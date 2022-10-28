Effective: 2022-10-31 05:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog will be forming during the overnight hours with local visibilities of one quarter mile or less across all of Southeast Georgia and most of Northeast Florida just inland from the Atlantic Coast. Dense fog advisories may be required. Visibilities will be lowest around sunrise Monday morning and are not expected to improve until around 9 am or so. Use extra caution when traveling this morning.

APPLING COUNTY, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO