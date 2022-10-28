Read full article on original website
Aspen Journalism: Out-of-district fundraising a key source for Boebert, as Frisch gains ground in third quarter
In the race to represent Colorado’s Western Slope in Congress, contributions from outside the sprawling, mostly rural 3rd Congressional District, have powered incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, while challenger Adam Frisch has relied heavily on his hometown of Aspen, as well as his personal wealth, to fund his campaign. But an acceleration in donations for the Democrat in the third quarter showed that he too can raise significant sums from outside the district.
Lt. Col. Richard Merritt honored at Aspen Elks Lodge
A familiar face in Aspen was the guest of honor at a packed Aspen Elks Lodge earlier this month when more than 150 people attended a celebratory dinner at the Elks Lodge to honor Lt. Col. Dick Merritt (Ret) for his contributions to veterans affairs on the Wester Slope. Merritt...
Traumatic brain injuries in the High Country: Nadine Adamson’s hopeful recovery
Editor’s note: This is the third of a weekly series The Longevity Project, a collaboration between The Aspen Times and the Glenwood Springs Post Independent. In 2016, Aspen resident Nadine Adamson, 66, spent the Fourth of July in Aspen enjoying the parade in front of Jerome Hotel. The following day, however, changed her life.
Three Garfield County high school volleyball teams earn postseason invites
Garfield County will have three delegations in the mix for the Colorado high school girls volleyball championships — Glenwood Springs, Roaring Fork and Rifle — as Class 3A and 4A regional assignments were announced on Monday. In the 4A tournament, Glenwood Springs enters as the No. 22 seed,...
CORE can take step toward methane reduction with big donation
Atlantic Aviation announced a $500,000 donation to the Community Office for Resource Efficiency’s Coal Basin project at a press conference last Friday. The Coal Basin Methane Project is in response to the urgent need to lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce local pollution, they said. The abandoned coal mines above Redstone in Pitkin County are estimated to vent 9,000 tons of methane yearly. That’s more greenhouse gas emissions than from residential and commercial buildings, transportation, aviation and waste in Pitkin County combined.
