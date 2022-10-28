ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 2

Related
nbc11news.com

Threats made to Grand Junction High School students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29., 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted of threats being made to Grand Junction High School Students on social media. GJPD began investigating the threats, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Casteel. Casteel was transported to the Mesa County...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County Public Health: Flu Season is Here

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As we get into the colder months flu season is just beginning. Mesa County Public Health is hosting a drive up vaccine clinic for the public to better help those be protected from the flu this season. Mesa County Public Health also suggests getting the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Sunshine to stay as temperatures continue to rise

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started the day with scattered cloud cover across the Western Slope before most of it pushed eastward through the afternoon and evening hours. Conditions have remained dry throughout the day, and temperatures have stayed warmer than yesterday. Grand Junction reached a temperature of 57, while Montrose had a high of 54.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Two semi trucks swipe Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70. One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree. At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain. The Grand Junction Police...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Saturday morning crash sends one to hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two vehicles collided sending one person to the hospital. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an accident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. at the intersection of 4th St. and Ute Ave. One person was sent to the hospital...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Increased traffic enforcement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Friday night, a busy road and a Grand Junction neighborhood fed up with speeding and dangerous drivers. That’s why right now, Grand Junction police, sheriff’s deputies, and state troopers are focused on Fruitvale and Clifton area. “Quietness, and then really loud, like,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

Garfield County officers seize suspected 'rainbow fentanyl'

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The holidays are just around the corner and police are warning parents of "rainbow fentanyl." Just this week the Special Problems Enforcement and Response (SPEAR), a task force in Garfield County seized several pills suspected of being "rainbow fentanyl." The Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO)...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire

UPDATE 6 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Aspen Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The GJFD reports that three animals had been safely evacuated, and none of the four...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Dry condition and sunny skies return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started the morning hours with more scattered showers and snowfall across the state. Areas in the high elevations received a significant amount of snow, ranging from 4-10 inches, and some exceeded the foot margin. Around the Grand Valley, some areas received around an inch of snowfall.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Delta Woman Wins Major Sweepstakes

DELTA, Colo. (KREX)–Maverik-Adventure’s First Stop hosts 5 giveaway sweepstakes events every year; four smaller sweepstakes and one big, annual giveaway. This year’s grand prize for the annual sweepstakes was $25,000 cash, and a brand new, heavily-modified Toyota Four-Runner. Four people were chosen to make the trip to...
DELTA, CO
KJCT8

Varsity football scores for Oct. 27-29

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Halloween may still be a few days away but varsity football has already begun on the Western Slope. At 6 p.m., the Montrose Red Hawks varsity football team began their home conference game against Pueblo West Cyclones. In-game updates are unavailable, but at halftime the score was 14-12 Cyclones. Halfway through the third quarter, Montrose scored a touchdown and switched the score to 18-14 Red Hawks. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Austin Zimmer, a Montrose junior, completed a 30-yard rushing touchdown making the score 26-21 Red Hawks. The game ended 35-28 Red Hawks.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mavs Football Loses Homecoming Matchup against CSU Pueblo

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa University Mavericks lost their homecoming game against the Colorado Pueblo Thunderwolves, losing at Stocker Stadium 33-28. The Mavs may have had their share of struggles this season, but they rode the homecoming momentum onto the gridiron, and got some big plays early. The Mavs opted to do most of their damage through the air against a Thunderwolves team that is notoriously hard to run the ball against.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy