of the roadway. The closure is only expected to last through the end of the day Friday, but may extend into Monday if necessary, according to I.T.D.
Trunk or Treat Twin Falls sees large turnout Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday featured the annual trunk-or-treat on Main Street in Twin Falls. The event featured local businesses handing out candy to kids of all ages, aiming to provide a safer option compared to door-to-door trick or treating on Halloween. Representatives from these businesses were happy...
Jerome man opens up his shop for a Haunted Experience
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are looking for a haunted Halloween experience this weekend, one Jerome man has an opportunity for you. Michael Peck says he has always loved scaring people, and a few years ago he had the idea to open up his yard, and shop, for a few days near Halloween and created the haunted shop.
How inflation is impacting Halloween in Twin Falls this year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Halloween spending is expected to hit a record this year. According to experts, Americans are expected spend $10.6 billion, with everything from costumes to candy costing more. Here in Twin Falls there were many Halloween festivities happening this weekend leading up to the big day.
Gates, Richard Lee
GOODING—Richard Lee Gates, 80, a recent resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his residence in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
New Restaurant Open In Twin Falls Says You’ll Fall In Love In First Bite
A new restaurant is officially open in Twin Falls. Rice And Bites is a Thai restaurant that is located on Addison Ave that you can come and enjoy. The Thai restaurant did their open house on Wednesday, October 26th and will be serving different meats and curry. Currently they are serving marinated steak and potato curry with noodles and it was delicious. We had the opportunity to trying the meals and they were wonderful. It is also open today, October 27th from 11 am to 8 pm to give their food a try. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy.
Trick or Treat on Main Ave happening Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of downtown Twin Falls’ biggest events is this weekend. Main Ave Trick or Treat is taking place this Saturday. Kids, parents, and pets will be dressed up in their Halloween costumes for trick or treating. The organizer of the event says close...
