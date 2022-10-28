ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Neil King: Aintree bumper winner Lookaway waiting for soft ground ahead of hurdles debut

Neil King "can't wait" to get started for the season with his Aintree bumper winner Lookaway, but will not be risked until conditions soften in the UK. The son of Ask was winning a Kildorrery point-to-point this time last year before transferring to King for £170,000 at the Goffs December point-to-point sales at Yorton.
SkySports

Gowel Road takes advantage for Nigel Twiston-Davies as Goshen disappoints on chase debut at Ascot

Gowel Road ran out an easy winner of the Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase as Goshen failed to fire on his fencing bow at Ascot. All eyes were on the Gary Moore-trained Goshen - who suffered a famously unlucky last-flight mishap in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle when well clear - as he set out in a new sphere, with Jamie Moore's mount the 11-8 favourite in a four-runner contest.
SkySports

Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory

A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports

Charlie Hall Chase: Bravemansgame set for King George after Wetherby romp for Nicholls and Cobden

Bravemansgame avenged his Aintree defeat at the hands of Ahoy Senor as he made a sparkling return in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. The pair had clashed on three previous occasions, with Ahoy Senor having a win over both hurdles and fences to his credit, while Bravemansgame had proved best when the pair clashed in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Christmas.
SkySports

England's Vitality Roses seek next step in second Test against Australian Diamonds

England's Vitality Roses are looking to make another step forwards in their second Test against the Australian Diamonds on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports. Jess Thirlby's team narrowly lost the opening Test on Wednesday 55-54 after Donnell Wallam's incredible lay-up shot clinched victory with just seconds remaining on the clock.
SkySports

AFC Wimbledon 3-2 Harrogate: Josh Davison winner adds to Town woes

Josh Davison's late goal ensured AFC Wimbledon picked up a vital three points with a 3-2 victory against struggling Harrogate at Plough Lane. The home side made the breakthrough five minutes before half-time when Paul Kalambayi's header from Ethan Chislett's corner went through a crowd of bodies and into the back of the net.
Daily Mail

Shrewd signings, a smart manager, the force of the fans and momentum means it's time to take Newcastle seriously... as Magpies legend Rob Lee backs Eddie Howe's side to qualify for the Champions League

You have to go back 10 years for the last time Newcastle were in the top four this far into a season. But to find anything like the excitement emanating out of Tyneside right now, you must rewind even further. ‘It’s probably not since Kevin Keegan that there has been...
SkySports

Preston 2-1 Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick beaten in first game in charge of Boro

Michael Carrick got an immediate insight into the cold realities of full-time football management when Jordan Storey's stoppage-time goal earned Preston a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over his Middlesbrough side. Former Manchester United caretaker boss Carrick, who was appointed head coach on Teesside on Monday, enjoyed a promising start to his...
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Blackburn, Burnley win; Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough beaten

Michael Carrick suffered a miserable start to life as Middlesbrough manager with a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Preston. Chuba Akpom gave former England and Manchester United star Carrick a dream start with a close-range header after eight minutes. But Emil Riis levelled before half-time and Jordan Storey struck...
SkySports

Huddersfield 1-0 Millwall: Yuta Nakayama strikes for Terriers

Huddersfield moved off the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table with a dominant display in a 1-0 win over Millwall. The travelling Lions, who had won four on the trot heading into the fixture, suffered an early setback and failed to recover. Yuta Nakayama opened the scoring in freakish...

