Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Police ask for help locating endangered missing man
Police ask for help locating endangered missing man. Police ask for help locating endangered missing man. Woman dead after multiple-vehicle crash near Harry …. Woman dead after multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid Airport, DUI arrest made. Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north …. Welfare check leads to...
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6:17 p.m.
Mary Jane’s Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6:17 p.m. Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6:17 p.m. Woman dead after multiple-vehicle crash near Harry …. Woman dead after multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid Airport, DUI arrest made. Police ask for help locating endangered missing man. Police ask for...
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Friday, Oct. 28
Weather with Tedd Florendo for Friday, Oct. 28 at 4:45 p.m. A North Las Vegas food truck, parked behind a chicken wing restaurant, is gaining serious traction online. Thanks to social media, it’s soon getting even bigger. From a small town in Illinois to behind the Buffalo Wild Wings near Centennial Parkway and 5th Street, Marsean “Chef Sean” Nelson and his wife, Latricsha “Chef Tricsha”, had a dream. “Every holiday, especially the Fourth of July, everybody would come (over). We never had any food left. We’d catch people making their plates, going to the car, hiding them, coming back, making another plate, eating that one,” Marsean said amidst a row of customers Friday evening.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
8newsnow.com
Inflation causes travel concerns for families attending Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament saw families from all over traveling for the competition, however, with rising costs due to inflation, many families struggled merely to make the trip. Christina Chavez-johnson was visiting Las Vegas from California to attend her children’s soccer match...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Big changes coming to Charleston at the 95/515
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Big update on Charleston at the 95/515!. As one of my broadcasting heroes, Paul Harvey, used to say: ”Stand by for news!”. We lost Paul Harvey in 2009, so there’s no way he would’ve known about the freeway system in Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Early voting in Clark County running smoothly
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County is in its second week of early voting, with roughly 98,000 people showing up to the polls to vote. Early voting, thus far, has been a smooth and enjoyable process, with some voting sites offering food trucks and music. Joe Gloria with the Registrar...
8newsnow.com
Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a body that was found by a property maintenance worker who was conducting a welfare check. On Friday just after 12:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a dead body in the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near North MLK Boulevard and West Carey Avenue.
8newsnow.com
2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. On Saturday around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane. According to police, evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for missing endangered woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a missing endangered woman who may be in severe emotional distress. Ann Srun was last seen on Sunday. Police did not say where she was last seen. Police describe Srun as a four foot 10-inch tall woman with brown...
Man arrested for killing girlfriend had previous domestic battery arrests
hmil Swafford, 43, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center just one day after the 46-year-old woman was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road.
Comments / 0