Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Prescott Food Forest Finds a Home in Chino Valley
All we need is 15 to 20 volunteers to give three hours per week to substantially increase our growth and giving potential. It is an honor and a pleasure to share my thoughts and perspective on living a healthy life with you. I am passionate about living a long and healthy life; hence, my nickname, “Your Make 100 Healthy Guy.” As the founder of the Make 100 Healthy Foundation, I am always exploring best practices for nutrition, exercise and an overall sense of well-being.
Things to do in Flagstaff, Arizona
We recently went to Flagstaff, Arizona with the boys. They were really excited to play in the snow. But other than that, we weren’t sure what kind of activities we were going to do as we wanted to discover Flagstaff. Because of the weather, we had to prepare a bit.
KTAR.com
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan growing his Arizona wine empire with new tasting room
PHOENIX – Rocker Maynard James Keenan’s Arizona wine empire is growing like well-tended grapevines. The singer for Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle is opening a new tasting room, Four Eight Wineworks, in Old Town Cottonwood. The wine bar is set to debut Nov. 16 at 816 N....
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
New Hitchin’ Post Owner Angel Heckethorn Keeps Tradition Alive
Historic stables offer rides along scenic trails. The early days of Northern Arizona have not been lost. History is being retained and revisited at the Historic Hitchin’ Post Stables just outside of Flagstaff on Lake Mary Road. Working every aspect of the business, Historic Hitchin’ Post Stables Operations Manager...
SignalsAZ
Old Black Canyon Highway Chip Seal to Begin
Please be advised that Cactus Asphalt in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing rubberized chip seal and fog seal operations on Old Black Canyon Highway, in Black Canyon City. Construction work will include placing a 1/2″ chip seal, fog seal, and striping. The chip seal is a rapid...
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Highway Construction Update
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552.
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
theprescotttimes.com
JURY FINDS PRESCOTT WOMAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER
JURY FINDS PRESCOTT WOMAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER. On October 26, 2022, Sharalyn Stura, age 61, was found guilty by a Yavapai County jury of First Degree Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and False Reporting. The trial began on October 18, 2022, in Division 4 of the Yavapai County Superior Court.
Comments / 0