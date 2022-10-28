Read full article on original website
Catholic Central at Dearborn High football playoff football photo gallery
Catholic Central headed to Dearborn High for a first-round playoff game in Division 1 on Friday, Oct. 28. The visiting Shamrocks knocked off the Pioneers by a score of 26-21.
Photo gallery from the Division 1 first-round game between Rochester and Stoney Creek
The Rochester Falcons scored as time expired to defeat Stoney Creek 21-20 in the Division district first-round game played on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Stoney Creek. The Falcons advance to play Rochester Adams next Friday.
Photo gallery from the Division 6 first-round playoff game between Bishop Foley and Clawson
No. 8-ranked Madison Heights Bishop Foley beat Clawson, 49-7, in a Division 6 district semifinal game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Bishop Foley High School.
Photo gallery from Friday’s Division 4 cross country regional at Royal Oak’s Memorial Park
The Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest girls and Lutheran Westland boys cross country teams captured the Division 4 regional championship Friday at Memorial Park in Royal Oak.
Setting the postseason: Previewing the volleyball district draws for Oakland County’s teams
If you weren’t aware, Oakland County is a volleyball powerhouse. This area is responsible for the last seven Division 1/Class A state champions. It also is home to the defending Division 2 state champion. As we embark on the 2022 postseason, which begins on Monday, it’s likely Oakland County...
Bishop Foley rolls past Clawson in playoff opener to advance to D6 district final
MADISON HEIGHTS — Madison Heights Bishop Foley certainly has the talent to put a point-per-minute offense on the field against almost any opponent. But for the better part of the first half Friday night against Clawson, the Ventures — and Trojans for that matter — were putting forth a penalty-per-minute show for those in attendance. And it wasn’t all that pretty.
Rochester Adams churns out 49 points in first-round playoff win over Lake Orion
ROCHESTER HILLS — Big plays were in abundant supply Friday, as No. 4-ranked Rochester Adams posted its best offensive output of the season, but needed nearly all of those points in order to outlast Lake Orion for a 49-35 win. The district playoff-opening game featured a transcendent performance from...
Kalieb Osborne delivers nine TDs, as Waterford Mott outlasts No. 7 Heritage, 77-63, in postseason opener
WATERFORD — That was one for the record books. With Waterford Mott star quarterback Kalieb Osborne accounting for nine touchdowns, the Corsairs and No. 7-ranked Saginaw Heritage put up a combined 140 points — one of the highest-scoring games in MHSAA history — in Saturday’s Division 2 district opener, with Mott holding on for a wild, exhausting, 77-63 win.
No. 10 Cass Tech forces five turnovers, handing No. 5 West Bloomfield its earliest playoff exit since 2015
WEST BLOOMFIELD — Teams that do not take care of the football generally find themselves spending Thanksgiving weekend on the couch: Carelessness with the football usually equates to an early exit from the prep postseason. No. 10-ranked Detroit Cass Tech forced five turnovers from No. 5 West Bloomfield in...
Rochester earns first-ever playoff win, beating Stoney Creek with TD as time expires
ROCHESTER HILLS — You never forget your first, and there is no question that Rochester will never forget its first football playoff victory. The Falcons overcame a 14-point first half deficit against Stoney Creek Friday night and rallied in the second half, scoring the game-winning touchdown as time expired to beat the Cougars 21-20 and give Rochester its first playoff victory in program history.
Michigan Football projected to flip D-line commitment from Wisconsin
It’s looking like Michigan football is already getting some positive results from a big recruiting weekend and the Wolverines are now projected to flip a Wisconsin commitment. In addition to Michigan football playing an important game over the weekend against Michigan State and winning it by 22 points, it...
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
Fight in tunnel feeds perception that Michigan State's football team is unraveling | Opinion
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – I have no idea what prompted several Michigan State football players to attack Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows in the stadium tunnel on the way to the locker room after Saturday night’s game. It doesn’t really matter. It’s an awful look for MSU’s program,...
Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings
A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 30 and beyond
• Thankful Hearts, a Pontiac-based nonprofit, has kicked off its annual collection drive for donations of coats and toys for area youth in need. Donations of new or gently used coats or jackets, toys, hat and gloves can be donated at Work365 Fitness in Sylvan Lake, (call 248-563-3191 for hours), or monetary donations can be mailed to: Thankful Hearts, 257 Rapid St., Pontiac 48341. For information, call the organization’s founder Ruth Montague at 248-563-3191, Monday to Friday.
Oak Park author’s latest book explores history of Detroit’s auto industry
Paul Vachon never really considered himself much of a car aficionado. However, writing “Becoming the Motor City: A Timeline of Detroit’s Auto Industry” (Reedy Press $39.95) – his sixth book – made him passionate about cars. “Growing up in Detroit, car culture is part of...
