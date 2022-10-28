Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Trick or Treat on Murfreesboro's Historic Square
(MURFREESBORO) Main Street Murfreesboro is again offering a family friendly opportunity for area youth to trick or treat. It will be Halloween (Monday 10/31/2022) from 3:00 to 5:00PM a businesses, the courthouse, offices all around the Historic Murfreesboro square. The family friendly day will also include the help of Murfreesboro...
murfreesboro.com
Whiskey Dix Set to Open November 3
The new Whiskey Dix location on the Downtown Square in Murfreesboro is set to open on Thursday, November 3. They were nice enough to let me go in and give you all a tour. Enjoy!
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- October 31, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 31 -November 6, 2022. Butch Walker. Tuesday, November 1, 8 pm. Brooklyn...
Photo of the Week: October 31, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
East Nashville does THE MOST for Halloween
Following the pandemic, it appears Halloween activities and decorations have come back from the dead.
PumpkinFest pumps Franklin full of fall food, friends, funds
The festival filled downtown and featured Fall-inspired food and drinks, activities, live music, and plenty of shopping opportunities. There was fun for people of all ages.
Whiskey and pear cobbler is like a warm night in Nashville
You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
Halloween Safety Tips from the La Vergne Police Department
There will be extra officers out on patrol in La Vergne on Halloween night to make sure everyone has a safe evening. The City does not regulate Halloween activities. Typically, trick-or-treating starts on Halloween night around sunset and goes until about 9:00 p.m. Trick-or-treating in groups is recommended, and kids...
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
Traffic, rowdy Broadway crowds causing discord at Nashville Symphony
The head of the Nashville Symphony says the city needs to work together to solve the problem of tourists, partygoers and traffic on lower Broadway that he says is turning off some of his patrons.
wgnsradio.com
"Evening On College Street" to benefit Main Street program
Tue. (Nov. 15, 2022) 5-7PM "EVENING ON COLLEGE ST." a fun social evening to support the Main Street Murfreesboro program at 320 E. College St. It will be at the recently renovated home of Steve and Molly Poleskey (circa 1912). Guests are invited to attend and make a donation to help non-profit Main Street Murfreesboro reach their end of the year budget. Please RSVP by phoning 615-895-1887 or emailing kathy@downtownmurfreesboro.com.
Highest-rated bars in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated bars in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
whopam.com
Child hit by car in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital
A young girl was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Saturday night in Clarksville. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road, according to Clarksville police, who say the 12-year old girl was hit by an automobile on the northbound side when she ran into the roadway.
Feeling bleu: Another Grilled Cheeserie location going away
Grilled Cheeserie owners Crystal and Joseph Bogan closed their location in Downtown Franklin earlier in October. Now, they also plan to close the location on Main Street in East Nashville.
WSMV
5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
Grab Your Friends for Monster Mash on Maney at Oaklands Mansion
Put on your favorite Halloween Costume, grab your friends, and come party at Oaklands Mansion on Friday, October 28th. The event features a live band, light appetizers, spooky cocktails and CREEPY tours of the mansion. There will be TWO costume contests. Best Costume for an individual and Best Couples Costume....
OBITUARY: Daniel ‘Danny’ Lee Harrison
Mr. Daniel “Danny” Lee Harrison, age 49, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022. He was born in St. Louis, MO to Jerry Wayne Harrison, Sr. and Edith Elizabeth Harrison. Danny was a 1993 graduate of Holloway High School. He worked as an auto mechanic...
CMA Awards road closures: Which Nashville streets will be impacted
Multiple roads, streets, and thoroughfares will be closed for periods of time as preparation continues for the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
thunder1320.com
Winning lottery ticket purchased in Manchester
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw no winners, however there were five purchased lottery tickets from Middle Tennessee businesses worth at least $50,000 in winnings. One of those tickets was bought at BZ Mart at 5506 McMinnville Hwy. in Manchester. One ticket purchased in Murfreesboro awarded one lucky winner $150,000 as...
Several men facing charges following street racer enforcement initiative by Metro police, THP
Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.
