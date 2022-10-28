Effective: 2022-10-30 20:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The forecast point at Astor remains in Moderate Flood Stage and has crested around 3.8 feet on Sunday due to recent north to northeast winds. River levels should resume a slow decline early this week while staying in Moderate Flood Stage. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 3.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EDT Sunday was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.8 Sun 7 pm 3.7 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.5

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO