Cape Gazette
Huxtable will support public education
I encourage you to vote for Democratic party candidate Russ Huxtable for Delaware’s Senate District 6 seat. Huxtable was recently endorsed by the Delaware State Education Association; serving as our state senator, he will actively support the needs of our public schools. Huxtable has been very active in our local community, working to enhance the education and personal development of our young people. For over 10 years, he has served as a coach and teacher with Henlopen Soccer Club; he is also involved with the Lewes Base Ball Club. He attended public schools in New Castle County, he graduated from the University of Delaware, and his children currently attend Cape Henlopen School District. He knows the importance of a strong public education system.
Cape Gazette
Protect your rights, vote Huxtable
Russ Huxtable is a champion for freedom. Russ believes everyone deserves access to the same freedoms, rights, benefits and protections that come from marriage to the person you love. But Steve Smyk voted against marriage equality (HB 75, April 2013). Russ believes we need to protect the right to abortion...
Cape Gazette
Huxtable will work for durable solutions
Russ Huxtable is the right choice for the Delaware Senate 6th District seat. He is an intelligent, sensible and moderate candidate who grasps and brings a fresh perspective to the complex issues that plague and undermine Sussex: our affordable housing crisis; environmental degradation; inadequate healthcare resources; an economy heavily dependent on low-wage businesses; a high percentage of the workforce earning less than a living wage; and, of course, an inadequate transportation infrastructure.
Cape Gazette
Kids from Delaware Autism trick or treat at Cape Gazette
Kids from Delaware Autism got in on the fun of Halloween trick-or-treating in making their way to the Cape Gazette offices. Taking part in the festivities are (l-r) Esha Akemba, Rachel McKelvey, Kevin Williams, Candice Noel, Sam Kelly, Rohan Patel, Brad Rankin and Bradley Williams.
Cape Gazette
Worried About Inflation? Take a Look at How Much Money You’ll Save with a Home in Delaware
While we help all kinds of people find or sell homes, we’re meeting lots of folks who are especially interested in moving to Delaware to escape much higher taxes in neighboring states. We answer many of their questions in a special Buyer’s Guide that details, in simple terms, how our tax structure relates to mortgages, retirement income and everyday expenses.
Cape Gazette
Young of the Year numbers below average again
The Maryland Young of the Year Striped Bass Survey has come out, and once again, the numbers are well below the average. This survey has been conducted since the 1950s and is considered the standard for judging the spawning success of striped bass in the Chesapeake Bay. Traditionally, the Chesapeake...
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach Lions present 300 eyeglasses pairs to sight team
Dewey Beach Lions Club members are proud to have made a contribution of 300 pairs of eyeglasses to the Delaware Lions Sight Team. The donation was accepted by Milford Lions Club member Clyde Bragg, who addressed the Dewey Beach Lions membership Oct. 20 at the Dewey Beach Lions Clubhouse. Also in attendance as a guest was Milford Lions Club member Jean Bielefedt.
Cape Gazette
Seahawks field hockey shuts out Hawks 7-0
The Sussex Academy field hockey team finished up its home schedule with a 7-0 shutout win over St. Georges Tech Oct. 27. Morgan Leeper and Callie Short each tallied two goals to lead the Seahawks. Shelby Manlove, Rilyn Lehman and Natalee Petty each hit the board for one score. Manlove, Leeper, Petty and Lehman were each credited with an assist.
