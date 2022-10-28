Read full article on original website
Crestwood football beats Waukon again, this time to advance to round of 8
(ABC 6 News) — On September 9th, Crestwood defeated Waukon 44-20. They knew it was going to be much tougher the second time around, especially with it being a win-or-go-home game. The game was much closer, but Crestwood persevered again 20-18 in the second round of the Iowa HS Class 2A playoffs.
Stewartville dominates Byron again to reach Section 1AAAA football title game
(ABC 6 News) — The first time Stewartville played Byron, they beat them 44-0. On Saturday, they almost passed that total in the first half. Tigers senior Owen Sikkink rushed for 64 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns while junior quarterback Ayden Helder was a perfect 10-for-10 for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
