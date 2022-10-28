Read full article on original website
SkySports
Bateaux London Gold Cup: Our Power too strong in £100,000 Ascot feature for Sam Thomas
Our Power finished with a flourish to land the feature Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot. Last seen finishing fifth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Our Power was sent off at 11-2 despite trainer Sam Thomas warning he was expecting plenty of progress for the outing.
SkySports
Alex Hammond blog: A triple crown contender in Auguste Rodin, Goshen at Ascot and more!
Sky Sports Racing presenter Alex Hammond looks back at Auguste Rodin last Saturday and looks ahead to an excellent weekend at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing. Before we focus on this weekend's excellent jumping, let me tell you about something that happened to me on Saturday that doesn't happen very often.
SkySports
Neil King: Aintree bumper winner Lookaway waiting for soft ground ahead of hurdles debut
Neil King "can't wait" to get started for the season with his Aintree bumper winner Lookaway, but will not be risked until conditions soften in the UK. The son of Ask was winning a Kildorrery point-to-point this time last year before transferring to King for £170,000 at the Goffs December point-to-point sales at Yorton.
SkySports
Gowel Road takes advantage for Nigel Twiston-Davies as Goshen disappoints on chase debut at Ascot
Gowel Road ran out an easy winner of the Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase as Goshen failed to fire on his fencing bow at Ascot. All eyes were on the Gary Moore-trained Goshen - who suffered a famously unlucky last-flight mishap in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle when well clear - as he set out in a new sphere, with Jamie Moore's mount the 11-8 favourite in a four-runner contest.
SkySports
Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory
A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports
Charlie Hall Chase: Bravemansgame set for King George after Wetherby romp for Nicholls and Cobden
Bravemansgame avenged his Aintree defeat at the hands of Ahoy Senor as he made a sparkling return in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. The pair had clashed on three previous occasions, with Ahoy Senor having a win over both hurdles and fences to his credit, while Bravemansgame had proved best when the pair clashed in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Christmas.
SkySports
England's Vitality Roses seek next step in second Test against Australian Diamonds
England's Vitality Roses are looking to make another step forwards in their second Test against the Australian Diamonds on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports. Jess Thirlby's team narrowly lost the opening Test on Wednesday 55-54 after Donnell Wallam's incredible lay-up shot clinched victory with just seconds remaining on the clock.
SkySports
AFC Wimbledon 3-2 Harrogate: Josh Davison winner adds to Town woes
Josh Davison's late goal ensured AFC Wimbledon picked up a vital three points with a 3-2 victory against struggling Harrogate at Plough Lane. The home side made the breakthrough five minutes before half-time when Paul Kalambayi's header from Ethan Chislett's corner went through a crowd of bodies and into the back of the net.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: 'We're doing part-time security work' - Michael Cheika reveals Lebanon hotel break-ins
Michael Cheika is hoping to focus his attention on the quarter-final clash with Australia after a "crazy week" in which his Lebanon players chased and detained an intruder in their team hotel. In the wake of Lebanon booking their place in the knock-out stages of the Rugby League World Cup...
SkySports
ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs to move above England LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary from the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland in Brisbane. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: England rout Greece with 17 tries as Dom Young helps secure Group A top spot
Dom Young ran in four tries as England secured top spot in Rugby League World Cup Group A with a resounding 94-4 victory over Greece at Bramall Lane. The host nation was already out of sight at half-time as they led 44-4, with star winger Young proving the chief architect of the World Cup debutants' demise with his first-half haul.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Emily Rudge leads strong England Women's side for opener against Brazil
Emily Rudge will lead England into the fourth Rugby League World Cup of her career when they open the women’s tournament against Brazil. Head coach Craig Richards' squad for the opening match of the tournament at Headingley on Tuesday sees all four previous winners of the Woman of Steel award included as well.
SkySports
Race of the Day: Kitty's Light could gain deserved success for Christian Williams team at Ascot
Sky Sports Racing presenter Mike Cattermole is back with his race of the day, taking aim at the £100,000 Bateaux London Gold Cup, live on Sky Sports Racing. The £100,000 Bateaux London Gold Cup over three miles tops the bill as Ascot welcomes the return of NH racing for its new season.
SkySports
Bermuda Championship: Winner Seamus Power wants to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup in Rome next September
Ireland's Seamus Power boosted his Ryder Cup ambitions with a second PGA Tour title at the Bermuda Championship. Power followed up three rounds of 65 with a final-day 70 to edge out Belgium's Thomas Detry by one shot. "This course was always going to be a tale of two sides,"...
Shrewd signings, a smart manager, the force of the fans and momentum means it's time to take Newcastle seriously... as Magpies legend Rob Lee backs Eddie Howe's side to qualify for the Champions League
You have to go back 10 years for the last time Newcastle were in the top four this far into a season. But to find anything like the excitement emanating out of Tyneside right now, you must rewind even further. ‘It’s probably not since Kevin Keegan that there has been...
England keep firepower under wraps for World Cup clash with Black Caps | Simon Burnton
Before Tuesday’s crunch match with New Zealand, a calm air surrounds England, with Ben Stokes taking it slow and steady
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Moeen Ali calls on England's big-hitters to let shackles off in hope of reaching semi-finals
England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes he and his fellow big hitters can now cast off the shackles as they look to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. England's batting, so often their biggest strength in white-ball cricket, has misfired so far, with their quest to unify cricket's two major limited-overs trophies faltering.
SkySports
Preston 2-1 Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick beaten in first game in charge of Boro
Michael Carrick got an immediate insight into the cold realities of full-time football management when Jordan Storey's stoppage-time goal earned Preston a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over his Middlesbrough side. Former Manchester United caretaker boss Carrick, who was appointed head coach on Teesside on Monday, enjoyed a promising start to his...
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: Blackburn, Burnley win; Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough beaten
Michael Carrick suffered a miserable start to life as Middlesbrough manager with a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Preston. Chuba Akpom gave former England and Manchester United star Carrick a dream start with a close-range header after eight minutes. But Emil Riis levelled before half-time and Jordan Storey struck...
SkySports
Huddersfield 1-0 Millwall: Yuta Nakayama strikes for Terriers
Huddersfield moved off the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table with a dominant display in a 1-0 win over Millwall. The travelling Lions, who had won four on the trot heading into the fixture, suffered an early setback and failed to recover. Yuta Nakayama opened the scoring in freakish...
