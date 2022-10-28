Read full article on original website
England 94-4 Greece: Rugby League World Cup – as it happened
As it happened: Dom Young scored four tries as Shaun Wane’s side put 17 past Greece in a 94-4 thrashing at Bramall Lane
Scotland 15-16 Australia: Blair Kinghorn unfairly haunted by ghost of Finn Russell
With 10 minutes left on the clock at Murrayfield on Saturday, Scotland held a two-point lead and, more importantly, they had momentum. Fly-half Blair Kinghorn, not long after bringing a mostly subdued crowd to its feet with his try, was testing the Wallabies. Not everything he was doing was coming off but he was asking different types of questions with the breadth of his distribution.
T20 World Cup: Ireland have belief they can reach semi-finals, says captain Andy Balbirnie
Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie insists there is belief within his team that they can build on their victory over England and book a shock appearance in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Balbirnie's side bounced back from being thrashed by Sri Lanka in their opening Super 12s fixture by upsetting England...
Liverpool v Leeds United: Where To Watch, Live Stream Details, TV Channel, UK, US, India, Canada, Australia, Nigeria
All the key details of when and how to watch Liverpool's Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday.
Rugby League World Cup: 'We're doing part-time security work' - Michael Cheika reveals Lebanon hotel break-ins
Michael Cheika is hoping to focus his attention on the quarter-final clash with Australia after a "crazy week" in which his Lebanon players chased and detained an intruder in their team hotel. In the wake of Lebanon booking their place in the knock-out stages of the Rugby League World Cup...
T20 World Cup Super 12s: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs – live reaction
Over-by-over report: The host nation faces a buoyant Ireland side in a must-win clash at the Gabba in Brisbane. Join James Wallace for updates
T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes backed to 'come to the fore' for England
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Ben Stokes has been backed to "come to the fore" in England's crucial T20 World Cup match against New Zealand by assistant coach Paul Collingwood.
Rugby World Cup: Canada could match England up front - Katy Daley-Mclean
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 03:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Canada "could match" England's forwards dominance in next Saturday's World Cup semi-final, says former Red Roses captain Katy Daley-Mclean. England's pack...
Rugby World Cup: Wales outclassed but still plenty of 'calon'
As Wales prepared to step out for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final, captain Hannah Jones told the players to "show some calon" - the Welsh word for heart. That they certainly did, but not even the biggest of hearts was a match for the mighty Black Ferns. Wales exited the...
T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Netherlands to avoid elimination
Netherlands 91-9 (20 overs): Ackermann 27 (27); Shadab 3-22, M Wasim 2-15 Pakistan 95-4 (13.5 overs): Rizwan 49 (39); Glover 2-22 Pakistan kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Men's T20 World Cup with a comfortable six-wicket win over the Netherlands. Chasing 92 for victory,...
‘A sensational year’: dominant Australia clinch three-match England series
Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich rated Australia’s stellar 2022 campaign as a sensational year, after they clinched the three-match series against England with a 56-48 victory in game two. A crowd of 14,117 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena watched Australia lead for most of Sunday’s game and produce a number...
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in dramatic ending
Bangladesh 150-7 (20 overs): Shanto 71 (55); Muzarabani 2-13, Ngarava 2-24 Zimbabwe 147-8 (20 overs): Williams 64 (42); Taskin 3-19 Bangladesh survived a remarkable finale to beat Zimbabwe by three runs in an exciting Men's T20 World Cup game in Brisbane. Needing five from the final ball to successfully chase...
