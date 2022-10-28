Read full article on original website
Related
95.5 FM WIFC
Trick-or-Treating to be Held Monday in the Wausau Area
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — All communities in the Wausau area will hold Trick-or-Treating hours on Monday. Some communities held their community-wide Trick-or-Treating on Sunday. Those included Athens, Edgar, and Marathon City. Downtown Stevens Point held its event on Saturday, with residential Trick-or-Treating set for Monday from 5-8 PM. Marshfield’s...
95.5 FM WIFC
New road projects in Rhinelander will include bike and walking paths
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – The Wisconsin Department of Tourism and the City of the Rhinelander are planning on some major road construction projects next year. Two of them include biking and walking paths. The DOT’s Highway 17 project between Highway 8 and Stevens Street would expand the sidewalk to a 10-foot-wide multi-use path.
95.5 FM WIFC
Charges Filed Against Wausau Man After September Manhunt
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Charges were filed Thursday against a Wausau man who was the subject of a manhunt in Chippewa County in September. Chad Myszka faces seven felonies and two misdemeanors after leading police on a high-speed chase, then crashing into two vehicles on Highway 29. One person involved in the crash was hospitalized with multiple broken bones.
95.5 FM WIFC
Saturday High School Scoreboard
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is Saturday’s high school scoreboard:. Rhinelander 0 Rice Lake 0 (Rhinelander advances on penalty kicks) Rhinelander earns trip to State and will face Green Bay Notre Dame in a D-3 matchup this Friday at 4:30 pm at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Girls...
95.5 FM WIFC
Two Wausau Voters Receive 2020 Ballots
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Election officials in Wausau confirmed that two voters received incorrect ballots during in-person, absentee voting at City Hall this week. WAOW TV reports that the voters got ballots for the 2020 Presidental election instead of this year’s mid-term. City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde acknowledged the...
95.5 FM WIFC
Pointer Update
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The UWSP womens hockey team started their season with a 2-1 loss to St. Olaf Friday night at KB Willet Arena. Courtney Leising scored the Pointer goal late in the 3rd period. Olivia Schultz had 20 saves. The two teams play this afternoon (Saturday)...
Comments / 0