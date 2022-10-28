Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
NBC Connecticut
‘White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Reveals Several Mysterious Deaths
(Warning: This article features spoilers for "The White Lotus" season two.) A few people have checked out of the White Lotus for good. That's right: The opening scene from the Oct. 30 season two premiere of HBO's "The White Lotus" confirmed that multiple guests met their maker during their stay in paradise. However, this time around, the body count does not include a White Lotus resort manager. (Shout out to season one's Armond.)
Comments / 0