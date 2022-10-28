Read full article on original website
Concerned Citzens
3d ago
You enjoy it Nico, because you still live with mommy n daddy and you understand slavery, that is, you love to work for free. You see, self check outs are considered free labor for a company and someone looses a job, but unlike your woke z generation, people need to work, real work, not writing USELESS articles such as this one. What a moron you are....
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Some El Paso Jiffy Lubes to offer half-off oil changes for active-duty, retired military
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A handful of El Paso area Jiffy Lube service centers invite all active, retired and veteran military to their location for a special 50 percent off any oil change on Friday, Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations: 7045 S Desert Blvd.; 1389 George Dieter; and 9980 […]
SOLD: What’s In Store For Western Playland Now That It’s Sold?
Going once…going twice…. SOLD TO THE OWNERS OF TRADERS VILLAGE!. That’s right, a borderland favorite has been sold after over 60 years of being a locally owned business. It was announced last week that Western Playland was sold to a Texas Family owned business, Traders Village. “Since...
KVIA
Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple, Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. The latest addition the the company that also runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. It has been around since 1973 and...
Here’s The New Safest City In Texas & What El Paso Has To Say
For the longest time El Paso has been regarded as one of the safest cities in America; we were number 3 last year. It's been a debate for quite some time & the debate just got even MORE interesting in 2022 as there's been a few other Texas cities that have claimed as "one of the safest cities":
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
Elon Musk Rocket Launch Lights Up El Paso Sky
No, it wasn’t a comet or a meteorite, and no there is no alien invasion to report. A mysterious glowing object moving across the El Paso sky Thursday evening (10/27/22) caused a flood of inquiries on local media Facebook pages, with many wondering if they had just seen an alien spacecraft.
KVIA
“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
SpaceX satellite shines bright in El Paso sky Thursday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The rocket of a SpaceX launch of 53 Starlink broadband satellites was visible tonight in the city of El Paso. The Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Oct. 27 from California’s Vanderberg Space Force Base tonight. The rocket was launched at approximately 7:14 p.m. El Paso time. SpaceX is meant […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces has long been a mecca for New Mexican cuisine, and its restaurants reflect that. From traditional New Mexican fare to more modern takes on the cuisine, there’s something for everyone in Las Cruces. And with its proximity to Mexico, it’s no surprise that there are also a...
Customs officers seize nearly 800 pounds of undeclared bologna, cheese in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — This bologna has a first name. It’s I-L-L-E-G-A-L. Customs officials seized 484 pounds of bologna and 285 pounds of cheese at a border crossing in El Paso on Thursday, authorities said. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers working...
9 Thoughts Everybody Ultimately Has After Moving To El Paso
1. "Oh, that's the wall? I thought it was way bigger." 2. "This is the scariest place to drive on the highway. Why do people drive so fast?!" 3. "I'm never going to be able to eat Mexican food anywhere else and think it's good." 4. "Cost of living isn't...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
krwg.org
Local sanctuary helps unwanted and injured horses prosper
Scott Brocato recently toured Dharmahorse Equine Sanctuary with founders Katharine Chrisley Schreiber and her husband Mark. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
West Texas Beer Fest To Bring 50+ Breweries & The Fun To El Paso
Get ready for the ultimate beer-tasting event featuring over 50 breweries across Texas when the West Texas Beer Fest sets up downtown El Paso in November. Sip and sample some of the best breweries across Texas like fan favorites Lagunitas, Dogfish, and Karbach, with participating distributors, including L&F, Ben E. Keith Co., and Glazer’s, at the West Texas Beer Fest.
EPPD investigating what they are calling a ‘suspicious death’
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Central El Paso. Police were called out to the 5600 block of Webster — near Interstate 10 and Paisano — at about about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members had been concerned when they had not heard from a 75-year-old […]
Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating
There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
dayton247now.com
Nonprofit admits to incorrectly distributing $400K in pandemic assistance
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A nonprofit organization admitted to incorrectly distributing $400,000 in federal funding to people who applied for utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrea Ramirez, CEO of Project Amistad in El Paso, Texas, said it was their mistake due to a lack of guidance from...
U.S. 54 reopens after being briefly shut down from crash near Kenworthy
UPDATE: U.S. 54 north has reopened after being shut down for about an hour after a collision. Just the left lane remains closed. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A collision has closed all northbound lanes on U.S. 54 in Northeast El Paso at Kenworthy, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s El Paso District. Traffic […]
KVIA
Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week
EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
