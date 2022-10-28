Read full article on original website
$46,000 in traffic safety grants awarded to Greene County
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Public health officials in Greene County announced Tuesday its been awarded $46,200 in federal traffic safety funding for federal fiscal year 2023 in its safe communities program. Greene County Public Health will use the grant funds to increase public awareness surrounding seat belt usage, impaired and...
Dayton nonprofit embarks on $2M project to boost care
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton nonprofit is in full throttle into a major expansion. The project will boost its staffing and the number of people it serves. Good Neighbor House — located at 627 E. First St. — will be wrapping up the second half of its capital project at the end of November.
Humane Society of Greater Dayton collaborating to serve senior citizens and their pets
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Golden Ears program was developed by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, in exclusive collaboration with the Senior Resource Connection, to make sure that area seniors receiving Meals on Wheels have access to the resources they require to care for their pets in a happy and healthy manner.
The Foodbank hosts Montgomery County elected officials to thank them for their support
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, October 31, the Foodbank hosted a number of Montgomery County public officials to thank them for their support of the hunger-relief group. In a speech during the ceremony, CEO Michelle L. Riley thanked three different donors for their donations. The DeWine/Husted Administration and the...
Moeller Brew barn announces change in plans for Piqua facility
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, announced Wednesday it will no longer be building a production facility in Piqua. Plans to build a 30,000 square foot facility on 16 acres of land off Cromes Drive were announced...
Suicide prevention and anti-bullying speaker coming to four local high schools
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Marc Mero, a former boxer and professional wrestler who is now an inspirational speaker, has partnered with the Family Wealth Partners of Baird to deliver his powerful message to teenagers at Miami Valley schools. On November 1 and 2, Mero will present at four local high...
Partners break ground on northwest Dayton development
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Shovels turned over dirt on Friday beginning a transformation at the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. The Premier Health YMCA will offer residents health and wellness services, educational opportunities, job training, and assistance for prospective and current homeowners. Premier Health YMCA, together with Premier Health, will occupy a majority of the 52,000-square-foot facility, officials said.
Transformative Dayton battery company embarking on next step
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Kettering-based battery manufacturer is setting up its large-scale Dayton facility, neighboring the Dayton International Airport. The plant marks the company’s first steps toward exponential growth while reducing China’s stronghold on the market. Xerion Advanced Battery Corp is making a strong move...
Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center launches Christmas campaign
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Salvation Army provided assistance to some 3,500 needy families during the holiday season in 2022. This year with economic uncertainties and inflation impact, the need is looking to be greater. The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center, on 1000 N. Keowee Street, is launching its Christmas...
Student dresses up as favorite janitor's floor sweeper for Halloween
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - A first grader arrived to school on Halloween with a surprise for his favorite janitor, Mr. Keith. Owen Moore, who attends Clearcreek Elementary, came dressed as a replica of Mr. Keith's floor sweeper known as "The Zamboni." Owen got some help from Springboro High School and...
Dayton-area landmark in line for new structure
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Another component of the multi-million dollar projects at a Dayton landmark is in motion. Carillon Historical Park has been working on $11 million in construction projects for the past few years that include adding Carillon Park Railroad. Now, there are plans for a structure...
Extra law enforcement to be active on Halloween night
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Halloween is here and tonight kids will be out trick-or-treating in many communities. With all of the spooky decorations out there may be some ghouls up to no good but don't worry, local law enforcement is bumping up patrols to help keep the community safe. As...
Springfield receives 29 applicants for chief of police
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Springfield says it has received 29 applications for the chief of police job. The city is looking for a top cop after Lee Graf announced in September his plans to retire at the end of 2022. The deadline for applying for the job...
Five Rivers MetroParks to open ice rink to public
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Five Rivers MetroParks will soon officially open the MetroParks Ice Rink for skaters of all ages and experience levels. Opening at the RiverScape MetroPark, the MetroParks Ice Rink is the region’s largest outdoor ice rink and will offer beautiful views of the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton.
OH-TF1 trains dozens from around the country in life-saving heavy equipment rigging
DAYTON, Oh (WKEF)- Anytime a disaster strikes, Ohio Task Force 1 is prepared to respond. Now, our Ohio crews are teaching other first responders from across the county their methods. Unpacking a puzzle takes patience and practice. “This readies them for any response that we could potential response to, Hurricane...
Cancer survivor named latest Jeff's Heroes finalist
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Jeff Schmitt Auto Group announced their latest Jeff's Heroes finalist, Shawn Egbert. Shawn was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which led her to the Pink Ribbon Girls soon after. A job with the nonprofit organization that helps women navigate their journeys through cancer was then a natural fit for Shawn.
Wright Smiles Pediatric Dentistry hosts Candy Buy Back to support troops
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Tuesday, November 1, Wright Smiles Pediatric Dentistry held a Candy Buy Back event to show support for the military. "The kids trick-or-treat last night and then we collect all the candy, we give them $1 per pound, and send it to the Blue Star Mothers to send it to the troops over seas. So it's a good, fun way to get it out of your house for a good cause," said Dr. Jody Wright, Owner and Dentist of Wright Smiles Pediatric Dentistry.
Dayton man accused of beating, burning woman with iron
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 46-year-old Dayton man has been indicted on assault charges after being accused of beating a woman with an iron, as well as punching and kicking her. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Tuesday that police were called Oct. 22 to a residence on Kenilworth Ave. on a report of domestic violence. Officers say they found a woman who had been hit in the head with a hot iron, which had cut and burned her face.
Large police presence surrounds Middletown High School after false threat
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A large police presence surrounded Middletown High School Sunday evening after someone reported a threat of violence. Authorities determined the threat was not credible, and there was no danger. Another Butler County high school apparently received a similar post. Middletown City Schools announced that it has...
A look at statistics as Election Day is one week away
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- We are one week away from the midterm elections, and 50% of absentee ballot requests have been received by mail in Montgomery County. In the county there are 367,524 voters, 263,524 unaffiliated (not registered with a party), 55,441 Republican, and 48,333 Democrat. Dayton 24/7 Now’s...
