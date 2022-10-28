Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
'Barbarian' director: 'original horror is working’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — With the box office success of “Smile,” “The Black Phone" and his “Barbarian" this year, writer-director Zach Cregger says it's clear that “original horror is working right now.”. Though the genre has long relied on franchises like “Halloween,” “Saw” and...
SFGate
Review: 'Someday, Maybe' earnestly embodies widow's grief
“Someday, Maybe” by Onyi Nwabineli (Graydon House Books) “Someday, maybe” is a phrase that noncommittally encapsulates hopes and fears alike. It's a response that lacks urgency, stagnating in the purgatory between “yes” and “no.”. Onyi Nwabineli’s debut novel “Someday, Maybe” follows Eve Ezenwa-Morrow through the...
SFGate
Tim Burton Was Drawn to ‘Wednesday’s’ Outsider Status for His First TV Series: ’She’s an Outcast Among Outcasts. That’s Kind of How I Felt’
Tim Burton made the trek to Italy for the European fan screening of his first TV series, “Wednesday,” at the Lucca Comics & Games conference, where the famed gothic fantasy and horror director made one thing very clear: feature filmmaking remains close to his dark heart. “I enjoyed...
SFGate
Review: Cormac McCarthy returns with cryptic ’The Passenger'
“The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy (Alfred A. Knopf) It’s been 16 years since Cormac McCarthy released “The Road” and won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, cementing his reputation as a master American novelist. Plenty of time, then, to write two books for fans to savor in 2022.
SFGate
Buffalo Nichols Has a Different Kind of Blues on the New Song ‘Friends’
Speaking with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Carl “Buffalo” Nichols was happy to talk about his self-titled debut album, most of it steeped in acoustic blues. But he was already thinking about what would come next. “I think it will be pretty drastically different,” he said of his next record.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Share Halloween Photos Amid Breakup Rumors
Megan Fox and MGK channeled another famous couple for their Halloween costumes.
SFGate
Streaming Platforms Can Turn Slow-Burn Shows Into Red-Hot Hits
Some shows are destined to be a smash hit. Heavy promotion, notable names or strong ties to already successful franchises make it easier for familiar titles to find and engage an audience ahead of an official release. But for every “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” or “Bel-Air,” there’s a sleeper hit like “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear” or “The Rehearsal.”
SFGate
Netflix’s Ad-Tier Model Stirs Debate Among U.K. Marketers: ‘Real Audiences of Real People Paying Real Attention Are Harder to Find Than Ever’
U.K. marketers are keenly anticipating — and debating — all the uncharted prospects inspired by the Nov. 3 release of Netflix’s less expensive and potentially game-changing ad-tier model. As the streaming service makes substantial changes to its infrastructure and embeds advertising into its strategy — having recently...
HollywoodLife’s Staff Closes Out ‘The Sound Of Halloween’ With Picks For The Spookiest Playlist
It’s finally Halloween! All October long, as part of The Sound Of Halloween, HollywoodLife has asked celebs from the pop culture worlds of music, movies, and TV to pick songs that should be on the ultimate Halloween playlist. Now, it’s our turn. The staff of HollywoodLife will cap off the feature by adding their picks to the playlist, ensuring that you have the best Halloween.
SFGate
Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine? ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’ I Might Not Love the Whole Time
Fan casting has paid off in recent years with the likes of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka and John Krasinski as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, but don’t expect a similar win when it comes to Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine. Despite fans clamoring for years on social media for the “Harry Potter” veteran to take on the role of Wolverine, he recently told GQ magazine that any headline claiming he’s circling the role is “purely a press tour rumor.”
SFGate
D. H. Peligro, Dead Kennedys’ Longtime Drummer, Dead at 63
D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for Dead Kennedys who also briefly played with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at the age of 63. Dead Kennedys announced the death of Peligro (real name Darren Henley) Saturday on social media, adding he died at his Los Angeles home. “He died from...
SFGate
The story behind The Avenue, the Bay Area's only 365-day-a-year Halloween bar
This article was originally published on Oct. 26, 2019. Curtis and Tana Howard have one rule: No planning for Halloween until the end of August. That rule, however, is often broken. “We wake up in the morning and it’s the first thing we start thinking about,” said Tana.
Comments / 0