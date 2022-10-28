ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scotland 15-16 Australia: Blair Kinghorn unfairly haunted by ghost of Finn Russell

With 10 minutes left on the clock at Murrayfield on Saturday, Scotland held a two-point lead and, more importantly, they had momentum. Fly-half Blair Kinghorn, not long after bringing a mostly subdued crowd to its feet with his try, was testing the Wallabies. Not everything he was doing was coming off but he was asking different types of questions with the breadth of his distribution.
T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes backed to 'come to the fore' for England

Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Ben Stokes has been backed to "come to the fore" in England's crucial T20 World Cup match against New Zealand by assistant coach Paul Collingwood.
Rugby World Cup: Canada could match England up front - Katy Daley-Mclean

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 03:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Canada "could match" England's forwards dominance in next Saturday's World Cup semi-final, says former Red Roses captain Katy Daley-Mclean. England's pack...
Rugby World Cup: Wales outclassed but still plenty of 'calon'

As Wales prepared to step out for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final, captain Hannah Jones told the players to "show some calon" - the Welsh word for heart. That they certainly did, but not even the biggest of hearts was a match for the mighty Black Ferns. Wales exited the...
T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Netherlands to avoid elimination

Netherlands 91-9 (20 overs): Ackermann 27 (27); Shadab 3-22, M Wasim 2-15 Pakistan 95-4 (13.5 overs): Rizwan 49 (39); Glover 2-22 Pakistan kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Men's T20 World Cup with a comfortable six-wicket win over the Netherlands. Chasing 92 for victory,...
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in dramatic ending

Bangladesh 150-7 (20 overs): Shanto 71 (55); Muzarabani 2-13, Ngarava 2-24 Zimbabwe 147-8 (20 overs): Williams 64 (42); Taskin 3-19 Bangladesh survived a remarkable finale to beat Zimbabwe by three runs in an exciting Men's T20 World Cup game in Brisbane. Needing five from the final ball to successfully chase...

