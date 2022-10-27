ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Credit Suisse shares are a 'steal,' say new Saudi backers after taking 9.9% stake

Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
TheStreet

Embattled Credit Suisse Sends Strong Message to Speculators

Doubt still hangs over Credit Suisse like a shadow that is difficult to shake off. The 166-year old bank unveiled a vast, long-awaited restructuring plan on October 27. This revamp, considered an emergency plan to dissipate uncertainties about its future, had three pillars. The first is a drastic cost reduction....
privatebankerinternational.com

Credit Suisse chairman allays rumours of takeover bids

Credit Suisse Group is not going to entertain any move to sell-out its businesses, the bank’s chairman Axel Lehmann told Bloomberg Television in an interview. So far this year, Credit Suisse’s share price dropped by more than half, leading the wealth manager to get itself exposed to takeover rumours and apprehensions over its wellbeing.
privatebankerinternational.com

Credit Suisse taps nearly 20 banks to raise $4bn capital

Credit Suisse Group has expanded the banking syndicate to include around 20 banks for a CHF4bn ($4bn) rights issue to back its newly unveiled overhauling plan. The beleaguered Swiss bank has revealed that new investors have made a commitment to buy approximately 462 million new shares at a purchase price of CHF3.82 ($3.83), which is equal to 94% of the reference price.
fintechnexus.com

The Credit Suisse Twitter frenzy highlights finance’s trust gap

In the early hours of Friday, Sept. 30, Alasdair Macleod, Head of Research at Gold Money, tweeted:. In a “leaked” memo released around the same time, CEO Ulrich Körner asked employees not to confuse stock performance with liquidity. While Macleod may not have been the first, many...
Markets Insider

There's a serious risk the US is headed for a prolonged period of high inflation and low growth, Deutsche Bank says. An era of negative returns for stocks and bonds may be the result.

Good morning. Max Adams writing to you from New York. Markets have been saturated with inflation conversations this year. Have prices peaked? Core versus headline? Is the Fed responding too tough to lagging indicators? Etc. But just as you were probably getting tired of it all, turns out there's a...
US News and World Report

Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 Cruise Past Estimates on Fuel Demand Surge

(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 posted quarterly profits which cruised past Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, becoming the latest U.S. refiners to benefit from robust fuel demand and margins amid tight supplies. U.S. refiners are posting strong profits with refineries running at record levels this year, strong export demand...
Zoran Bogdanovic

The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom

JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.
US News and World Report

Explainer: Why Is the Bank of England Selling Government Bonds?

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England passed a major milestone on Tuesday when it held its first auction to sell some of the 875 billion pounds ($1.01 trillion) of government bonds it bought during successive quantitative easing (QE) programmes from 2009-2021. Britain's central bank is the first in the...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks hit six-week high on hopes for rate hike slowdown

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday and the positive market sentiment was set to continue on Wall Street, supported by speculation among investors that central banks could come to the end of their rate-hiking cycles. Following mild losses on Wall Street on Monday, Asian shares strengthened...

