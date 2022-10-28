Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 02:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents, rough surf and minor beach erosion. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Camden, Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 01:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Inland Camden; Northeastern Charlton; Southern Ware; Western Charlton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coastal Camden by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 05:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog will be forming during the overnight hours with local visibilities of one quarter mile or less across all of Southeast Georgia and most of Northeast Florida just inland from the Atlantic Coast. Dense fog advisories may be required. Visibilities will be lowest around sunrise Monday morning and are not expected to improve until around 9 am or so. Use extra caution when traveling this morning.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 01:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River; Union; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 02:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor tidal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin and its tributaries. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening at times of high tide. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 05:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Brantley; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Inland Bryan, Inland Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 05:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF GEORGIA THROUGH EARLY MORNING Areas of dense fog, reducing visibility to one quarter mile or less, will impact a good portion of southeast Georgia through early morning. Visibilities will be lowest around sunrise this morning and improve after 9 am.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 20:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog will be forming during the overnight hours with local visibilities of one quarter mile or less across all of Southeast Georgia and most of Northeast Florida just inland from the Atlantic Coast. Dense fog advisories may be required. Visibilities will be lowest around sunrise Monday morning and are not expected to improve until around 9 am or so. Use extra caution when traveling this morning.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 05:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Nassau; South Central Duval; Trout River; Union; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Comments / 0