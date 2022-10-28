Strict gun bill on Oregon ballot will cause 'greater risk of violence,' harmful to public safety, critics warn

Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Oregon Prepared to Institute ‘One of the Most Extreme’ Gun Restrictions in the Country
Oregon voters are considering passing one of the most restrictive gun control measures in the country that would raise the barriers to purchase a firearm and place gun owners on a searchable database. Measure 114, often referred to as the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, is a ballot measure that...
Washington state school district appoints board director who once labeled cops ‘pigs,’ encouraged riots
A Washington state woman who once railed against police during a speech and seemed to be encouraging a riot has been appointed to a position on a city school board.
Buying guns in Oregon could become more difficult if voters pass ballot measure
The ballot measure would require people who want to buy a gun to pay a fee, take a safety course, submit fingerprints and pass a background check to obtain a permit.
Stacey Abrams slams Georgia sheriffs as ‘good ol’ boys club’ while claiming to support law enforcement
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams on Sunday claimed that most sheriffs across the state wanted to want to be able to take Black people off the streets.
Pro-life woman ‘outraged’ her face used to promote ‘demonic activity’ in pro-choice ad touted by Clinton
A pro-life activist took issue with a pro-choice ad shared by Gov. Gavin Newsom and Hillary Clinton that implied she was "sad" about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
klcc.org
Oregon voters can count on free and fair elections, says Secretary of State
With November election ballots already starting to arrive in mailboxes, the state of Oregon is sending out the message that elections here continue to be free, fair and secure. The Secretary of State’s office is encouraging Oregon voters to “know their rights” and urging anyone who feels someone is trying to intimidate them at the ballot box or elsewhere to report it to her office. Donald Trump and his supporters are attempting to cast doubt on the integrity of U.S. elections with lies about election fraud, and specifically about the security of voting by mail.
Oregon gun bill has critics saying it will 'virtually eliminate firearm sales'
Oregon's measure 114 increases gun control in Oregon and is said to be one of the strictest gun control measures on a ballot in the nation.
Biden admin accuses Arizona of trespassing by building barrier on U.S.-Mexico border
The Biden Administration accused Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey of trespassing on the U.S.-Mexico border as the state places shipping containers to fill border gaps.
Oregon voters to decide on strict gun control measure: 'People will not have the means to protect themselves'
Oregon voters will see Measure 114 on their ballots this fall, a gun control measure that would require citizens of Oregon to obtain a permit before buying a gun.
opb.org
Elections officials describe intimidation and misinformation from local ‘voter integrity’ groups
This election season, county clerks in Southern Oregon and Northern California have reported hearing about so-called “voter integrity” groups questioning residents at their homes. The activity has been seen as voter intimidation by some, and it’s part of a broader national trend motivated by election conspiracy theorists.
Justices hear arguments over affirmative action in Harvard, UNC Supreme Court cases
The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Monday in two cases dealing with race-based university admissions practices at Harvard and University of North Carolina.
Colorado GOP official dies suddenly at 55
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean died at his home in Loveland Sunday at the age of 55, according to a statement from his party.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul claims GOP crime 'conspiracy' manipulating voters to make them feel unsafe
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, D., denied crime was a problem in blue states on MSNBC, calling the notion a GOP "conspiracy" that went against actual data.
Eye on Northwest Politics: Analysing the upcoming midterm election
This midterm election is unlike any we've seen in generations in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Iowa Gov Reynolds drops massive six-figure ad buy in campaign's last week: Iowans still know 'boys from girls'
Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a new ad from Governor Kim Reynolds' campaign taking aim at the "woke" crowd and declaring Iowans still know "boys from girls."
New Jersey Democrats are under the gun on the Second Amendment | Mulshine
A lot of people in Trenton think of state Senator Ed Durr as a right-wing nut – as if there’s something wrong with that. It doesn’t bother me. There are plenty of left-wing nuts in the Legislature. Why not a right-winger?. It certainly livens up an otherwise...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Governorship Attracts National Attention And Resources
Oregon’s Governorship Attracts National Attention And Resources: PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The contest to become the next governor of Oregon is attracting the interest of people all around the country, as well as significant financial contributions and the backing of prominent politicians from other parts of the country.
I'm Heidi Ganahl: This is why I want Colorado's vote in the midterm election
Colorado is one of the most dangerous states to be a kid. Things must change and protecting children, our children, is why I'm running for governor.
Top Democratic prosecutors revolt against criminal justice reform law they say will 'destroy' Illinois
A Democratic state’s attorney in the Chicago-area is among many prosecutors suing the Illinois governor to stop a law he says will “destroy the criminal justice system” in his state.
'Take a breath Tim': Candidates for Minnesota governor hold final, insult-filled debate as polls tighten
Candidates in the narrowing race for Minnesota governor clashed on COVID, education and crime in their third and final debate before Election Day Nov. 8.
