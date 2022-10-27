Read full article on original website
CNBC
Credit Suisse shares are a 'steal,' say new Saudi backers after taking 9.9% stake
Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
Embattled Credit Suisse Sends Strong Message to Speculators
Doubt still hangs over Credit Suisse like a shadow that is difficult to shake off. The 166-year old bank unveiled a vast, long-awaited restructuring plan on October 27. This revamp, considered an emergency plan to dissipate uncertainties about its future, had three pillars. The first is a drastic cost reduction....
privatebankerinternational.com
Credit Suisse chairman allays rumours of takeover bids
Credit Suisse Group is not going to entertain any move to sell-out its businesses, the bank’s chairman Axel Lehmann told Bloomberg Television in an interview. So far this year, Credit Suisse’s share price dropped by more than half, leading the wealth manager to get itself exposed to takeover rumours and apprehensions over its wellbeing.
privatebankerinternational.com
Credit Suisse taps nearly 20 banks to raise $4bn capital
Credit Suisse Group has expanded the banking syndicate to include around 20 banks for a CHF4bn ($4bn) rights issue to back its newly unveiled overhauling plan. The beleaguered Swiss bank has revealed that new investors have made a commitment to buy approximately 462 million new shares at a purchase price of CHF3.82 ($3.83), which is equal to 94% of the reference price.
fintechnexus.com
The Credit Suisse Twitter frenzy highlights finance’s trust gap
In the early hours of Friday, Sept. 30, Alasdair Macleod, Head of Research at Gold Money, tweeted:. In a “leaked” memo released around the same time, CEO Ulrich Körner asked employees not to confuse stock performance with liquidity. While Macleod may not have been the first, many...
A recession is looming, but for JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon all signs point toward business as usual when it comes to hiring and tech spend
Welcome back! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Here's hoping you had a good weekend. We've got podcast and book recommendations from people who are probably more successful than you, a New York Times critic dunking on finance-bro fashion, and part 3,109 of the Elon-Twitter drama. But first, how...
There's a serious risk the US is headed for a prolonged period of high inflation and low growth, Deutsche Bank says. An era of negative returns for stocks and bonds may be the result.
Good morning. Max Adams writing to you from New York. Markets have been saturated with inflation conversations this year. Have prices peaked? Core versus headline? Is the Fed responding too tough to lagging indicators? Etc. But just as you were probably getting tired of it all, turns out there's a...
China is facing a full-blown debt crisis with $8 trillion at risk as Xi Jinping eyes an unprecedented 3rd term
China's mounting local government debt is already a crisis, experts say, with nearly $8 trillion at risk. Bonds issued by local government financing vehicles are on the verge of default amid a broader property market crash. The grim financial picture comes as Xi Jinping seeks an unprecedented third term as...
Goldman Sachs lays out 3 reasons why the Fed won't pivot, but will keep hiking into 2023
The US central bank is expected to hike rates by an outsized 75 basis points once again Wednesday, as it battles to curb soaring prices.
The stock market could soar 10% on Wednesday in the unlikely event that the Fed hikes rates by only 50 basis points, JPMorgan says
The S&P 500 could soar 10% on Wednesday if the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell turns dovish, according to JPMorgan. The bank said the potential head-spinning rally could happen if the Fed hikes rates by 50 basis points rather than the expected 75. "This is the least likely and the most...
US News and World Report
Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 Cruise Past Estimates on Fuel Demand Surge
(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 posted quarterly profits which cruised past Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, becoming the latest U.S. refiners to benefit from robust fuel demand and margins amid tight supplies. U.S. refiners are posting strong profits with refineries running at record levels this year, strong export demand...
The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom
JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel expects stocks to soar 30% in 2 years - and house prices to tumble 15% from their peak
Jeremy Siegel expects US stocks to surge by 20% to 30% over the next two years. The Wharton professor sees interest rates dragging house prices down by 10% to 15% from their peak. Siegel warned the Fed risks causing a recession if it continues to aggressively hike rates. Jeremy Siegel...
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon says Russia's war on Ukraine and other geopolitics are more concerning than a recession
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that geopolitical matters are more concerning than a recession right now. Regarding a recession, Dimon said "we'll manage right through that." He made comments at Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative conference on Tuesday. While a recession looms, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that geopolitical uncertainty...
Business Insider
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says the Fed will pivot from interest rate hikes 'sooner rather than later' to help stocks rally by his predicted 6%
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson expects the Federal Reserve to end its tightening campaign soon. That could lift the S&P 500 by 6% to 4,150 points, according to Wilson. The next Fed meeting is "critical for the rally to continue, pause or even end completely," he said. Several market indicators including...
Credit Suisse Ends Tax Probe With $324 Million Payment
Credit Suisse has recently been the subject of multiple tax probes worldwide and has agreed to make a $324 million payment to end one situation. Credit: Andrew Merry (Getty Images)
Gold is in its worse slump since 1869 as inflation-adjusted yields turn sharply positive, says Deutsche Bank
Gold prices are down for seven consecutive months, the longest decline since 1869, according to Deutsche Bank. Bullion slumped 1.6% in October and is down 11% from the start of the year. The fall in gold prices is happening as real bond yields have turned sharply higher. Gold prices fell...
US News and World Report
Explainer: Why Is the Bank of England Selling Government Bonds?
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England passed a major milestone on Tuesday when it held its first auction to sell some of the 875 billion pounds ($1.01 trillion) of government bonds it bought during successive quantitative easing (QE) programmes from 2009-2021. Britain's central bank is the first in the...
Missouri pulls $500 million from BlackRock over asset manager's ESG push
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Missouri has pulled $500 million out of pension funds managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday, accusing the asset manager of "prioritizing" environmental, social and governance (ESG) over shareholder returns.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks hit six-week high on hopes for rate hike slowdown
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday and the positive market sentiment was set to continue on Wall Street, supported by speculation among investors that central banks could come to the end of their rate-hiking cycles. Following mild losses on Wall Street on Monday, Asian shares strengthened...
