Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Halloween Safety Tips from the La Vergne Police Department
There will be extra officers out on patrol in La Vergne on Halloween night to make sure everyone has a safe evening. The City does not regulate Halloween activities. Typically, trick-or-treating starts on Halloween night around sunset and goes until about 9:00 p.m. Trick-or-treating in groups is recommended, and kids...
Several men facing charges following street racer enforcement initiative by Metro police, THP
Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.
WSMV
Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
Traffic Stop turns into Long Night for Law Enforcement
Early Saturday morning, just past midnight, Estill Springs Police Department Officer Clint Grant conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on Spring Creek Road. Officer Grant arrested the driver, Tony Eugene Cannon Jr., for a Lincoln County arrest warrant. Officer Grant smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the...
Murfreesboro Police Identify Homicide Victim in Weekend Shooting
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 30, 2022) Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) homicide detectives identified the victim in this weekend’s fatal shooting as 22-year-old Micah Robinson. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and the public is not in any danger. Officers responded to 131 John R....
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Child hit by vehicle in Clarksville flown to hospital
A 12-year-old girl was flown to a Nashville hospital Saturday night after she was hit by a vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville.
Dispose of Unused and Expired Prescriptions During National Take Back Day
Sheriff’s deputies are teaming up with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and community groups to dispose of unused and expired prescriptions Saturday, said Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. “The DEA National Take Back Day is a good time to safely get rid of the left over drugs and prescription medications, including...
Two brought to hospital, suspect found after shooting at Gallatin apartment complex
Police spent Sunday evening at the scene of a shooting in Gallatin that sent two people to the hospital.
WSMV
Officer shot at after traffic stop leads to chase, three arrested
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested after a traffic stop turned into a car chase where an officer took gunfire. Early Saturday morning, around 12:40 a.m., the Estill Springs Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Spring Creek Road. Tony Eugene Cannon Jr., was arrested for a Lincoln...
Three charged after traffic stop leads to shooting, manhunt in Franklin County
What started as an overnight traffic stop turned into a police chase, a shooting, a crash, and a manhunt in Franklin County, which ended with three men being taken into custody.
Gallatin police search for alleged construction site thieves
The Gallatin Police Department is on the lookout for alleged thieves who may be suspects in multiple construction thefts across Middle Tennessee.
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change. READ MORE.
Lebanon shoplifting call leads to two arrests for theft, drug charges
Two people from North Carolina are facing multiple charges after police reportedly discovered stolen items and drugs inside a vehicle in Lebanon Thursday afternoon.
At least 1 teen facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on I-840 in Williamson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that charges are pending after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 840 in Williamson County left a 75-year-old woman injured.
Man Arrested for Lighting Wildfire in Warren County now facing More Charges
Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. advises additional charges have been filed against Robert Vincent Halter, the person charged for setting a fire at the Isha Foundation on Harrison Ferry Mountain. Halter is additionally charged with Arson, a Class “C” Felony, and Vandalism of Property, a Class “D” Felony.
Rockvale Man Arrested in Stolen Car With Drugs in Vehicle
October 27, 2022 – A coordinated effort from Violent Crimes detectives, Midtown and South precinct officers, and MNPD aviation led to the arrest of Joshua Dyer, 39, of Rockvale, TN, after he was located driving a stolen white Dodge Charger with drugs in the vehicle. Officers attempted to stop...
WSMV
More than 1,400 without power in Bellevue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service crews are working to restore power in the Bellevue area after more than 1,400 people lost power. People in the area have been without power since around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Nashville Fire Department, they were called around 5:25...
‘Slow Poke’ traffic stop leads to fentanyl bust in Sumner County
A man driving too slow on I-65 leads to an unexpected drug bust.
