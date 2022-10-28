Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
fullertontitans.com
Titans Defeat CSU Bakersfield in Four Sets
FULLERTON, Calif. — Lyla Traylor posted a match-best 17 kills to lead Cal State Fullerton women's volleyball to a four-set win over CSU Bakersfield Saturday evening at Titan Gym. Traylor's 17 kills matched her career-high, as the outside hitter also tallied 10 digs, a pair of aces and a...
fullertontitans.com
Titans Come Up Short Versus Cal Poly
FULLERTON, Calif. — Cal State Fullerton women's volleyball came up short against Cal Poly Friday night at Titan Gym, falling in straight sets. Danielle Jefferies led the Titan offense with seven kills to go with an ace, a block and a dig, while Lyla Traylor posted six kills, six digs and a pair of blocks. Lolo Fonua, Naia Stewart and Bianca Martinez each tallied five kills on the night, with Martinez adding a team-best three blocks.
fullertontitans.com
Day Named Defensive Player of the Year as Titans earn Six All-Big West Accolades
IRVINE, Calif. - The Big West Conference announced the 2022 women's soccer yearly honors and the Titans were represented by four different players. The headliner was that Junior Megan Day was named Big West Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Year. Day was also given First Team All-Big West honors, three Titans were named to the second team, and one Titan was also named to the Big West All-Freshman team.
FFX: 2022 CIF Central Section 1st round playoff matchups
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CIF Central Section released playoff brackets and matchups Saturday for the 2022 high school football postseason. Ten Kern County schools will host a first round playoff game, while Liberty has a bye into the Division I quarterfinal round. Division I, First round (9) Garces Memorial vs. (8) Clovis (12) Redwood […]
FFX: Week 11 high school football around the county
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano is hosting a football showdown Friday between two schools competing for a league title. Chavez and Kennedy headline a great slate of rivalry games as the high school football regular season comes to a close Friday night. Separated by just 3 miles, neither Kennedy or Chavez has ever held sole […]
Courthouse News Service
The haunting tale of Bakersfield’s Padre Hotel
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CN) — "This looks like the cover of, like, a horror movie poster," Jack Osbourne, host of the Travel Channel's "Portals to Hell" series, says as his black SUV pulls up in front of the Padre Hotel in downtown Bakersfield. He gets out of the car and stares up at the imposing cream and brown façade, bathed in pale winter sunlight. "First impressions: it actually does remind me of 'The Shining.' It's got that same kind of vibe."
newsmirror.net
Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare
For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles
A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
theprescotttimes.com
Private Weather Service predicts ‘Cold & Wet’ Weather
It is that time of the year again where rainy season forecasts are put out there and Arizona is going to see a La Nina season that is not near normal at all so read on for details …. Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not...
Slow down and pay attention at Bakersfield's most dangerous intersections
The top three most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield have seen a combined 100+ car accidents over the last decade.
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle had broken off from the semi-truck, disconnecting […]
Governor Newsom made a surprise visit to the economic summit in Bakersfield
The governor praised Kern County's efforts transitioning to clean energy, and pledged state support for the county to continue that transition.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Matters: Cake or fake? Internet cake sensation turns passion into profit with jaw-dropping creations
Instagram — launcher of an estimated 83 million influencers — has helped turn 31-year-old Bakersfield resident Justin Salinas into an internet sensation with his awe-inspiring cake decorations. In just a few short years, thanks to the social media platform, Salinas (cakeitwithjustin) has turned his artistry into sweet success with mouthwatering replicas of ordinary objects that have followers wondering whether it is cake or fake.
Food Beast
15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles
One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
Pasadena is a charming city in Los Angeles County, California, teeming with numerous tourist spots and outdoor recreation. Before you start or after you explore the city’s great surprises, the trip won’t be completed without dining at one, two, or more restaurants. You must also catch your breath...
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Southern hospitality at Cracker Barrel
Am I surprised that it seems like half of Kern County has been patiently waiting in line at Cracker Barrel since it opened in August?. Heck no. Every few weeks I get emails from readers asking if particular restaurants are going to be opening here. Popular on the list are Claim Jumper and TGI Friday's. Cracker Barrel has been right in the mix, particularly since they started opening stores in California.
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County
A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
