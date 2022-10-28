Read full article on original website
Trio arrested identified after I-39 incident
MENDOTA – The three individuals arrested after an alleged pursuit and shooting incident on I-39 that ended in Wisconsin have been identified. The Illinois State Police identified the suspects, 43-year-old Heather N. Hyatt of Sun Prairie, WI who faces drug charges for Fentanyl and Cocaine; 41-year-old Michael D. Winch of Brooklyn, WI, who has been charged with Probation Violation, and a number of drug charges including those for Cocaine, Fentanyl, Paraphernalia, THC; and 38-year-old Michael B. Goodman of Madison, WI who has been charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, and drug charges involving Fentanyl, and Cocaine. All three are being held in the Rock County Jail in Wisconsin awaiting a bond court hearing.
Crews spend long night at grain bin fire near Earlville
EARLVILLE – Multiple area fire departments responded to drying bin fire in rural Earlville Sunday night. The Earlville Fire Department was called around 6:30 PM to the 4700 block of East 9th Road for the fire, with assistance from the Leland and Paw Paw Fire Departments. The bin, which was full of corn, was cut open and partially drained to fully extinguish the blaze. Crews remained on scene around 8 hours and no injuries were reported.
Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and surrounding areas closed for roadway resurfacing
OTTAWA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and public areas near Starved Rock Lock and Dam will be closed today through Friday for parking lot resurfacing. The visitor center, access roads, parking lots and the observation and picnic areas will reopen to the public on Saturday.
Unemployment falls in LaSalle County, still highest regionally
SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate in LaSalle County has fallen slightly since last month, but is still one of the highest regionally. The number of those without jobs has fallen one half a percentage point to 4.5%, down from 5% in August. Lee, Livingston and Kendall County all have fallen to 3.5%, while Putnam and Grundy County dipped to just 4.1%. The state average in Illinois is the same as LaSalle County, at 4.5%, one percentage point above the United States average of 3.5%.
Free electronic recycling event coming to Spring Valley Saturday
SPRING VALLEY – A free electronic recycling event is coming to Spring Valley on Saturday. Open only to residents of the community, there will be a limit of five items per vehicle and may include no more than 2 TV’s or monitors. The event will be held at the JFK school parking lot from 8 AM to 11 AM. Those dropping off electronics must provide proof of residency.
