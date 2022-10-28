Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
WORLD CUP WATCH: Messi back in supreme form ahead of Qatar
Lionel Messi is back in supreme form, just in time for the World Cup. With 12 goals in his last 10 games for his club and his country, the Argentina forward is delivering his best run of performances since joining Paris Saint-Germain after an emotional departure from Barcelona in the offseason of 2021.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lukaku injured again in major World Cup concern for Belgium
MILAN, Italy (AP) — Romelu Lukaku has sustained another hamstring injury, Inter Milan said Monday, in a major concern for Belgium ahead of the World Cup. Lukaku's latest injury was revealed after medical tests and Inter said the striker “will be re-evaluated in a few days.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Poland looks to South Korea to build 2nd nuclear power plant
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and South Korean officials have signed initial agreements to develop a nuclear power plant in Poland, part of an effort by Poland to lower its carbon emissions and seek energy security. For South Korea, engagement in the Polish project is a way to revive...
Citrus County Chronicle
'Our phoenix': Lula's ups and downs in Brazil defy belief
SAO PAULO (AP) — Four years ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s reputation and political future were in tatters. After an unlikely rise from poverty to union leader to Brazil’s presidency, the man universally known as Lula had landed in prison. On Sunday – in yet...
Citrus County Chronicle
Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India
MORBI, India (AP) — Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.
Citrus County Chronicle
Peace talks on Ethiopia's Tigray conflict are extended
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Peace talks between warring sides on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict have been extended into Monday. An official familiar with the arrangements for the talks confirms that discussions continue in South Africa between Ethiopia’s federal government and representatives from the northern Tigray region.
Citrus County Chronicle
UK govt under fire for 'wretched' migrant center conditions
LONDON (AP) — British politicians from both opposition and governing parties on Monday demanded the Conservative government improve conditions at an overcrowded facility for migrants, described by an independent inspector as “wretched.”. Hundreds of people who crossed the English Channel in small boats have been moved to Manston,...
Citrus County Chronicle
India cricket star Virat Kohli "paranoid" over hotel video
SYDNEY (AP) — India cricket star Virat Kohli says he is paranoid over his privacy after an “appalling” incident in which intruders allegedly filmed inside his hotel room during the Twenty20 World Cup. Kohli took to social media on Monday to denounce the video, in which a...
Citrus County Chronicle
In southern France, drought, rising seas threaten traditions
SAINTES-MARIE DE LA MER, France (AP) — In a makeshift arena in the French coastal village Aigues-Mortes, young men in dazzling collared shirts come face-to-face with a raging bull. Surrounded by the city's medieval walls, the men dodge and duck the animal’s charges while spectators let out collective gasps. Part ritual and part spectacle, the tradition is deeply woven into the culture of the country's southern wetlands, known as the Camargue.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kidnapped French conservationist released in eastern Chad
PARIS (AP) — A French citizen working in wildlife conservation has been released after being abducted two days earlier in northeastern Chad, France announced Sunday. “France thanks Chadian authorities who worked towards the release,” the Foreign Ministry said, adding that French diplomats remain “mobilized” to help Jerome Hugonnot and his family.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pakistan lays to rest journalist killed in ex-PM Khan march
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan laid to rest on Monday a journalist who was crushed to death while covering a political march held by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, with hundreds of mourners attending her funeral. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on...
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: What Russia's suspension of grain deal could mean
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Russia has suspended its part of the deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain from its Black Sea ports safely amid a monthslong war, and it appears that the remaining partners are now left to take their chances. On Monday, Ukraine said a dozen ships had...
Citrus County Chronicle
Toulouse-Lautrec work hit with fake blood at Berlin museum
BERLIN (AP) — A painting by famed 19th-century French artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec was doused with fake blood at a Berlin museum in an act reminiscent of recent climate activist protests, although there was no apparent link between them, officials said Monday. The work was being examined for damage...
Citrus County Chronicle
Germany puts off transport emissions decision until 2023
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is postponing politically sensitive decisions on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector until 2023 amid strong opposition from one governing party to the idea of a universal speed limit, officials said Monday. The libertarian Free Democratic Party, which controls the Transport Ministry, has...
Comments / 0