The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
Panicking Iranian officials seeking British passports to usher families out of country amid protests: report
Officials in Iran are reportedly securing British, Swiss, and Canadian passports for their families to flee the violent protests stemming from the death Mahsa Amini.
Cracks appear among Iran elite as senior figure calls for hijab policing rethink
The first cracks have started to appear among Iran’s political elite over the country’s month-long women-led protests, with a senior figure calling for a re-examination of the enforcement of compulsory hijab law and an acknowledgment that the protests have deep political roots, and are not simply the product of US or Israeli agitation.
It's Not Just the U.S.—Israel Is on the Edge of the Abyss, Too | Opinion
Americans feeling apocalyptic about the future of their country might be interested to know that there is another democracy hanging by a thread in a November election: Israel's.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
France 24
In Saudi Arabia, being an openly LGBT influencer can land you in prison
In Saudi Arabia, posting a makeup tutorial as a man can get you arrested. Under the kingdom's strict cyber laws, being openly gay or defying gender roles online can have severe consequences. That was the case for three LGBT influencers who have been arrested in Saudi Arabia since 2019. Our Observer fled his home country of Saudi Arabia after coming out and is fighting from abroad to free his LGBT compatriots from prison.
France 24
US to push for multinational Haiti intervention force in Canada talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads Thursday to Canada for talks expected to focus on Haiti, with an American official voicing hope for progress on setting up an intervention force to address the impoverished Caribbean nation's spiralling security and health crises. Haiti's government and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have...
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
The Jewish Press
Egypt Confirms Gaza Natural Gas Field Deal with Israel
Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla on Tuesday told Reuters there was a framework agreement in place between Israel and the Palestinian Authority to develop the marine natural gas field off the Gaza shore, sponsored by the Egyptian government. Reuters cited an anonymous PA official who confirmed an agreement...
travelnoire.com
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
Pro-regime students yell anti-British chants in Tehran - and even call for a united Ireland - over UK's support for anti-government marches… which have seen a protester shot dead today
Pro-regime protesters in Iran have gathered outside the British embassy in Tehran today to hold a demonstration against what they say is 'Britain's support for anti-government protests'. Images showed loyal supporters of Iran's government burning the Union Jack and LGBT flags in the streets outside the embassy as they condemned...
US imposes sanctions on Iranian organization that issued bounty on Salman Rushdie
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced new sanctions on the "15 Khordad Foundation" over the attack of author Salman Rushdie, due to the group putting a multimillion-dollar bounty on his head before the August stabbing.
Iran says it will sue US, alleging 'direct involvement' in protests
Iran said Saturday it would take legal action against the United States, accusing it of "direct involvement" in the protests sweeping the country.
Facing a wave of public anger, Iran’s regime could be in a fight for its long-term survival, experts say
Every night in Tehran, when the clock strikes nine, Iranians take to apartment rooftops and windows, and their voices echo across the city. “Death to the dictator!” they shout, along with the slogan that has become the rallying cry of more than a month of protests, “Woman, Life, Freedom!”
KEYT
Rebels makes new advance, and Congo expels Rwandan envoy
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Rebels have seized control of two major towns in eastern Congo and doubled the territory they hold after fierce fighting with the Congolese military. Congo’s government ordered the Rwandan ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours after M23 rebels seized both Kiwanja and Rutshuru Centre near their shared border Saturday. Congo has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing the rebels, an allegation Rwanda has repeatedly denied. The decision by Congo’s high defense council to expel the ambassador is expected to further ratchet up tensions between the two countries whose relations have been fraught for decades.
Exclusive-United States to put United Nations focus on Iran protests
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The United States will next week put the United Nations spotlight on protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody and look for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses.
One of the World’s Most Secretive Spy Agencies Just Held Their First Press Conference
An unlikely and bizarre press conference stunned the people and political observers in Pakistan on Thursday. “You all must be surprised to see me here,” Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, one of the country’s highest ranking generals and the director general of one of the world’s most secretive spy agencies, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said in a press conference in Rawalpindi city.
gcaptain.com
For the First Time in Four Years There’s No U.S. Crude Going to France
For the first time in four years, there’s no US crude getting exported to France as a workers strike in the European country upends normal trade flows. French workers are protesting for higher wages amid soaring inflation, and that’s snarled operations at key oil refineries. The chaos in the nation’s energy industry means that companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE have been forced to curtail or suspend their local operations. US oil producers normally see steady demand from French plants that take crude and process it into fuels like gasoline.
WGMD Radio
‘Simply being a Christian is enough to get you arrested’ in Iran: British government report
A shocking new report from the British government details that the violent persecution of the Christian minority population continues unabated in the Islamic Republic of Iran. “Simply being a Christian is enough to get you arrested” in the Muslim-majority country, noted the United Kingdom’s study on Christians and Christian converts in Iran. The report said that “many arrests reportedly took place during police raids on religious gatherings” and that “Christians, particularly evangelicals and converts from Islam, continued to experience disproportionate levels of arrest and detention.”
