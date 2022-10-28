CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Charges were filed Thursday against a Wausau man who was the subject of a manhunt in Chippewa County in September. Chad Myszka faces seven felonies and two misdemeanors after leading police on a high-speed chase, then crashing into two vehicles on Highway 29. One person involved in the crash was hospitalized with multiple broken bones.

