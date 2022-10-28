ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
BBC

Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut

The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. T﻿hey say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
BBC

China Covid: Millions back in lockdown as Beijing doubles down on zero-Covid

Dozens of cities across China, including Wuhan where the coronavirus was first recorded, have gone into lockdown - as the country pursues leader Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy. More than 800,000 people in one district in Wuhan were told to stay at home until 30 October. "We feel numb to it...
americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
BBC

Shanghai Disney: Visitors unable to leave without negative Covid test as park shuts

Shanghai Disney has become the latest high-profile venue to shut its gates thanks to China's strict zero-Covid policy, trapping visitors inside. People have been told they will not be allowed out of the theme park until they can show a negative test. It comes after Shanghai reported 10 locally transmitted...
Deadline

China Locks Down More Than 232M, Isolates Macau Hotel As ‘Zero-Covid’ Policy Continues

The Chinese economy is already struggling because of the nation’s “Zero-Covid” policy, which continues to enforce absolute shutdowns because of small Covid-19 outbreaks. Today, authorities took the step of quarantining the MGM Cotai in Macau, one of the major hotels in that gambling hub. In contrast to Las Vegas, which is booming post-pandemic, Macau has struggled to regain its footing, throwing several of its US-based companies into a financial sinkhole as travel restrictions limit the number of customers. “In compliance with the Macau Special Administrative Region Government of Pandemic Prevention and Control, our restaurants, spa, gym, swimming pool, and retail shops in...
Reuters

Japan, U.S. to conduct major military drill from Nov. 10

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States will conduct a joint military exercise from Nov. 10, the Japanese Defence Ministry said on Friday, as countries in the region and beyond are increasingly wary of China's growing military might and assertiveness.
104.1 WIKY

Japan in late-stage talks with U.S. for Tomahawk purchase -Yomiuri

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is in the final stages of negotiations with Washington to buy U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, the Yomiuri daily reported on Friday, citing multiple unnamed Japanese government sources. Tomahawks can hit targets from more than 1,000 km (620 miles) away, putting parts of China and the...
KTVZ

Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs

HONG KONG (AP) — Workers in a manufacturing facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou appear to have left to avoid COVID-19 curbs, with many traveling on foot for days after an unknown number of employees were quarantined in the facility after a virus outbreak. Videos circulating on...
BBC

Apple: Chinese workers flee Covid lockdown at iPhone factory

Workers have broken out of Apple's largest iPhone assembly factory in China after a Covid outbreak forced staff to lockdown at the workplace. Video shared online showed about 10 people jumping a fence outside the plant, owned by manufacturer Foxconn, in the central city of Zhengzhou. Chinese people and businesses...

