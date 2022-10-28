ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yachats, OR

73-year-old Yachats Rural Fire Protection District is at a crossroads as voters weigh whether to approve new, large tax levy to fund operations

 3 days ago
tinyhousetalk.com

Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon

This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
WALDPORT, OR
yachatsnews.com

OSU trustees approve $13 million in dock improvements at Hatfield Center

NEWPORT — The Oregon State University Board of Trustees on Friday approved a $13 million project to improve the dock for university research vessels at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. The approval came during part of a two-day meeting of the college’s governing board in Corvallis.
NEWPORT, OR
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Salem Oregon

Not to be confused with the town in Massachusetts that saw the infamous Salem Witch Trials, the city of Salem, Oregon, sits on the other side of the country. Salem is in the stunning Willamette Valley between Eugene and Portland. Although it isn’t the largest city in the state, it’s the capital, so there are plenty of things to do in Salem, Oregon.
SALEM, OR
beachconnection.net

Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs

(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
NEWPORT, OR
kezi.com

Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Oregon Coast Journey

4 Hidden Activities in Toledo, Oregon

Toledo, Oregon is a small town with many hidden activities that are well worth checking out!. In this city you will find the Yaquina River running right through the center. The river is the reason that Toledo exists and the reason people flock to it right now.
TOLEDO, OR
hh-today.com

As requested, here’s a freight on the main line

It’s impressive to see and hear a Union Pacific freight roaring toward a crossing where you are standing, holding up your phone, just a few feet off the track. Here, see for yourself:. What, you ask, another train? Already?. Well, yes. A week ago, on Oct. 20, this site...
ALBANY, OR
philomathnews.com

Motorist killed in construction zone at Bellfountain and Alpine

A motorist driving on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road in rural Benton County was killed Thursday after crashing into a dump truck in a construction zone, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. The sheriff’s office was dispatched at around 11:48 a.m., to the site of the crash, located between...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 154 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Oct. 26

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 8:55 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to single vehicle crash on Hwy 154 at SE Purple Plum Heights Road. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Honda Civic, operated by Luis Roberto Esquivel (31) of Salem, crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment. Speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. Esquivel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 154 was affected for approximately 2.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Fire Department.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR

