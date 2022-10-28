ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Bishop Foley rolls past Clawson in playoff opener to advance to D6 district final

MADISON HEIGHTS —‌ Madison Heights Bishop Foley certainly has the talent to put a point-per-minute offense on the field against almost any opponent. But for the better part of the first half Friday night against Clawson, the Ventures — and Trojans for that matter — were putting forth a penalty-per-minute show for those in attendance. And it wasn’t all that pretty.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Kalieb Osborne delivers nine TDs, as Waterford Mott outlasts No. 7 Heritage, 77-63, in postseason opener

WATERFORD — That was one for the record books. With Waterford Mott star quarterback Kalieb Osborne accounting for nine touchdowns, the Corsairs and No. 7-ranked Saginaw Heritage put up a combined 140 points — one of the highest-scoring games in MHSAA history — in Saturday’s Division 2 district opener, with Mott holding on for a wild, exhausting, 77-63 win.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Rochester earns first-ever playoff win, beating Stoney Creek with TD as time expires

ROCHESTER HILLS — You never forget your first, and there is no question that Rochester will never forget its first football playoff victory. The Falcons overcame a 14-point first half deficit against Stoney Creek Friday night and rallied in the second half, scoring the game-winning touchdown as time expired to beat the Cougars 21-20 and give Rochester its first playoff victory in program history.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Spun

Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight

Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State

When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings

A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Oct. 30 and beyond

• Thankful Hearts, a Pontiac-based nonprofit, has kicked off its annual collection drive for donations of coats and toys for area youth in need. Donations of new or gently used coats or jackets, toys, hat and gloves can be donated at Work365 Fitness in Sylvan Lake, (call 248-563-3191 for hours), or monetary donations can be mailed to: Thankful Hearts, 257 Rapid St., Pontiac 48341. For information, call the organization’s founder Ruth Montague at 248-563-3191, Monday to Friday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy