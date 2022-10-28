ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Concerned Citzens
3d ago

You enjoy it Nico, because you still live with mommy n daddy and you understand slavery, that is, you love to work for free. You see, self check outs are considered free labor for a company and someone looses a job, but unlike your woke z generation, people need to work, real work, not writing USELESS articles such as this one. What a moron you are....

KVIA

Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple, Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. The latest addition the the company that also runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. It has been around since 1973 and...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
93.1 KISS FM

Elon Musk Rocket Launch Lights Up El Paso Sky

No, it wasn’t a comet or a meteorite, and no there is no alien invasion to report. A mysterious glowing object moving across the El Paso sky Thursday evening (10/27/22) caused a flood of inquiries on local media Facebook pages, with many wondering if they had just seen an alien spacecraft.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

SpaceX satellite shines bright in El Paso sky Thursday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The rocket of a SpaceX launch of 53 Starlink broadband satellites was visible tonight in the city of El Paso. The Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Oct. 27 from California’s Vanderberg Space Force Base tonight. The rocket was launched at approximately 7:14 p.m. El Paso time. SpaceX is meant […]
EL PASO, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces has long been a mecca for New Mexican cuisine, and its restaurants reflect that. From traditional New Mexican fare to more modern takes on the cuisine, there’s something for everyone in Las Cruces. And with its proximity to Mexico, it’s no surprise that there are also a...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Local sanctuary helps unwanted and injured horses prosper

Scott Brocato recently toured Dharmahorse Equine Sanctuary with founders Katharine Chrisley Schreiber and her husband Mark. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

West Texas Beer Fest To Bring 50+ Breweries & The Fun To El Paso

Get ready for the ultimate beer-tasting event featuring over 50 breweries across Texas when the West Texas Beer Fest sets up downtown El Paso in November. Sip and sample some of the best breweries across Texas like fan favorites Lagunitas, Dogfish, and Karbach, with participating distributors, including L&F, Ben E. Keith Co., and Glazer’s, at the West Texas Beer Fest.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating what they are calling a ‘suspicious death’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Central El Paso. Police were called out to the 5600 block of Webster — near Interstate 10 and Paisano — at about about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members had been concerned when they had not heard from a 75-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating

There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
EL PASO, TX
dayton247now.com

Nonprofit admits to incorrectly distributing $400K in pandemic assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A nonprofit organization admitted to incorrectly distributing $400,000 in federal funding to people who applied for utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrea Ramirez, CEO of Project Amistad in El Paso, Texas, said it was their mistake due to a lack of guidance from...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

U.S. 54 reopens after being briefly shut down from crash near Kenworthy

UPDATE: U.S. 54 north has reopened after being shut down for about an hour after a collision. Just the left lane remains closed. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A collision has closed all northbound lanes on U.S. 54 in Northeast El Paso at Kenworthy, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s El Paso District. Traffic […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week

EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
EL PASO, TX
