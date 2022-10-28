Overall cancer death rates continue to decline in the United States, says Annual Report to the Nation

Read full article on original website
States with the highest cancer rates
An estimated 38% of adults will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes, according to the National Cancer Institute, making cancer a top medical priority. The National Center for Health Statistics reports that cancer is the most-researched disease in the U.S. The National Institutes of Health dedicated more than $6 billion to cancer research in 2020, and the estimated funding spend for 2022 is expected to reach $12.7 billion. While this research has led to new treatments contributing to a consistent decrease in cancer mortality...
More than 16,000 Cancer Deaths Due to Complications from COVID-19 in 2020 in U.S.
From March through December 2020, more than 16,000 cancer deaths were due to complications of COVID-19 in the United States, according to a new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, higher percentages of blood or prostate cancer deaths were from COVID-19 complications compared with cancer deaths without COVID-19 complications. The research is to be published today [September 29] in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Oncology.
MedicalXpress
Hair straightening chemicals associated with higher uterine cancer risk
Women who used chemical hair straightening products were at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who did not report using these products, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found no associations with uterine cancer for other hair products that the women reported using, including hair dyes, bleach, highlights, or perms.
News-Medical.net
Heart attack death rates took a sharp turn and increased during the pandemic, study shows
New data analysis from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai found that deaths from heart attacks rose significantly during pandemic surges, including the COVID-19 Omicron surges, overall reversing a heart-healthier pre-pandemic trend. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, heart attacks were the leading cause of death worldwide but were steadily on...
U.S. Cancer Death Rates Continue to Decline
THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The latest statistics from the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) show a continuing decline in the number of Americans who die from cancer, although there's been little change in the number of new cancer cases. "From 2015 to 2019, overall cancer death rates decreased by 2.1% per year in men and women combined," according to a statement issued by the NCI on Thursday. ...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
studyfinds.org
2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
powerofpositivity.com
15 Ways to Lower Cholesterol
Did your doctor advise you of the need to lower cholesterol levels to avoid a heart attack or stroke?. If so, maybe you nodded along, agreeing with the doctor-speak. And now–here you are. So what is cholesterol, and why does it matter?. Cholesterol is the waxy, fat-like material made...
MedicalXpress
Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
NIH Director's Blog
Annual Report to the Nation: Cancer deaths continue downward trend; modest improvements in survival for pancreatic cancer
Overall cancer death rates continued to decline among men, women, children, and adolescents and young adults in every major racial and ethnic group in the United States from 2015 to 2019, according to the latest Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer. From 2014 to 2018, overall cancer incidence, or new cases of cancer, remained stable for men and children but increased for women and adolescents and young adults. This year’s report, published October 27, 2022, in Cancer, also highlights longer-term trends in pancreatic cancer, as well as racial and ethnic disparities in incidence and death rates for many individual cancer sites.
MedicalXpress
Diverticular disease associated with cancer outside gastrointestinal tract
Through the ESPRESSO cohort, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Washington, Seattle, and Karolinska Institutet examined the risk of cancer among 75,000 patients with a diagnosis of diverticular disease and colorectal histopathology. The paper is now published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
Cancer death rates continue to fall, latest federal data show
Pre-pandemic cancer death rates continued to decline among men, women, children, adolescents and young adults in every major racial and ethnic group in the U,S. from 2015 to 2019, newly released federal data show.
News-Medical.net
Cleveland Clinic receives $12 million NIH grant to investigate use of inflammatory cytokines in personalized cancer treatments
Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute was awarded a five-year $12 million grant by the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, to define how cytokines - proteins produced during immune response - regulate inflammation and interact with cells and molecules surrounding tumors. Delivering cytokines in immunotherapy can...
News-Medical.net
SpikImm announces the clinical trials start for SPK001, its monoclonal antibody against SARS-Cov-2
SPK001, the first anti-SARS Cov2 monoclonal antibody candidate of SpikImm, a French biotechnology company founded by Truffle Capital, originally discovered by the Institut Pasteur's Human Immunology Laboratory, directed by Dr. Hugo Mouquet (Inserm Joint Research Unit), has been tested on three initial cohorts of healthy volunteers, and has demonstrated excellent tolerance, in the context of the Phase 1 clinical study, recently labeled as a "national priority" by CAPNET (National Steering Committee for Therapeutic Trials and other Research on Covid-19).
News-Medical.net
California patients fear fallout from third dialysis ballot measure
Toni Sherwin is actually looking forward to the procedure that will relocate her dialysis port from her chest to her arm, which will be easier to keep dry. Since she started dialysis in February — as part of blood cancer treatment — she has washed her hair in the sink and stayed out of her pool to prevent water from getting into the port.
News-Medical.net
Effects of SARS-CoV-2-associated stress among pregnant women on development of fetus brain
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers in the United States evaluated the effects of maternal coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic-associated stress and fetal brain development using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Studies have reported perinatal care disruptions due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
News-Medical.net
Defect in gene caused massive obesity in mice despite normal food intake
A faulty gene, rather than a faulty diet, may explain why some people gain excessive weight even when they don't eat more than others, UT Southwestern researchers at the Center for the Genetics of Host Defense have discovered. The findings, published in Cell Metabolism, describe how a defect in a...
News-Medical.net
CU Anschutz study details the mechanisms behind the link between shingles and strokes
Scientists investigating why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke, now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that shuttle proteins and genetic information between cells, according to new research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The study, published today in...
Keeping Americans with disabilities from poverty must remain a priority
One of the most misunderstood and ignored anti-poverty programs in the United States, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), was designed specifically to help people with disabilities. This community continues to face disproportionately high poverty rates due to ableism and other structural barriers to employment and economic security. SSI provides people with disabilities monthly cash income to help pay for basic living expenses, but the 50-year-old program needs updating.
What Are The Treatments For Skin Cancer?
Skin cancer is a dangerous illness that causes abnormal skin cell growth, and it can be fueled by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, explains the Mayo Clinic. It is among the most common types of cancer, affecting approximately every 1 in 5 people in the U.S. by age 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. In addition, people who have had more than five sunburns have an even greater risk of melanoma. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) states that around 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer daily.
