5 Consumer-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace. Next week will be biggest this reporting cycle as more than 1,700 companies are lined up to release their financial numbers. So far, third-quarter 2022 earnings results are more in line with expectations. We have identified five U.S. consumer-centric (both consumer discretionary...
5 of Warren Buffett’s Top Dividend Stocks Crushed Q3 Earnings Expectations
These five top stocks are Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings that pay solid dividends and that topped third-quarter earnings estimates. They make sense for worried growth and income investors with a long-term horizon.
4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates
The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
Global Payments, ON Semiconductor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 2.9% to $129.00 in pre-market trading.
New Analysts Initiate Coverage: 5 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy
HONE - Free Report) , Washington Federal, Inc. (. WAFD - Free Report) , Super Micro Computer, Inc. (. SMCI - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (. MTG - Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (. KREF - Free Report) are a few stocks that have...
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
Leggett & Platt's Earnings: A Preview
Leggett & Platt LEG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Leggett & Platt will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49. Leggett & Platt bulls will hope to hear the company...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th
CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank which provides services like personal banking and business banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days. CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus. CB Financial Services, Inc....
Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Outlook
Ameriprise Financial AMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ameriprise Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86. Ameriprise Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SHOP - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.33 billion, suggesting growth of 18.60% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 7 cents per...
Implied Volatility Surging for Adobe (ADBE) Stock Options
ADBE - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $210.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
AbbVie: Q3 Earnings Insights
AbbVie ABBV reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:44 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AbbVie beat estimated earnings by 1.95%, reporting an EPS of $3.66 versus an estimate of $3.59. Revenue was up $470.00 million from the same period last...
Intel stock rises on earnings beat, plans for layoffs, billions in cost cuts planned
Intel Corp. shares rose after hours Thursday after the chip maker topped Wall Street earnings estimates for the quarter and PC-chip sales came in slightly higher than expected, while the company trimmed its full-year outlook once more and said it expects to cut costs by $3 billion in 2023, including layoffs.
Meta shares drop 19% on weak fourth-quarter forecast and earnings miss
Meta shares continued their 2022 freefall, plunging 19% in extended trading Wednesday after Facebook’s parent issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter and came up well short of Wall Street’s expectations for earnings. Meta is contending with a broad slowdown in online ad spending, challenges from Apple’s...
Amazon Shares Plummet As Muted Q3 Results, Austere Holiday Outlook Fail To Quell Wall Street Wariness Of Tech Stocks
Amazon shares plunged more than 20% after hours after shedding 4% during the regular trading day after the company became the latest tech giant to stumble in the third quarter. In the period ending September 30, revenue rose 15% to $127.1 billion, while earnings came in at 28 cents per...
Contract Research Organization Medpace Lifts FY22 Guidance, Highlights FY23 Outlook
Medpace Holdings Inc's MEDP Q3 revenue increased 29.8% Y/Y to $383.7 million, beating the consensus of $357.18 million, representing a backlog conversion rate of 17.7%. On a constant currency organic basis, Q3 revenue was up 31.9%. As of September 30, 2022, Backlog grew 20.9% to $2.2 billion. Net new business...
Earnings Preview For CNA Financial
CNA Financial CNA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNA Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60. CNA Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
Diving Into Apple Earnings Report
Angelo Zino, the senior equity analyst at CFRA, joined Cheddar News to discuss Apple’s Q3 earnings.
