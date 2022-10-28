Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 02:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents, rough surf and minor beach erosion. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 02:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and rough surf. * WHERE...All central Florida Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 01:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River; Union; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 20:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog will be forming during the overnight hours with local visibilities of one quarter mile or less across all of Southeast Georgia and most of Northeast Florida just inland from the Atlantic Coast. Dense fog advisories may be required. Visibilities will be lowest around sunrise Monday morning and are not expected to improve until around 9 am or so. Use extra caution when traveling this morning.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 02:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor tidal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin and its tributaries. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening at times of high tide. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Camden, Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 01:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Inland Camden; Northeastern Charlton; Southern Ware; Western Charlton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coastal Camden by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 05:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog will be forming during the overnight hours with local visibilities of one quarter mile or less across all of Southeast Georgia and most of Northeast Florida just inland from the Atlantic Coast. Dense fog advisories may be required. Visibilities will be lowest around sunrise Monday morning and are not expected to improve until around 9 am or so. Use extra caution when traveling this morning.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 05:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Nassau; South Central Duval; Trout River; Union; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 05:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Brantley; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Marion, Western Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 05:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Marion; Western Marion DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Marion and Western Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 20:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The forecast point at Astor remains in Moderate Flood Stage and has crested around 3.8 feet on Sunday due to recent north to northeast winds. River levels should resume a slow decline early this week while staying in Moderate Flood Stage. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 3.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EDT Sunday was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.8 Sun 7 pm 3.7 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.5
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Southern Berrien, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 04:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Watch out for children in the dark waiting for the school bus. Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Widespread visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog has developed rapidly and is expected to persist for most of the morning. The dense fog may expand further east.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cass, De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Fulton, Lagrange by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 04:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Watch out for children in the dark waiting for the school bus. Target Area: Cass; De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Widespread visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog has developed rapidly and is expected to persist for most of the morning. The dense fog may expand further east.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 03:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-31 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility at times.
