Texas State

Zacks.com

5 Consumer-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace. Next week will be biggest this reporting cycle as more than 1,700 companies are lined up to release their financial numbers. So far, third-quarter 2022 earnings results are more in line with expectations. We have identified five U.S. consumer-centric (both consumer discretionary...
Zacks.com

4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates

The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
Benzinga

Global Payments, ON Semiconductor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 2.9% to $129.00 in pre-market trading.
Zacks.com

New Analysts Initiate Coverage: 5 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy

HONE - Free Report) , Washington Federal, Inc. (. WAFD - Free Report) , Super Micro Computer, Inc. (. SMCI - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (. MTG - Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (. KREF - Free Report) are a few stocks that have...
NASDAQ

Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond

Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
Benzinga

Leggett & Platt's Earnings: A Preview

Leggett & Platt LEG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Leggett & Platt will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49. Leggett & Platt bulls will hope to hear the company...
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th

CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank which provides services like personal banking and business banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days. CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus. CB Financial Services, Inc....
Benzinga

Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Outlook

Ameriprise Financial AMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ameriprise Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86. Ameriprise Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
Zacks.com

Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SHOP - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.33 billion, suggesting growth of 18.60% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 7 cents per...
Zacks.com

Implied Volatility Surging for Adobe (ADBE) Stock Options

ADBE - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $210.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Benzinga

AbbVie: Q3 Earnings Insights

AbbVie ABBV reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:44 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AbbVie beat estimated earnings by 1.95%, reporting an EPS of $3.66 versus an estimate of $3.59. Revenue was up $470.00 million from the same period last...
NBC News

Meta shares drop 19% on weak fourth-quarter forecast and earnings miss

Meta shares continued their 2022 freefall, plunging 19% in extended trading Wednesday after Facebook’s parent issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter and came up well short of Wall Street’s expectations for earnings. Meta is contending with a broad slowdown in online ad spending, challenges from Apple’s...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For CNA Financial

CNA Financial CNA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNA Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60. CNA Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...

