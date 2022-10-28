Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
South Africa beat India by five wickets in T20 World Cup to move top of Super 12 Group 2
David Miller hit an unbeaten half-century and the winning runs after Aiden Markram punished India's fielding errors as South Africa won a seesaw fixture in Perth by five wickets to move top of Group 2 in the T20 World Cup Super 12s. Markram (52 off 41) was dropped by Virat...
BBC
Relive Scotland's World Cup loss to Fiji
Right that is us done. You can read all about Fiji's win as Scotland's World Cup exit was confirmed in our report. But Scotland fans I'll leave you with one of the few bright spots from this tournament in Bayley Liu's try below. Earlier on Saturday England scored 17 tries...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips hits superb ton as New Zealand crush Sri Lanka
New Zealand 167-7 (20 overs): Phillips 104 (64); Rajitha 2-23 Sri Lanka 102 (19.2 overs): Shanaka 35 (32); Boult 4-13 Glenn Phillips smashed a sublime 104 from 64 balls to lead New Zealand to a crushing 65-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Men's T20 World Cup in Sydney. The...
England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final
England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
On this day in 2015: New Zealand retain World Cup as Carter and McCaw bow out
Dan Carter admitted he could hardly have had a better ending to his glittering international career after his man-of-the-match performance helped New Zealand to a third World Cup triumph on this day in 2015.The fly-half’s flawless kicking put New Zealand in control and then ended Australia’s hopes after the Wallabies threatened a comeback, as he finished with 19 points in a 34-17 victory at Twickenham.New Zealand’s win meant they became the first team in history to retain the World Cup after their success on home soil four years earlier.#OTD in 2015, the @AllBlacks held off an Australian comeback in a...
techaiapp.com
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match: How to Watch Live Stream
India and South Africa will play against each other on Sunday, October 30, in the Super 12 round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. After kickstarting their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup journey against Pakistan on a winning note, India seems to have been in a strong form under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma. The match, scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium (formally Perth Stadium), will be India’s third match in the ongoing tournament. The team have already win both the previous matches in this T20 World Cup against Pakistan as well as the Netherlands.
Sporting News
Samoa destroy France, Junior Paulo brings the pain
Samoa have thumped France to continue their form turnaround at the Rugby League World Cup. The highly fancied side were easily beaten by England in their first match of the tournament but have now recorded big wins over Greece and France to have them second in their group. Taylan May...
Wasps administrators confirm offer accepted for stricken Premiership club
Wasps’ joint administrators have confirmed that an offer has been accepted from a consortium including members of the Wasps Legends.The Coventry-based club – who have won the Premiership four times and the European Cup twice – went into administration on 17 October.The Rugby Football Union made a statement on Friday confirming Wasps’ suspension from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the rest of the 2022-23 season, with the entire playing and coaching staff made redundant as part of 167 job losses.The offer is only for the men’s rugby team and youth academy, with separate discussions currently ongoing for...
Scotland 15-16 Australia: rugby union Test match – as it happened
The Wallabies ended a losing run against Scotland with a one-point come-from-behind win at Murrayfield
Sporting News
Scotland vs. Australia: Time, TV channel, stream and betting odds for Autumn Internationals 2022 rugby union Test
Scotland's patchy form in 2022 saw them finish fourth in the Six Nations before losing 2-1 in a three-Test series with Argentina in July. They'll be aiming to put that disappointment behind them as they look to claim a scalp over Australia, a side they have had success over in recent years.
Sporting News
Red Roses player ratings v Australia | 2021 Rugby World Cup
Despite torrential rain and a pitch so wet you’d be forgiven for expecting players to start swimming at any moment, England were comfortable victors against a tenacious but sloppy Australia side. With Sarah Bern earning her 50th cap and captain Sarah Hunter becoming England’s all time appearance leader with...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Wales outclassed but still plenty of 'calon'
As Wales prepared to step out for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final, captain Hannah Jones told the players to "show some calon" - the Welsh word for heart. That they certainly did, but not even the biggest of hearts was a match for the mighty Black Ferns. Wales exited the...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Netherlands to avoid elimination
Netherlands 91-9 (20 overs): Ackermann 27 (27); Shadab 3-22, M Wasim 2-15 Pakistan 95-4 (13.5 overs): Rizwan 49 (39); Glover 2-22 Pakistan kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Men's T20 World Cup with a comfortable six-wicket win over the Netherlands. Chasing 92 for victory,...
BBC
T20 World Cup: South Africa secure thrilling win over India
India 133-9 (20 overs): S Yadav 68 (40); Ngidi 4-29, Parnell 3-15 South Africa 137-5 (19.4 overs): Miller 59* (46), Markram 52 (41); A Singh 2-25 South Africa moved to the top of Group 2 with a nervy five-wicket victory over India in the Men's T20 World Cup. Lungi Ngidi...
Comments / 0