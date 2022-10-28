ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 27

guest
3d ago

Dear Carol, you are a prime example of everything that is wrong with this country! You blame the republicans for everything like a good little twit. Think for yourself and do a little research

Reply
34
Sussex72
3d ago

I'll never vote for a Democrat again Republicans didn't try to force a medical experiment on me Republicans didn't force mask on me Republicans didn't censor my speech and Republicans didn't take away my gun rights ! democrats can kiss my white you know the rest

Reply
24
Mark Lucas
3d ago

Only a fool would think the country's been better with dems in charge. Need to worry about the economy and the money we are wasting over in the Ukraine. Gun control will not do anything to curb the violence we are seeing. Criminals are not getting legal firearms 99 percent of the time. Parents or lack there of, are the main reason this generation is so messes up.

Reply
19
Related
Cape Gazette

Huxtable flops at Lewes candidates’ forum

Thanks to the Greater Lewes Civic Coalition for hosting a fair and informative candidates’ forum at the Lewes library Oct. 28. As a resident of the 6th Senate District, I was interested in hearing the views of Rep. Steve Smyk and his opponent, Mr. Russell Huxtable. Like many, I am familiar with Rep. Smyk, due to his decade of service in the House of Representatives. Prior to Friday night, I never had the opportunity to see or meet Mr. Huxatable in person.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Protect your rights, vote Huxtable

Russ Huxtable is a champion for freedom. Russ believes everyone deserves access to the same freedoms, rights, benefits and protections that come from marriage to the person you love. But Steve Smyk voted against marriage equality (HB 75, April 2013). Russ believes we need to protect the right to abortion...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Pete the Cat and Read Aloud volunteers visit local preschool

Ask any preschoolers, “Who has white shoes, four groovy buttons and is rocking in his school shoes?” and they will happily answer, “That’s Pete the Cat!”. “Pete the Cat books are among the most requested by our students,” said PJ Kotowski, a Read Aloud Delaware volunteer. “Pete is one of the most recognizable characters in children’s literature today.”
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
PhillyBite

What is The State Bird of Delaware?

- Delaware's state bird is the Delaware Blue Hen, a blue strain of the American gamecock. . It was adopted as the state bird on April 14, 1939. It is one of only three birds to be recognized as state birds of the United States, despite being non-native. Delaware's State...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Huxtable will support public education

I encourage you to vote for Democratic party candidate Russ Huxtable for Delaware’s Senate District 6 seat. Huxtable was recently endorsed by the Delaware State Education Association; serving as our state senator, he will actively support the needs of our public schools. Huxtable has been very active in our local community, working to enhance the education and personal development of our young people. For over 10 years, he has served as a coach and teacher with Henlopen Soccer Club; he is also involved with the Lewes Base Ball Club. He attended public schools in New Castle County, he graduated from the University of Delaware, and his children currently attend Cape Henlopen School District. He knows the importance of a strong public education system.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Charletta Jackson James, woman of faith

Charletta Jackson James departed this life Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Her long life spanned 90 years and 357 days. She was born into a Christian family during arduous times in Mobile, Ala., Nov. 2, 1931, to Cleveland Lorenzo Jackson and Essie Dunn Jackson. Charletta was educated in the public school...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

DAR cleans the tombstones of patriots

If Charlie Brown were searching for the Great Pumpkin at the Lewes Presbyterian Church, he might have stumbled across the graves of some great patriots from Lewes’ past. Thanks to members of the Col. David Hall Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, some of those tombstones can be seen a bit more clearly now.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex’s third compassion center is now open

Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Kids from Delaware Autism trick or treat at Cape Gazette

Kids from Delaware Autism got in on the fun of Halloween trick-or-treating in making their way to the Cape Gazette offices. Taking part in the festivities are (l-r) Esha Akemba, Rachel McKelvey, Kevin Williams, Candice Noel, Sam Kelly, Rohan Patel, Brad Rankin and Bradley Williams.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

YMCA of Delaware hires new CEO

The YMCA of Delaware has hired a new CEO. There’s now a new leader at the helm of the YMCA of Delaware. Jarrett Royster has been hired to take the reins. Royster comes to Delaware from Boston with more than 34 years of YMCA experience. He most recently served...
DELAWARE STATE
indypolitics.org

Why I’m Running for Congress

My name is Jeannine Lee Lake, the US Congressional candidate in Indiana’s 5th District, looking to unseat the current Republican incumbent. The 5th District includes the counties of Delaware, Hamilton, Madison, Tipton, Howard and Grant. The major cities in the 5th include Muncie, Marion, Carmel, Anderson, Noblesville, Fishers, Tipton and Kokomo. This suburban district is predominantly white and is the wealthiest congressional district in Indiana. The demographic breakdown of the 5th is: 82% Caucasian, 8% African-American, 4% Hispanic, 3% Asian, and 2% biracial.
INDIANA STATE
PennLive.com

‘I’ll be much better, but he will still be a fraud’: Fetterman flips own health struggles against Oz

With a precious nine days to go before the election, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman rallied Harrisburg-area canvassers on Sunday – a potentially fortuitous day for door-knocking, given how many Pennsylvanians were likely at home watching the Eagles-Steelers game. Canvassers gathered at the AFSCME headquarters in Swatara Township for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Brooks Calman Goldman, FFA retiree

Brooks Calman Goldman, 86, of Bethany Beach, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, after a short illness. Brooks was born June 10, 1936, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Norman and Beverly Goldman, and the brother of Leslie Fairbanks (Joe, deceased). He had many cousins, nieces and nephews, and enjoyed keeping in touch with the family.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Marion Norwood Masten, Army veteran

Marion Norwood Masten, 98, of Seaford, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born Monday, July 21, 1924, in Wilmington, son of the late William Newton and Sarah Mildred Fulton Masten. Marion worked for many years as a powerhouse operator for DuPont Company...
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Southern Delaware Tourism Awards nominations close Nov. 4

Southern Delaware Tourism announced nominations for its annual awards must be completed and submitted by Friday, Nov. 4. Area residents and businesses are asked to nominate groups or individuals who have made significant contributions to the tourism industry in Sussex County between October 2021 and October 2022. Tourism is a...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Pink Affair benefits Cancer Support Community

A sell-out crowd attended Cancer Support Community Delaware’s Pink Affair Oct. 21 at Lewes Yacht Club, and they were generous with their support, as the event raised $20,000. For the past 26 years, the group has ensured that no one has to face cancer alone by providing support groups,...
LEWES, DE

