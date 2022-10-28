ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EzxRB_0iphtRXb00

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s largest city of Shanghai is ordering mass testing Friday of all 1.3 million residents of its downtown Yangpu district and confining them to their homes at least until results are known.

The demand is an echo of measures ordered over the summer that led to a two-month lockdown of the entire city of 25 million that devastated its economy, prompting food shortages and rare confrontations between residents and the authorities.

At the start of the lockdown, authorities said it would last just days but then kept extending the deadline.

China has shown no sign of backing away from its hardline “zero-COVID” policy since a major congress of the ruling Communist Party concluded this week by awarding authoritarian leader Xi Jinping a third five-year term in power and packed top bodies with his loyalists.

Strict measures have been imposed across the country, from Shanghai in the east to Tibet far to the west, where anti-lockdown protests have also been reported.

Cellphone video said to have been smuggled out of the region showed crowds of both native Tibetans and Han Chinese migrants milling in the streets of Lhasa to protest a lockdown that has lasted as long as 74 days. The video was reportedly shot on Wednesday. There was no sign of violence.

Lhasa has been under tight surveillance since bloody anti-government protests broke out in the city in 2008 before spreading across Tibetan areas.

Despite public anger, the former chairman of Shanghai's Communist Party Committee, the city's top official who was ultimately responsible for the lockdown measures, was given the No. 2 spot in the party's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee — an indication of Xi's elevation of political loyalists above those capable of gaining public support through competent administration.

Li Qiang, who had been Xi's virtual chief of staff when he headed the eastern province of Zhejiang, has been replaced by Beijing Mayor Chen Jining, a former president of Beijing's prestigious Tsinghua University and minister of environmental protection.

Chen, 58, was educated at Brunel University London and worked at Imperial College London, where he earned a doctorate in civil and environmental engineering in 1993.

Many Chinese had hoped for a relaxation of the strict anti-COVID-19 protocols, which remain in place even while much of the rest of the world has opened up. China's borders remain largely closed and arrivals must undergo a 10-day quarantine at a designated place.

Despite its costs, and the World Health Organization calling it unsustainable, China credits the strategy with keeping case numbers and deaths at a fraction of those in other countries, although Beijing's figures have frequently been questioned.

China on Friday reported a 1,337 new cases — most of them asymptomatic — and no new deaths. Shanghai reported 11 asymptomatic cases and Tibet had one confirmed case with symptoms and five asymptomatic cases. China says it has recorded a total of 258,660 cases and 5,226 deaths since the disease was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

In a sign China's tough measures will be maintained in the long term, Shanghai plans to build a permanent quarantine center on an island in the Huangpu River that divides the financial hub, according to the business magazine Caixin.

The 1.6 billion yuan ($221 million) project on Fuxing Island will expand existing facilities to create 3,009 isolation rooms and 3,250 beds, with construction expected to be completed in six months, Caixin said.

China's domestically developed vaccines are considered relatively ineffective and it has refused to approve foreign brands such as Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and J&J.

Still, China wants more people to get booster shots before it relaxes its restrictions. As of mid-October, 90% of Chinese were fully vaccinated and 57% had received a booster shot.

China has relied on domestically developed vaccines, primarily two inactivated vaccines that have proven effective in preventing death and serious disease but less so than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at stopping the spread of the disease.

Chinese authorities also have not mandated vaccination — entering an office building or other public places requires a negative COVID-19 test, not proof of vaccination. And the country’s “zero-COVID” approach means that only a small proportion of the population has been infected and built immunity that way, compared to other places.

As a result, it’s unclear how widely COVID-19 would spread if travel warnings and quarantine mandates were lifted. Until then, a hodgepodge of regulations and restrictions will remain in place across the country of 1.4 billion.

In Tibet's second-largest city of Shigatse, authorities announced that “normal living and production order" would resume on Friday.

Meanwhile, authorities on Wednesday ordered the lockdown of 900,000 people in Wuhan for at least five days. In remote Qinghai province, the urban districts of Xining city have been locked down since last Friday.

In Beijing, Universal Studios has closed its hotels and attractions “to comply with pandemic prevention and control.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

China launches 3rd and final space station component

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Monday launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station and realize a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit, as its competition with the U.S. grows increasingly fierce. Mengtian was blasted into space...
KRMG

Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs

HONG KONG — (AP) — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s new iPhone have walked out of their factory in northern China to avoid COVID-19 curbs after some coworkers were quarantined following a virus outbreak. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people said to be Foxconn...
KRMG

'Manmade disaster': Officials criticized over Seoul deaths

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revelers anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend — a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged.
KRMG

Sedition trial begins for closed Hong Kong news site editors

HONG KONG — (AP) — A sedition trial opened in Hong Kong on Monday for two former top editors of a shuttered online media outlet who have been detained without bail for 10 months. Stand News editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam were arrested last December...
KRMG

South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korean police investigated on Monday what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people including 26 foreigners during Halloween festivities in Seoul in the country's worst disaster in years, as President Yoon Suk Yeol and tens of thousands of others paid respects to the dead at special mourning sites.
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

Workers walk out of iPhone factory, highlighting virus woes

BEIJING — (AP) — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s newest iPhone walked away from a factory in central China following virus outbreaks and complaints of unsafe working conditions, highlighting the clash between the disease’s enduring risks and efforts to restore the global flow of goods. Employees...
KRMG

Indian bridge collapse: At least 133 dead

MORBI, India — At least 133 people were killed and many others were injured on Sunday after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed in a western part of India, authorities said. Dozens of people were critically injured when the bridge fell in the state of Gujarat, two government officials...
KRMG

German leader urges climate activists not to endanger others

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged climate activists Monday to show “creativity” and avoid endangering others after attacking art works and setting up road blockades that allegedly delayed the arrival of a specialist rescue crew at an accident scene. Germany, like several other...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Nine arrested after bridge collapses in India, killing 134

MORBI, India — (AP) — Police in western India arrested nine people on Monday as they investigated the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge in one of the country’s worst accidents in years, officials said. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134.
KRMG

Germany puts off transport emissions decision until 2023

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany is postponing politically sensitive decisions on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector until 2023 amid strong opposition from one governing party to the idea of a universal speed limit, officials said Monday. The libertarian Free Democratic Party, which controls the Transport...
KRMG

Nuclear memories: Russia, war and childhood fears rekindled

Those of us of a certain age remember the threat. The 1960s were a time of domestic turmoil, yes. But they came, too, with a darker, existential menace: atomic bombs, ICBMs, thermonuclear war, annihilation. The buzzwords of destruction, with the Soviet Union seen as the architect of it all. Nuclear...
LOUISIANA STATE
KRMG

EXPLAINER: What Russia's suspension of grain deal could mean

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Russia has suspended its part of the deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain from its Black Sea ports safely amid a monthslong war, and it appears that the remaining partners are now left to take their chances. On Monday, Ukraine said a dozen...
KRMG

White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such...
KRMG

'Our phoenix': Lula's ups and downs in Brazil defy belief

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Four years ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s reputation and political future were in tatters. After an unlikely rise from poverty to union leader to Brazil’s presidency, the man universally known as Lula had landed in prison. On Sunday –...
KRMG

UN labor agency: Ukraine war, other crises take toll on jobs

GENEVA — (AP) — The U.N. labor agency warned Monday that job vacancies and employment growth are expected to decline worldwide in the fourth quarter as the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises” have led to shrinking wages, higher debt and yawning inequality. Gilbert...
KRMG

Poland looks to SKorea to build nuclear power plant

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland's government said Monday that it has chosen South Korea as its partner for building its second planned nuclear power plant, a decision that comes days after it picked the U.S. and Westinghouse to build the first one. The central European country's plans...
KRMG

Brazil's Lula to reclaim presidency after beating Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilians delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a bitter presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Da Silva received 50.9% of the...
KRMG

World markets mixed ahead of Fed rates decision

BEIJING — (AP) — World stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again amid investor hopes the U.S. central bank will scale back plans for more increases. Germany's DAX gained 0.2% to...
KRMG

Peace talks on Ethiopia's Tigray conflict are extended

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Peace talks between warring sides on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict have been extended into Monday. An official familiar with the arrangements for the talks confirms that discussions continue in South Africa between Ethiopia’s federal government and representatives from the northern Tigray region.
KRMG

US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday, but with one day left in October major indexes are still headed for big gains for the month. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on track to notch its first monthly gain since July following two straight monthly losses.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
100K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy