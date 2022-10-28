Read full article on original website
WECT
First Alert Forecast: Halloween weather not perfect, but certainly not horrifying
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Halloween! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a freaky front moving into the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will climb to highs mainly in the middle and upper 70s - not wickedly warm, but likely a bit higher than the Halloween average of 72. You might see a little eerie fog and some frightening clouds, but a bit of sunshine could stab through, too. Chances for spooky showers will operate around 20 to 30% through trick-or-treat time and 30 to 40% overnight and into Tuesday. Though a rogue spine-tingling rumble may mix in, the odds for severe-rated storms are quite low. Keep an eye out for candy-seeking ghouls and goblins and take extra care near and after that 6:19 p.m. sunset!
WECT
Tips to help families make the most of Halloween, stay safe while trick-or-treating
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For those who celebrate Halloween, it’s all about creative costumes and trick-or-treating. But, how do you know who is handing out candy and who isn’t?. Nextdoor is an app that connects people with others within their community, and for the 10th year,...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department invites families to trick-or-treat at stations throughout the city
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department has announced that stations around the city will be open for families to trick-or-treat at. Per the announcement, families may visit any of the nine WFD stations from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Those planning to visit stations are asked...
Spooky Special: Onslow County USO
Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween is approaching, we’re highlighting haunted sites across the […]
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties. Scott James, a transportation planning engineer confirmed two Wawas were in the works. “They are not close to final,”...
WECT
UPDATE: Caswell Beach Road open after crew clear active gas leak
CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Caswell Beach Road is now open after an active gas leak at the 300 block shut the road down. Five houses had been reported to have been evacuated due to large underground gas tank leaking. Per the Southport Fire Department, the gas leak has been...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department uses drone for first time at fire scene
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is used to fighting fires from the ground, but now they have help in the skies. Crews were called to a woods fire off 17th St. near Shipyard Blvd. earlier this week and put their drone to use for the first time.
18-wheeler blocks several lanes of traffic on Highway 17 near Little River, fire rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-wheeler has blocked multiple lanes of traffic after getting stuck on Highway 17 in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 3:15 p.m. Saturday to the area of Highway 17 at Spa Drive near Little River. An 18-wheeler is stuck and blocking […]
WECT
Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program. The revised paid parking enforcement dates, times, and rates are listed below:. March 1-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.*. • Parking Lots: $5/hour or $25/day. • Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle: $10/hour...
This Is North Carolina's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend
Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WECT
NCDOT begins study, explores options to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has started a traffic and revenue study as a way to explore options to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. The NCDOT will be able to leverage feasibility funding for the study from the state’s highway trust fund. Last...
Arrest made in Friday night shooting at North Carolina high school football game
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect who is believed to be responsible for the shooting that occurred at the high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday. Duplin County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw for discharging a firearm, inciting […]
WECT
NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from North Carolina are behind bars in connection to an incident in the Grand Strand. The Atlantic Beach Police Department said 22-year-old Titus Dicker and 19-year-old Alexandria Powell were both extradited Friday to Horry County from Greensboro, North Carolina. Each is charged with...
WECT
Pleasure Island Parrot Heads donate virtual reality headset to Novant Health New Hanover
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Virtual reality headsets can be a fun game, but for patients at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, this headset can be used to help kids prepare for something like an MRI or distract them while they’re getting an IV started. “They’re playing with...
WECT
One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon. Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. “On arrival,...
WECT
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Gunshots fired at North Carolina high school football game for 2nd time in 2 weeks
During the fight around 9 p.m., gunshots were fired during the football game between Wallace-Rose Hill High School and James Kenan High School.
Onslow among three counties to end emissions inspections on Nov. 1
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests. Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests. The approval was a result of the passage […]
WECT
Suspect arrested for Wilmington PNC bank robbery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in northern Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, at a hotel just after midnight Saturday night. They say he robbed the PNC...
