FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Porterville Recorder
Doncic has season-high 44 points, Mavs beat Magic 114-105
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night. Rookie Paolo Banchero was held to 18 points for the Magic, the first...
Porterville Recorder
Washington plays conference rival Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -4.5; over/under is 219.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Philadelphia take the court. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 114, Orlando 105
ORLANDO (105) Banchero 6-20 5-8 18, Bol 7-10 2-2 16, Carter Jr. 5-10 4-6 15, F.Wagner 3-12 5-6 11, Ross 3-7 0-0 8, Okeke 2-5 0-0 5, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-4 0-0 5, Hampton 6-9 0-0 15, K.Harris 3-4 4-5 12. Totals 37-81 20-27 105. DALLAS (114) Bullock...
Porterville Recorder
Mavs bounce back, end Banchero's 20-point run to beat Magic
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half, and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night. Rookie Paolo Banchero was held to 18 points for the Magic, the first...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee plays Detroit, aims for 5th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit looking to extend its four-game home winning streak. Milwaukee finished 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a...
Porterville Recorder
Zion back with double-double, Pelicans rout Clippers 112-91
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the Los Angeles Clippers 112-91 on Sunday. CJ McCollum added 22 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won four of their first...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win
Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-1, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Minnesota aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak. Phoenix went 39-13 in Western Conference action and 32-9 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 110
Percentages: FG .427, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Caldwell-Pope 3-4, Gordon 3-4, Murray 3-7, Porter Jr. 3-10, Brown 2-5, Jokic 1-5, Smith 0-1, Braun 0-2, Green 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Caldwell-Pope 2, Gordon 2, Jokic 2, Jordan 2). Turnovers: 9 (Brown 3, Jokic...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 121, N.Y. Knicks 108
Percentages: FG .489, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Barrett 3-4, Fournier 3-5, Reddish 1-2, Rose 1-2, Toppin 1-3, Quickley 1-4, Hartenstein 0-1, Brunson 0-3, Randle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hartenstein, Reddish). Turnovers: 14 (Randle 4, Toppin 3, Robinson 2, Barrett, Brunson, Hartenstein, Quickley,...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 49, Chicago 29
Dal_Prescott 7 run (Maher kick), 10:18. Dal_Lamb 21 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 5:19. Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 13:41. Dal_Pollard 18 run (Maher kick), 10:50. Dal_Ferguson 1 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:48. Chi_Harry 17 pass from Fields (Santos kick), :40. Chi_FG Santos 36, :00. Third Quarter. Chi_Herbert 12...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 128, Golden State 114
GOLDEN STATE (114) D.Green 2-5 2-2 7, Wiggins 4-15 1-1 10, Looney 1-4 0-0 2, Curry 10-24 8-9 32, Poole 10-21 5-5 30, Baldwin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Kuminga 1-3 2-2 4, Lamb 1-1 0-0 2, J.Green 3-6 0-0 6, Jerome 2-2 4-4 8, Wiseman 2-4 2-2 6, Moody 3-7 0-0 7, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-92 24-25 114.
Porterville Recorder
Boston 112, Washington 94
Percentages: FG .388, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Beal 2-7, Avdija 1-1, Schakel 1-1, Gibson 1-2, Hachimura 1-4, Kuzma 1-5, Gill 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Todd 0-1, Morris 0-2, Barton 0-3, Porzingis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Porzingis 2, Beal, Gafford, Goodwin, Hachimura). Turnovers: 8...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 124, Houston 109
HOUSTON (109) Smith Jr. 2-8 2-2 8, Tate 4-7 0-0 9, Sengun 6-10 4-4 16, Green 5-18 3-4 15, Porter Jr. 7-17 11-14 26, Eason 4-4 0-0 9, Garuba 1-1 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 4-6 0-0 8, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7, Mathews 2-7 2-2 8, Nix 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 22-26 109.
Porterville Recorder
Panthers visit the Coyotes after Verhaeghe's 2-goal game
Florida Panthers (5-3-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-5-1, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Arizona Coyotes after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Arizona went 25-50-7 overall and 11-27-3 in home games...
Porterville Recorder
Penguins bring losing streak into game against the Bruins
Boston Bruins (8-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to end their four-game slide when they take on the Boston Bruins. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record in home games last season....
Porterville Recorder
New York brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Chicago
New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at...
Porterville Recorder
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Denny McLain wins AL Cy Young
1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
Porterville Recorder
Sunday's Transactions, Writetheu
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Outrighted C Aramis Garcia to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated RHP Chris Ellis from the 60-day IL and outrighted him to Norfolk. DETROIT TIGERS — Named Mark Conner director of amateur scouting. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Matt Quatraro team manager. HOCKEY. National Hockey League. CALGARY...
Porterville Recorder
Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak
Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
