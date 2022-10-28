ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KQED

Oakland Mayor Downplays Rumors A's Are Leaving Town

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says the city continues to work on a deal with the A's for a waterfront ballpark, and she's "absolutely confident" it will get done next year, even after she leaves office. Schaaf’s statement came after several national baseball writers took to Twitter on Saturday, quoting Major...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Celebrate Day of the Dead: Oakland Dia De Los Muertos

(KRON) — Thousands of people are expected to gather for a vibrant and delicious event in Oakland for Dia De Los Muertos. This is happening Sunday, October 30, 2022, 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. on International Boulevard. Chris Iglesias, CEO of the Unity Council, joins KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss.
OAKLAND, CA
reelsf.com

Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe

… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Nob Hill robbery results in shooting

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — A robbery turned violent in Nob Hill on Friday night and resulted in gunshots, according to San Francisco Police Department. Around 2:30 a.m. the victim was waiting for his girlfriend in his car at the corner of Pine and Larkin streets. According to police, multiple suspects came up to the vehicle […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Supervisor Ahsha Safai’s Home Burglarized

SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai’s home was broken into on Thursday, October 27. Thieves managed to take a stove, microwave, and vent from Safai’s home which is under renovation. This crime transpired on the same day that Nancy Pelosi’s home was broken into. On Friday,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Should SF and Berkeley Tax Empty Homes, Following Oakland's Lead?

Housing remains a central issue on Bay Area ballots this year as local governments continue to grapple with the ongoing affordability crisis. In San Francisco and Berkeley, voters will get the chance to weigh in on measures that would tax vacant homes. They’re pitched as tools to help alleviate the housing shortage by incentivizing landlords to rent unoccupied units while raising money for housing programs and other city services. Opponents question whether they’ll have their intended effect and argue they could hurt small landlords.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

SF supervisor has stove stolen in break-in

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, had his house broken into while he was trying to finish a home renovation, he stated via Twitter. “My house got broken into – trying to finish renovation,” the District 11 supervisor stated. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Bishop Bob,' Pastor of Oakland's Acts Full Gospel Church honored

OAKLAND -- On Saturday, one of Oakland's religious leaders was awarded one of the nation's highest civilian honors -- the President's Lifetime Achievement Award.  Bishop Bob Jackson of Acts Full Gospel Church was recognized for devoting his life to the community he grew up in.When the medal was hung around his neck, bestowing the award, Bishop Bob Jackson said it was a miracle even he had a hard time believing, especially considering where he came from."I grew up as a gangster, a thug, a mugger, a dope user," he said.Jackson grew up in Campbell Village on Oakland's west side, a...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Movie-themed Halloween House collects San Jose donations

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A homeowner in San Jose is going above and beyond decorating this Halloween, and it’s all for a good cause. The decorations are based on movie themes, and they’re also asking the community to drop off canned goods and other items for those in need.
SAN JOSE, CA
Ely Daily Times

Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell

Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Boyfriend arrested in murder-for-hire slaying of Oakland dentist Lili Xu kills self in jail

OAKLAND -- Law enforcement sources have confirmed that Nelson Chia, the boyfriend arrested in the August murder-for-hire slaying of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, fatally hanged himself at Santa Rita Jail Friday afternoon.The source told KPIX 5 that Chia hung himself in his cell at around 2 p.m. on Friday. There was no word whether authorities had the suspect under a suicide watch.In a press release issued by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Friday evening, authorities said Chia was being booked into Santa Rita for the murder of Xu Friday afternoon. Chia had been assigned to a...
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

'Trespasser incident' causing Amtrak delays in Northern California

RICHMOND, Calif. — A "trespasser incident" in the Bay Area city of Richmond Sunday has caused delays across Amtrak's Northern California routes, the passenger rail corporation said on Twitter. Routes along Amtrak's Capitol Corridor and San Joaquins systems, which service Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties are impacted by the...
RICHMOND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy