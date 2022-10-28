Read full article on original website
Ousted Twitter top lawyer made calls to ban Trump, censor Hunter Biden laptop story
Twitter’s newly ousted top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, made the calls to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform and to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. Gadde lost her job, alongside CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, during Thursday’s Freebird Massacre after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the social media giant.
Trump makes first comments about Twitter since Musk takeover: 'Very happy'
Former President Trump on Friday weighed in on billionaire businessman Elon Musk's completed takeover of Twitter, saying he is "very happy" the social media platform is in "now in sane hands." Trump, who for now remains suspended from Twitter, blasted the company's old leadership after Musk fired several top Twitter...
Hollywood hits delete: Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover sends celebrities to different social media platforms
Sara Bareilles revealed she was leaving Twitter amid Hollywood backlash following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform just days before. "Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out," the Grammy award-winning artist wrote Sunday morning. "See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me."
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company
Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Defiant Twitter liberals taunt ‘evil overlord’ Elon Musk: We’re ‘NOT leaving’
Defiant liberals expressed their intention to stick it out on Twitter even though it is under new ownership of someone they’re not particularly fond of. Since the world’s richest man Elon Musk finalized his deal to purchase Twitter Thursday, the social media platform was set aflame with the hot takes of liberals lamenting the fact that someone who has routinely trolled leftists and decried censorship of conservatives is now owner of the tech company.
Elon Musk says Ye, formerly Kanye West, reinstated to Twitter before he took over platform
The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is back on Twitter but the platform’s new CEO Elon Musk said he had no role in his return. Ye was previously suspended from Twitter after the platform claimed a series of controversial comments he made earlier this month violated their terms of service. He has subsequently remained off the platform but his profile appeared to be active on Friday.
Twitter fake out? Possible pranksters may have posed as fired data engineers
Two guys that stood outside Twitter's San Francisco office Friday with cardboard boxes claiming they were recently fired by Elon Musk, may have been lying.
Elon Musk hints at major Twitter staffing changes in tweet about managers
Elon Musk, who declared himself "Chief Twit" after closing his $44 billion takeover of Twitter this week, hinted at more staffing shakeups for the platform on Sunday morning. A Twitter user asked Musk what the "most messed up" thing at Twitter right now is. "There seem to be 10 people...
Elon Musk fires Twitter’s top brass after closing $44 billion deal: reports
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired several top Twitter executives after officially taking control of the company Thursday evening. A source with knowledge of the matter told FOX Business that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety were fired. Musk had accused the three of misleading him and investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.
Inside Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s multimillion-dollar empire amid official divorce announcement
Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen have officially announced they have filed for divorce. Here's a look inside their multimillion-dollar empire.
General Motors pauses advertising on Twitter amid Elon Musk's new ownership
General Motors will suspend advertising on Twitter as the social media giant continues to find its footing under the new ownership of Elon Musk. "We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue," the carmaker told Fox Business.
Elon Musk tweets 'the bird is freed' after finalizing $44 billion acquisition
The new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, said he has "freed" the platform, following his months-long and $44 billion acquisition of the platform. Musk closed the deal Thursday.
Elon Musk accuses Twitter board of 'deliberately' hiding evidence from court: 'Stay tuned'
Elon Musk accused Twitter's former board of directors and their Wachtell lawyers of "deliberately" hiding evidence related to their legal battle before his ownership was finalized.
Elon Musk reportedly ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter
Tech guru and self-proclaimed "Chief Twit," Elon Musk is rumored to have ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter on Saturday, according to a report from The New York Times. Musk has reportedly ordered cuts across the company with some departments being more affected than others. Twitter currently has approximately 7,500 staff...
