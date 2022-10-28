The world has largely moved on from Covid - except for China, where towns and cities are still shut down overnight. And that's unlikely to change soon, judging by President Xi Jinping's opening speech at the Communist Party Congress on Sunday. China - and even the world - was hoping for a hint of relaxation. But Mr Xi, who is set to be handed a historic third term to lead the Party, said that the government would not "waver" in its commitment to record zero cases.

