Wilmington, NC

WECT

First Alert Forecast: Halloween weather not perfect, but certainly not horrifying

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Halloween! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a freaky front moving into the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will climb to highs mainly in the middle and upper 70s - not wickedly warm, but likely a bit higher than the Halloween average of 72. You might see a little eerie fog and some frightening clouds, but a bit of sunshine could stab through, too. Chances for spooky showers will operate around 20 to 30% through trick-or-treat time and 30 to 40% overnight and into Tuesday. Though a rogue spine-tingling rumble may mix in, the odds for severe-rated storms are quite low. Keep an eye out for candy-seeking ghouls and goblins and take extra care near and after that 6:19 p.m. sunset!
WNCT

Spooky Special: Onslow County USO

Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween is approaching, we’re highlighting haunted sites across the […]
WECT

UPDATE: Caswell Beach Road open after crew clear active gas leak

CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Caswell Beach Road is now open after an active gas leak at the 300 block shut the road down. Five houses had been reported to have been evacuated due to large underground gas tank leaking. Per the Southport Fire Department, the gas leak has been...
WECT

Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program. The revised paid parking enforcement dates, times, and rates are listed below:. March 1-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.*. • Parking Lots: $5/hour or $25/day. • Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle: $10/hour...
WHYY

I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend

Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WECT

NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from North Carolina are behind bars in connection to an incident in the Grand Strand. The Atlantic Beach Police Department said 22-year-old Titus Dicker and 19-year-old Alexandria Powell were both extradited Friday to Horry County from Greensboro, North Carolina. Each is charged with...
WECT

One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon. Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. “On arrival,...
WECT

Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
WNCT

Onslow among three counties to end emissions inspections on Nov. 1

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests.  Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests.  The approval was a result of the passage […]
WECT

Suspect arrested for Wilmington PNC bank robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in northern Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, at a hotel just after midnight Saturday night. They say he robbed the PNC...
