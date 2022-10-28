ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Doncic has season-high 44 points, Mavs beat Magic 114-105

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night. Rookie Paolo Banchero was held to 18 points for the Magic, the first...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Washington plays conference rival Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -4.5; over/under is 219.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Philadelphia take the court. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 114, Orlando 105

ORLANDO (105) Banchero 6-20 5-8 18, Bol 7-10 2-2 16, Carter Jr. 5-10 4-6 15, F.Wagner 3-12 5-6 11, Ross 3-7 0-0 8, Okeke 2-5 0-0 5, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-4 0-0 5, Hampton 6-9 0-0 15, K.Harris 3-4 4-5 12. Totals 37-81 20-27 105. DALLAS (114) Bullock...
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

Mavs bounce back, end Banchero's 20-point run to beat Magic

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half, and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night. Rookie Paolo Banchero was held to 18 points for the Magic, the first...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee plays Detroit, aims for 5th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit looking to extend its four-game home winning streak. Milwaukee finished 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Zion back with double-double, Pelicans rout Clippers 112-91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the Los Angeles Clippers 112-91 on Sunday. CJ McCollum added 22 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won four of their first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win

Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-1, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Minnesota aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak. Phoenix went 39-13 in Western Conference action and 32-9 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 110

Percentages: FG .427, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Caldwell-Pope 3-4, Gordon 3-4, Murray 3-7, Porter Jr. 3-10, Brown 2-5, Jokic 1-5, Smith 0-1, Braun 0-2, Green 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Caldwell-Pope 2, Gordon 2, Jokic 2, Jordan 2). Turnovers: 9 (Brown 3, Jokic...
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 121, N.Y. Knicks 108

Percentages: FG .489, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Barrett 3-4, Fournier 3-5, Reddish 1-2, Rose 1-2, Toppin 1-3, Quickley 1-4, Hartenstein 0-1, Brunson 0-3, Randle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hartenstein, Reddish). Turnovers: 14 (Randle 4, Toppin 3, Robinson 2, Barrett, Brunson, Hartenstein, Quickley,...
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 49, Chicago 29

Dal_Prescott 7 run (Maher kick), 10:18. Dal_Lamb 21 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 5:19. Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 13:41. Dal_Pollard 18 run (Maher kick), 10:50. Dal_Ferguson 1 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:48. Chi_Harry 17 pass from Fields (Santos kick), :40. Chi_FG Santos 36, :00. Third Quarter. Chi_Herbert 12...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 128, Golden State 114

GOLDEN STATE (114) D.Green 2-5 2-2 7, Wiggins 4-15 1-1 10, Looney 1-4 0-0 2, Curry 10-24 8-9 32, Poole 10-21 5-5 30, Baldwin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Kuminga 1-3 2-2 4, Lamb 1-1 0-0 2, J.Green 3-6 0-0 6, Jerome 2-2 4-4 8, Wiseman 2-4 2-2 6, Moody 3-7 0-0 7, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-92 24-25 114.
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Boston 112, Washington 94

Percentages: FG .388, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Beal 2-7, Avdija 1-1, Schakel 1-1, Gibson 1-2, Hachimura 1-4, Kuzma 1-5, Gill 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Todd 0-1, Morris 0-2, Barton 0-3, Porzingis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Porzingis 2, Beal, Gafford, Goodwin, Hachimura). Turnovers: 8...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 124, Houston 109

HOUSTON (109) Smith Jr. 2-8 2-2 8, Tate 4-7 0-0 9, Sengun 6-10 4-4 16, Green 5-18 3-4 15, Porter Jr. 7-17 11-14 26, Eason 4-4 0-0 9, Garuba 1-1 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 4-6 0-0 8, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7, Mathews 2-7 2-2 8, Nix 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 22-26 109.
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Panthers visit the Coyotes after Verhaeghe's 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (5-3-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-5-1, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Arizona Coyotes after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Arizona went 25-50-7 overall and 11-27-3 in home games...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Penguins bring losing streak into game against the Bruins

Boston Bruins (8-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to end their four-game slide when they take on the Boston Bruins. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record in home games last season....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

New York brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Chicago

New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing

Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Denny McLain wins AL Cy Young

1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Sunday's Transactions, Writetheu

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Outrighted C Aramis Garcia to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated RHP Chris Ellis from the 60-day IL and outrighted him to Norfolk. DETROIT TIGERS — Named Mark Conner director of amateur scouting. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Matt Quatraro team manager. HOCKEY. National Hockey League. CALGARY...
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy