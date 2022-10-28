Read full article on original website
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
The City of Surprise – Free Carnival for Kids!
The City of Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality Department is excited to host the Benevilla & Friends Wee Carnival at the Surprise Resource Center. This free event for children 0-5 and their families will have face painting, games, books to take home, dental kits, car seat safety checkups, and more. The City of Surprise Police and Fire-Medical departments are also participating!
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies with a hankering for some hiring (10/30)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. This is your chance to start a great career with a beloved Valley company! Don't miss the HonorHealth Jobs hiring event Tuesday, November 1st. You're invited to interview with their leaders, and learn more about HonorHealth's culture, tuition assistance program, employee benefits offerings and how they can best support your career and life goals. Find all the details here.
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
azbex.com
110-unit BTR Approved in Queen Creek
Sparrow SFG – a 110-unit rental community on 11 acres near Ironwood and Ocotillo roads – has been approved by the Queen Creek Town Council. Homes in the development will be either one or two stories configured as either standalone units or duplexes, all with porches and private backyard areas.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Valley nonprofit teams with 'Internet Godfather' to combat senior fraud in Maricopa County
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and R.O.S.E. has announced that Brett Johnson, the man the Secret Service dubbed "The Original Internet Godfather," is joining the non-profit organization's Advisory Committee to help protect Maricopa County seniors from fraud. Johnson is considered to be one of the leading authorities on cybercrime. After...
azbigmedia.com
2 Metro Phoenix cities among Top 20 best cities for families
Not much has changed when it comes to what families see as essential to raising children: safe communities, good education, affordable housing and a thriving community. What has changed is the relationship between families and places. Freed from the tight-knit relationship between jobs and the location, many families have found that working from home has allowed them to view the two separately, widening the pool of choices in terms of places to live. Heading into 2023, what are the best cities for families?
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
On the Market: Desert Contemporary Home Originally Built for Former MLB Player Chili Davis
The former Paradise Valley home of Major League Baseball legend Chili Davis, located at 7401 N Las Brisas Lane, is on the market for $8,500,000. Listed by Russ Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Frank Aazami, the mountaintop estate exalts quality and functionality with sophisticated architecture while offering opulent living with views of Camelback Mountain and the Phoenix skyline.
thefoothillsfocus.com
New business flocking to area
The Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed three businesses to the area with ribbon-cutting ceremonies. Ginny’s Kitchen moved into 32409 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 107, Scottsdale, meanwhile Celestial Artisan Meads recently opened at 100 Easy Street, Suite 100, Carefree. The Lil Town Butcher celebrated at its store...
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
KGUN 9
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona family goes all out with Halloween decorations to raise money for a good cause
A Phoenix-area family is celebrating Halloween in a big way, literally. It's all for a great cause to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more.
azbigmedia.com
3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo
Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
Thrillist
15 Completely Free Things to Do in Phoenix
Life feels more expensive than ever, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your hopes of having a social life. Phoenix has plenty of no-cost things to do—from breathtaking hiking trails to pay-what-you-can nights at renowned museums and free concerts there’s no shortage of great activities to enjoy while saving your hard-earned cash. To get you started, here’s our top picks for entirely free things to do around the city.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
BREAKING: ASUA Administrative Vice President resigns
Associated Students of the University of Arizona Administrative Vice President Kaleb Nichols will be resigning from his role due to personal reasons. Nichols's resignation letter was received on Oct. 20 and Nichols's resignation will be official on Nov. 1. Current AVP Chief of Staff Lauryn White will temporarily take on...
frontdoorsmedia.com
Tea Time in the Valley
While the tradition of afternoon tea originated in England in the 1800s, it has become popular across the U.S., including in the Valley. Jo Gemmill, who is from England, opened the English Rose Tea Room in Carefree in 2002. “I wanted to provide a beautiful space in the desert for a good cup of tea and homemade food,” she said. “Over time, we have built relationships with repeat customers and have become embedded in the community.”
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Phoenix
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
On the Market: Fly-in & Fly-out of This Stellar Airpark Estates II Chandler Luxury Home
Imagine having the luxurious ease and convenience of having your private aircraft at home with no airport logistics to bother with. It’s now possible with this rare opportunity to own a fully furnished, brand-new luxury spec home in Chandler’s exclusive Stellar Airpark subdivision that comes complete with your own private airplane hangar.
AZFamily
Foster Farms recalls fully cooked frozen chicken patty due to possible foreign matter contamination
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular Costco-sold brand called Foster Farms is recalling their fully cooked frozen chicken patty products due to possible foreign matter contamination. Around 148,000 pounds of the patty is being recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection. Officials believe they are contaminated...
statepress.com
ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected
After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
