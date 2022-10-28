73-year-old Yachats Rural Fire Protection District is at a crossroads as voters weigh whether to approve new, large tax levy to fund operations

Read full article on original website
yachatsnews.com
With two competing offers for downtown Waldport property, Lincoln County School District pulls back to re-think best use
WALDPORT – Faced suddenly with at least two competing offers for the former Seashore Family Literacy and Waldport school property in the middle of downtown, the Lincoln County School District has decided to take the property off the market for a few months. Superintendent Karen Gray informed the city...
Oregon escaped burn inflames old tensions between ranchers and federal government
SALEM, Ore. — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but the...
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon
This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
yachatsnews.com
OSU trustees approve $13 million in dock improvements at Hatfield Center
NEWPORT — The Oregon State University Board of Trustees on Friday approved a $13 million project to improve the dock for university research vessels at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. The approval came during part of a two-day meeting of the college’s governing board in Corvallis.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Salem Oregon
Not to be confused with the town in Massachusetts that saw the infamous Salem Witch Trials, the city of Salem, Oregon, sits on the other side of the country. Salem is in the stunning Willamette Valley between Eugene and Portland. Although it isn’t the largest city in the state, it’s the capital, so there are plenty of things to do in Salem, Oregon.
beachconnection.net
Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs
(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
kezi.com
Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
Political ads hide the identity of deep-pocket donors, complaints to elections office claim
An unsettling campaign mailer started arriving in the mailboxes of Salem-area residents recently. “HOME BURGLARIES, CAR THEFT, ASSAULTS & MURDERS,” reads the oversized postcard. “All on the Rise in Salem & the Mid-Willamette Valley. … Senator Deb Patterson Voted to Cut Police Resources -- WHY?”. Photos next...
KVAL
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
4 Hidden Activities in Toledo, Oregon
Toledo, Oregon is a small town with many hidden activities that are well worth checking out!. In this city you will find the Yaquina River running right through the center. The river is the reason that Toledo exists and the reason people flock to it right now.
hh-today.com
As requested, here’s a freight on the main line
It’s impressive to see and hear a Union Pacific freight roaring toward a crossing where you are standing, holding up your phone, just a few feet off the track. Here, see for yourself:. What, you ask, another train? Already?. Well, yes. A week ago, on Oct. 20, this site...
philomathnews.com
Motorist killed in construction zone at Bellfountain and Alpine
A motorist driving on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road in rural Benton County was killed Thursday after crashing into a dump truck in a construction zone, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. The sheriff’s office was dispatched at around 11:48 a.m., to the site of the crash, located between...
kezi.com
Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
Woman covered in blood found 'hog tied' on bridge
An Oregon police officer who was responding to a report of debris on a bridge found something far more than he expected: a bloody woman tied up on the overpass.
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
What are your favorite local/independent grocery and food stores in Salem?
My favorite on my block closed sadly. I would love to branch out and see what else Salem has. There are some small ones that are much more worthy of shopping than the large chains. Any recommendations?
kptv.com
Police seize enough fentanyl to kill more than 4 million people from driver in Eugene
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Eugene this week seized enough fentanyl to kill over four million people, from a single person. According to a statement from the Eugene Police Department, officers found a driver slumped over at the steering wheel at a stop light around 10:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 154 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Oct. 26
On Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 8:55 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to single vehicle crash on Hwy 154 at SE Purple Plum Heights Road. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Honda Civic, operated by Luis Roberto Esquivel (31) of Salem, crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment. Speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. Esquivel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 154 was affected for approximately 2.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Fire Department.
Landless in her own land
In 1954, the Western Oregon Indian Termination Act removed federal recognition of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, and the tribe spent the next three decades fighting to restore it
Oregon man going to prison for selling LSD that wound up in hands of 13-year-old boy who died
A Eugene man who sold liquid LSD that ended up in the hands of a 13-year-old boy who died after using the drug was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison. Kevin Michael Harris was 22 when he sold the LSD to a 17-year-old high school student on March 28, 2019, who in turn sold 22 LSD tabs for $95 to younger high school teenagers.
