406mtsports.com
No. 16 Carroll doubles up SAIT behind Jonny Hillman's 22 points
HELENA — Carroll’s Jonny Hillman didn’t outscore SAIT by himself in the first half of the Saints’ 90-44 victory on Sunday, but it was close. The senior scored 20 points in the game’s first 20 minutes, converting just two fewer field goals individually (8) than the entire Trojans roster (10).
406mtsports.com
Montana Western holds MSU-Northern to 62 yards in big win
DILLON – The Montana Western Bulldogs continued Frontier Conference at Vigilante Field on Saturday afternoon as they hosted the MSU-Northern Lights. The Bulldogs ran for 343 yards and six touchdowns, Jon Jund threw for two scores, and the Western defense held the Lights to 62 yards of total offense in a 66-0 win over Northern.
406mtsports.com
The right time: Butte advances to quarterfinal after road win at Great Falls
GREAT FALLS – The Butte Bulldogs traveled to Great Falls to kick off the Montana High School Association AA Playoffs at Memorial Stadium. Butte bounced back from an early deficit with 21 straight points and held on for a 35-21 over the Bison. The win, the first road victory...
montanasports.com
8-Man playoffs: Chaz Veland, Clintin Buyan push Ennis past Chinook in opening round
ENNIS — Chaz Veland rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns Saturday and Ennis defeated Chinook 19-6 in the first round of the 8-Man football playoffs. Veland scored on runs of 19 yards, 3 yards and 19 yards again as the Mustangs took a three-score lead in the third quarter.. Ennis' Clintin Buyan added 74 yards rushing. The Mustangs piled up 189 yards on 40 rushing attempts.
montanasports.com
Class B playoffs: Big plays lead visiting Missoula Loyola to victory over Townsend
BOULDER — Missoula Loyola entered its first-round playoff matchup with Townsend with a losing record, but the Rams wouldn't be denied on Saturday. Loyola pulled the first upset of the 2022 Montana high school football playoffs with a 27-13 victory over the homestanding Bulldogs to advance to the second round of the Class B bracket. The Rams evened their record at 5-5 while Townsend finished its season at 6-3.
406mtsports.com
Corvallis clinches final Southwest A seed with win over Butte Central
BUTTE - It was a playoff-intense matchup at the Maroon Activities Center on Saturday afternoon, as fourth-seeded Butte Central hosted fifth-seeded Corvallis in a play-in game fourth and final berth from Southwest A. The Maroons earned their spot into the second play-in game on Thursday with a three-game sweep of...
406mtsports.com
Dillon survives Frenchtown comeback to advance to quarterfinals
DILLON – The Class A playoffs got underway on Friday night as the Dillon Beavers hosted the Frenchtown Broncs. Earlier in the season, Dillon defeated Frenchtown in a low-scoring game, 21-10. The rematch featured plenty more scoring, as the Beavers advanced to the quarterfinals with a 42-34 victory despite...
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech to open season Saturday at HPER against Portland Bible College
BUTTE - The Montana Tech Orediggers men’s basketball team will open their 2022-2023 on Saturday afternoon against Portland Bible College at 4 p.m. on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER Center. The Orediggers (27-7 overall, 13-2 Frontier in 2021-2022) shared the Frontier Conference men’s basketball regular season title with Carroll...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
centraloregondaily.com
Conservation groups sue over Montana wolf harvest rules
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana alleging that wolf hunting laws passed in 2021 and the resulting increased quotas violate the state Constitution and federal law. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the lawsuit Thursday asking for the new...
Post Register
Finding quick getaways off Montana's I-90
About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area. It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
This Massive Mansion Seems Out Of Place in Montana
Sometimes you find a house in Montana that is a little extra, and this house is one to see. Houses in Montana can range from decently priced to over the top, depending on the acreage or how extensive the square footage of the house is. You might have limited buyers depending on the home's location and price. That will be the case for this house.
montanarightnow.com
Helena police: Missing 12-year-old located
HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department (HPD) is asking people for information on a missing 12-year-old. Gaige Riggs is five feet tall and weighs 98 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD at 406-457-8865. Case number for reference is HP225097.
Char-Koosta News
Big Medicine is Back Home
A spiritual longing has been sated. Big Medicine is back. Last Thursday, the Montana Historical Society (MTHS) Board of Trustees unanimously voted to untether Big Medicine from his 61 years caged display at the MTHS Museum in Helena. For the time being Big Medicine will physically remain with the MTHS...
Fairfield Sun Times
Governor, first lady handing out Halloween candy Monday at state Capitol
Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan welcome Montana kids and families to trick-or-treat at the state Capitol on Halloween. They will hand out treats to trick-or-treaters from 4-6 p.m. on Monday on the south side of the State Capitol building. Montana State Auditor Troy Downing, Secretary of State Christi...
Elevated arsenic levels reported in Helena Valley waters
Lewis and Clark Public Health says a recent water quality study showed elevated levels of arsenic in some Helena Valley waters.
montanarightnow.com
NBCMontana
Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery
BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
Montana FBI Special Agent Is Found Guilty On All Charges
What is a person supposed to do when they count on the authorities to protect them from harm, but that authority figure uses their professional tools to in fact HARM them? This is exactly what happened in Helena, MT. Ricky James Shelbourn, a former Montana FBI Agent, was recently found...
NBCMontana
Helena man sentenced for trafficking meth in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking meth in Bozeman. Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Goudiaby now faces five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The Department of Justice...
