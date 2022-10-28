Ryan Murphy says he reached out to Dahmer’s victims’ families, but ‘not a single person responded’

Read full article on original website
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: Why Lionel Dahmer Is Considering Suing Netflix Over Both Series
Lionel Dahmer's assistant reveals they are gearing up for a lawsuit against Netflix. Due to the newfound interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, they revealed Lionel Dahmer was not asked permission to use the prison tapes in the docu-series.
Niecy Nash Calls Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Her 'Most Challenging Job to Date'
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story hasn't just been tough on viewers and victims' families. Series star Niecy Nash revealed on Instagram that the Ryan Murphy serial killer drama was her "most challenging job to date". "Dahmer was my most challenging job to date..." Nash wrote, proceeding to thank co-star Evan Peters. "Had to lean into my joy HARD during the filming process. Thank you Evan."
Two Women Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Them Were Pressured By Scientology To Stay Quiet, Prosecutors Said
Masterson, a prominent Scientologist, is accused of violently raping three women who also belonged to the church.
Lionel Dahmer Wants To Sue Netflix For 'Glamorizing' Jeffrey Dahmer's Crimes
Lionel Dahmer is considering suing Netflix for not consulting him before releasing Monster and Conversations With a Killer.Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash. New York Post reported Lionel Dahmer, 86, is considering suing Netflix over Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. He claims the streaming giant did not reach out to him before the series release, and he feels sick about them "glamorizing" his infamous son's crimes.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
‘Gunsmoke’: Buck Taylor Revealed Why Most Actors Got Frustrated by James Arness and Cast
Actor Buck Taylor once explained how most other actors were frustrated by James Arness and the rest of the 'Gunsmoke' cast for their ability to steal scenes.
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Husband Christopher Guest: Everything To Know About Their Almost 40 Year Marriage
Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress known for her reoccurring role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween movie franchise. She is married to Christopher Guest. Recently, Jamie has been busy promoting the latest Halloween movie, Halloween Ends. Many know Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, from her iconic role as Laurie Strode...
Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished
Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
The 8 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week
October is an important month for Netflix, with the streaming giant set to report its latest quarterly earnings just over a week from now. Analysts, of course, will be watching for signs of, among other things, growth or a slowdown in the company’s subscriber base — which depends, in turn, on the quality of the ongoing Netflix releases that debut on the service each week.
Netflix’s second hit horror movie in less than a week torments the Top 10 in 36 nations
In a turn of events that absolutely everybody saw coming from a mile away, Netflix’s viewership charts are being swarmed by horror movies, spooky TV shows, and serial killer stories – with the aptly-titled Hellhole the latest to get in on the action. Per FlixPatrol, the atmospheric Polish...
Khloé Kardashian Takes Daughter True To Halloween Night Without Her New Baby Boy — See Photos!
Khloé Kardashian is getting into the spooky spirit! On Thursday, October 27, the reality star, 38, took her daughter, True, and her niece Dream to the Haunt O'Ween event in Los Angeles, Calif. The Good American co-founder uploaded some fun snaps to her Instagram Story, including one of her...
Hallow-eek! Celebrity Costumes That Are Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel
Boo! Many celebrities go all out for Halloween (cough, cough Heidi Klum), and while many costumes are sexy or funny — or a combination of the two — others are straight-up terrifying. Remember when Scott Disick dressed up as Patrick Bateman from American Psycho? Yeah … we’re still...
Blueface's GF, Chrisean Rock, Takes Back DV Claims, Blames Herself
12:54 PM PT -- Chrisean Rock is reversing course, taking back her claims of an attack at the hands of Blueface and now saying she was "on a bad trip" ... and that he actually rescued her. Chrisean says she blacked out and was trying to jump out of their...
‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Introduces a Serial Killer You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of American Horror Story: NYC. American Horror Story: NYC seems a culmination of everything Ryan Murphy has made in the past: It’s like if Pose met Dahmer met the Rubber Man, the mysterious murderous figure that we first met in AHS season one. Over the first two episodes, which premiered Wednesday on FX and is now streaming on Hulu, we meet a cast of characters trying to survive New York in 1981, specifically a mysterious illness infecting both deer on Fire Island and LGBTQ people alike, and a serial...
‘Gunsmoke’: Dennis Weaver Initially Thought the Director ‘Mistakenly’ Cast Him as Chester Goode Instead of Matt Dillon
Dennis Weaver thought there was a terrible mistake when he was reading for the part of Chester on 'Gunsmoke' instead of the role of Matt Dillon.
Machine Gun Kelly snorted white powder off Megan Fox for Halloween
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox really committed to Halloween this year, dressing up as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. To give them credit, their costumes were pretty on point, with the pop-punk singer in particular resembling the Mötley Crüe member. The couple dressed in the same outfit Lee and Anderson famously wore to the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas back in 1995 (see below).
Snoop Dogg Admitted to Always Being Scared While He Was a Gang
Just because Snoop Dogg ran with the wrong crowd in his early life doesn’t mean the successful rapper felt a sense of belonging.
‘The Witcher’ theorists are adamant Henry Cavill quit the show, and it’s got nothing to do with Superman
When the news broke yesterday that Henry Cavill was exiting The Witcher after its upcoming third season to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth of all people, everyone assumed that it was because of Superman. After all, the first and third runs of the smash hit Netflix series took roughly six...
